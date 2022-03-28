Resource News Investing News

Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank SecuritiesGold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMPSilver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery Keynote SpeakersPanelistsPeter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;Kelsey Gunderson, ...

Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities
Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP
Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.
Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery

Keynote Speakers/Panelists
Peter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;
Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;
Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;
Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration

Participating Companies to Date

Amex Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AMX		First Mining Gold Corp.
TSX: FF		O3 Mining Inc.
TSX-V: OIII		Superior Gold Inc.
TSX-V: SGI
Anaconda Mining Inc.
TSX: ANX		Giyani Metals Corp.
TSX-V: EMM		Orford Mining Corporation*
TSX-V: ORM		Treasury Metals Inc.
TSX: TML
Auteco Minerals Limited
ASX: AUT		Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY		Osisko Development Corp.
TSX: ODV		Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG
Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM		IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG		Palladium One Mining Inc.
TSX-V: PDM		Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: VSR
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
TSX-V: CNC		Jaguar Mining Inc.
TSX: JAG		Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: RDS		Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI
Chakana Copper Corp.*
TSX-V: PERU		Labrador Uranium Inc.
CSE: LUR		Reyna Gold Corp.
TSX-V: REYG		Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
TSX: WM
Consolidated Uranium Inc.
TSX-V: CUR		Major Precious Metals Corp.
NEO: SIZE		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
TSX-V: RDG		Warrior Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: WAR
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
TSX-V: DCMC		Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX-V: MGM		Sigma Lithium Corporation
TSX-V: SGML		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO
EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX		McEwen Mining Inc.
TSX: MUX		Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
Private		Willeson Metals Corp.*
Private
Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX		Nighthawk Gold Corp.
TSX: NHK		Stratabound Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: SB		Yamana Gold Inc.
TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY
Euro Manganese Inc.
TSX-V: EMN		*Tier II - non presenting

 

IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Inc. ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.

THE Event will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience and will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders including:

  • The Importance of Canada to Global Mining - Doug Silver
  • Gold Mining and Crypto Mining - Frank Holmes
  • Beyond Compliance: Transformational ESG - Panel Presentation
  • Trends in Energy Metals: Capital Cost & Reallocation; Decarbonization; Developing the North - Panel Presentation
  • Other topics, including talks from Peter Marrone and Kelsey Gunderson, to be announced

Our excellent line up of confirmed presenting companies continues to grow daily with THE Event well on its way to becoming a sold-out investment Conference. Details regarding THE Event can be found on https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/ including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda. Regular updates on THE Event will be shared in the coming weeks.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North Format

Sunday, June 19
11:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
– The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining Inc.

Monday, June 20
7:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
– The Fairmont Château Frontenac -Cocktails Sponsored by Laurentian Bank
Stifel After Dark Event at the SAM Lounge 9:00 pm

Tuesday, June 21
8:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
Farewell Cocktails sponsored by IR.INC & VID

Note: Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors are being booked through MeetMax. A preliminary agenda is available on the website at www.vidconferences.com

 

To find out more about THE Mining Investment Event of the North, please see the recent Crux Investor Interview with Matt Gordon here: https://youtu.be/SUZRejVXyxM.

Companies interested in presenting opportunities should contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.

Joanne Jobin,
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID
jjobin@irinc.ca

Nancy Larned
Vice President, Conferences
VID Media Inc.
nlarned@vidconferences.com

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/.

Giyani Metals
EMM:CA
Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals

Overview

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) is focused on the development of its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce, on-site, both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate, key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

CEO Robin Birchall said via telephone, “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market.”

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse ") and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity public offering (the " Offering "). A total of 26,136,395 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.44 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, which included the exercise in full of the over‐allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until December 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), announces the filing of its final prospectus for its previously announced bought deal public offering of units to raise approximately $10 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

giyani

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ﻿"﻿), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce an update on its operational and commercial activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project (the "Emily Manganese Project"), which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering its options with respect to the financing and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project including a "spinout" of NSM or a joint venture of the Emily Manganese Project, based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice (such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). In that regard the Company is announcing that while its review is continuing it will conduct an offering of securities of NSM on a private placement basis (the "NSM Financing") to provide funds to NSM for any such Value Realization Transaction and to provide interim exploration financing and general working capital. NSM will offer up to 3,000,000 shares of NSM at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Prior to completing the NSM Financing, NSM will split its shares on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share as a result the outstanding shares of NSM will increase from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares prior to completion of the NSM Financing. In the event the NSM Financing is completed in full, NSM will have 33,000,000 shares outstanding. In the event that the NSM Financing is completed in full, and a Value Realization Transaction is not completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to a 90.9% indirect holding. The NSM Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce further details regarding its acquisition of a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims 15 kilometres southwest of the Company's Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada, as discussed in the press release dated February 2, 2022. As part of the land claims acquisitions, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada covering approximately 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property") from Summa, LLC ("Summa") pursuant to an option and purchase agreement (the "Option and Purchase Agreement") dated as of February 11, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The purchase price for the Optioned Property is US$10,000 per acre (or part thereof), or a total of US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). NAS has the option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash or issuing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the anniversary date(s) of the Option and Purchase Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: (i) on the Effective date, US$30,000 of Common Shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.32 per share; (ii) on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, US$35,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iii) on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, US$40,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iv) on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, US$45,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP and (v) on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, US$50,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP. On the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price. The issuance of the shares to Summa in connection with the Option and Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the Option is at the discretion of NSM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

How to Invest in Manganese

How to Invest in Manganese

Manganese is an important industrial metal. More than 90 percent of global consumption is closely tied to the steel and construction sectors, and China is a major user of the metal.

Despite its solid demand base, the manganese price has been a victim of volatility in the past few years.

In recent years, significant growth in manganese production in Africa paired with an increase in Chinese port stocks led to oversupply in the market, placing downward pressure on prices. During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, manganese operations slowed production, leading to rebounds in the price of the metal.

pieces of manganese ore

Manganese Outlook 2022: Expect Price Corrections, Recovery in Supply

Click here to read the previous manganese outlook.

After uncertainty due to COVID-19 in 2020, the manganese space saw a strong rebound in demand in 2021.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is extensively used in metallurgy. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper.

What will happen to manganese this year? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts in the space to get their thoughts on what’s ahead for the battery metal in 2021.

TSXV:EMM

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana and Filing of Technical Report

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an update on its exploration program at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (" K.Hill Extension ") and the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report for the K.Hill Project, including an updated mineral resource estimate (" MRE ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

"investingnews.com"

Giyani Announces Update on Exploration Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (" K.Hill Extension "), the Otse manganese prospect (" Otse ") and Lobatse manganese prospect (" Lobatse ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

president energy share price

Giyani Announces Appointment of Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") consultant, Marion Thomas as Vice President, (" VP ") ESG, effective today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

