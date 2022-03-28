The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
The complaint alleges Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX)
Class Period: June 10, 2019 - February 18, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2022
The complaint alleges that during the class period Homology Medicines, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated the efficacy and risk mitigation of its lead product candidate, HMI-102; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
