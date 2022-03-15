Exclusive Apothecarium App Provides Convenient Mobile Retail Options Including Express Pick-Up and Delivery, Where Permitted TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today launched The Apothecarium mobile retail app for Apple iOS devices. Available for download through the Apple App Store for customers in New Jersey and California . Users can now place orders for pickup at The Apothecarium ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF