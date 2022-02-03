TerrAscend Corp. a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Charishma Kothari as SVP Marketing, Charles Oster as SVP Sales, and Jared Anderson as SVP Finance and Strategy. These leaders have decades of experience across industries, including Cannabis, Consumer Goods, Pharma, and Retail all of which will help accelerate future growth in the Company's core markets. "Charishma, ...

TER:CNX,TRSSF