Terminal1, the operating system built for public companies, announced today that U.S Gold Corp has joined the Terminal1 platform

Terminal1, the operating system built for public companies, announced today that U.S Gold Corp has joined the Terminal1 platform

Terminal1, the operating system built for public companies, announced today that U.S Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has joined the Terminal1 platform


U.S Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)  joins Terminal1 as the platform continues expanding its footprint across the public markets

[West Palm Beach, FL] — October 9, 2026 — Terminal1, the operating system built for public companies, announced today that U.S Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has joined the Terminal1 platform.

U.S Gold Corp will utilize Terminal1's integrated suite of shareholder intelligence, investor communications, and digital investor relations tools, giving the company a centralized platform to better understand its shareholder base, communicate with investors, and measure engagement across its investor ecosystem.

The addition of U.S Gold Corp represents another step in Terminal1's continued expansion as public companies increasingly look to consolidate traditionally fragmented investor relations functions into a single system.

"Public companies have historically relied on multiple vendors, disconnected data, and separate platforms to manage their investor ecosystem," said Wesley De Souza, CDO, Terminal1. "Terminal1 was built to bring those functions together. We're excited to welcome U.S Gold Corp to the platform and continue demonstrating how shareholder data can be transformed into actionable intelligence."

Through Terminal1, companies can access a growing suite of capabilities including:

  • Shareholder Intelligence — Normalize and analyze shareholder and NOBO data to identify ownership trends, active buyers and sellers, shareholder concentration, geographic distribution, and changes over time.
  • Investor Communications — Manage email and SMS communications from a centralized platform while tracking delivery, engagement, and subscriber activity.
  • IR Website & Analytics — Manage a company's investor-facing digital presence while measuring investor behavior, traffic sources, engagement, and conversions.
  • Integrated Investor Data — Connect shareholder ownership, communications, and digital engagement to provide management teams with a more complete view of their investor ecosystem.

The platform is designed to provide CEOs, CFOs, investor relations teams, and other public-company executives with greater visibility into not only who owns their stock, but also how investors are interacting with the company.

"Adding U.S Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) is another important milestone for Terminal1," added De Souza. "Our goal is straightforward: give public companies one system to understand their shareholders, communicate with the market, and measure what is actually driving investor engagement."

Terminal1 continues to expand its public-company customer base as it builds out additional capabilities across shareholder intelligence, communications, analytics, and investor relations infrastructure.

About Terminal1

Terminal1 is an operating system built for public companies. The platform brings together shareholder intelligence, investor communications, IR website infrastructure, and investor analytics within one centralized system.Terminal1 helps public companies better understand their shareholders, engage their investor audience, and turn investor data into actionable insights.

For more information, visit www.terminal1.ai.

About U.S Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)


  • World-class portfolio, in stable and mining friendly U.S. jurisdictions, offering investors both near-term gold-copper production potential and blue-sky exploration upside. - CK Gold Project in Wyoming offers compelling value with approved development and operating permits advancing towards construction in an advantageous location.

  • Keystone Gold Project in Nevada offers significant exploration opportunities, situated 11 miles on-trend south of Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez Complex, the second largest gold producer in NV. - 


  • Challis Gold Project in Idaho offers gold exploration potential in Idaho's historic mining district and ~12 miles SW of Revival Gold's "brownfield" Beartrack-Arnett Project. • Team of proven mine financiers, builders and explorers who have discovered and developed numerous world-class gold mines. • Minimal share count (~16.5M shares outstanding), listed on NASDAQ including large insider holdings.



For more information, visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/


Media Contact

Terminal1, A Lumus AI Company

Sally Pritchard

sally@terminal1.ai

www.terminal1.ai

Book a Demo



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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