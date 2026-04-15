THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister
The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources
Mr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank
The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec
The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia
Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister, Lands and Mines Division, New Brunswick

Special Participation Government of Quebec
Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets
Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC
Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Caur Technologies, Crux Investor, HATCH,
IAMGOLD Corporation, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador,
OR Royalties, Red Cloud Securities, STIFEL, TMX
Copper Partners Apaton Finance, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, Centre des Congrès de Quebec, INFOR Financial, La Caisse, MNP LLP, Mercury Group, Outside the Box Capital, PAL Airlines, Velocity Capital, VRIFY
Media Partners BTV, CEO.CA, Canadian Mining Magazine, GBR, IBN, KITCO News, MarketOne, Mining Discovery, Mining IR, Mining Hub, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Northern Miner, The Prospector, Resource World, VID Media

 

THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference taking place in Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026, is pleased to welcome the following confirmed Keynote Speakers and Panels for 2026.

Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Mining Investment Event, stated, "As THE Event continues to grow with the renewed focus on mining globally, we are excited to welcome distinguished keynote speakers including The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister; The Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Mr. Pete Hoekstra, U.S. Ambassador to Canada; The Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec; The Hon. Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, British Columbia; and The Hon. Neil B. Jacobson, Assistant Deputy Minister of the Lands and Mines Division in New Brunswick. Additionally, Mr. Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management and Mr. Terry Salman, CEO of Salmon Partners, will join as speakers at THE Event. We are proud to report that over 200 international mining groups, including 150 mining companies, are participating. We also welcome new partners Hatch Ltd., PAL Airlines, and Velocity Capital. Additional keynote speakers are still being confirmed and will be announced soon. An updated preliminary agenda is now available on our website."

Jobin added, "We are also pleased to introduce new Advisory Board Members for THE Event, including The Hon. Yvonne Rumbolt-Jones, former Member of Parliament for Labrador; Angie Stockley, President & CCO of SSAF Exploration; Daniele Spethmann, CEO & Founder of TEN IV Solutions; Stefanie Vo, Senior Process Engineer at Hatch Ltd.; and Jenny Lou Campbell, Executive Director of the Indigenous Centre of Excellence for Mineral Development, who join Daniella Dimitrov, Chief Strategy & Risk Officer of Equinox Gold Corp."

The following Panels and Events have been confirmed for THE Event:

June 1ST – Iconic Golf Day

  • Welcome Event (Pre-registration) Presented by ITFA and Caur Technologies
  • ITFA Panel - Financing the Metal, Not the Mine: How Trade Finance is Reshaping Mining Capital, Moderator: Marsh
  • Reception hosted by ITFA and Caur Technologies

June 2nd – Producer Day

  • How Technology Is Redefining the Mining Lifecycle, Moderator – Jean Robitaille, Agnico Eagle
  • Next-gen Mining Capital: The Shift to Sustainable, Production-linked Finance – Moderator: Matt Gordon, Founder, Crux Investor
  • Ministerial Spotlight – Moderator: Anthony Vacarro, The Northern Miner

Networking Event: THE Partners Gala Coreshack & Casino Gala Networking Event

June 3rd – Critical Metals Day

  • Beyond The Mine: The Physical Silver Scarcity – Moderator: Phillips S. Baker
  • Québec and The Role It Plays in Global Critical Metals – Moderator: Patrice Roy, Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts;
  • Powering the Transition: Critical Metals – Moderator: Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell
  • Closing Keynote: Terry Salman, CEO, Salman Partners

Networking Event: THE Partners Cocktails & Coreshack Networking Event
Networking Event: International Mining Week - After Dark Event

June 4th – Exploration & Developers Day

  • Yukon Spotlight: Moderator TBC
  • Newfoundland & Labrador Spotlight: Moderator Angie Stockley, SAAF Exploration
  • Best Performing Juniors of 2025/26 – Moderator: Adrian Day, Adrian Day Asset Management
  • SHE-Co Presentation – Presented by: Vior Gold Corp. to Moisson Rive-Sud
  • THE Student Partnership Program Awards – Presented by: GLENCORE Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation and OR Royalties

Adieu Cocktails presented by IR.INC – THE Red Cloud Connect Lounge

Participating Companies:
THE Event is delighted to welcome the following Participating International Mining Companies.

THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies
*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge #Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.
1911 Gold Mining
TSX-V: AUMB		 Element 29 Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF		 Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF		 Scorpio Gold Corporation*
TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF
Abcourt Mines Inc.#
TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF		 Emperor Metals Inc.*#
CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF		 McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*
CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF		 Scottie Resources Corp.
TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM		 Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX; NYSE-A: EQX 		Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD		 Scout Discoveries Corp.*
Private
Alkane Resources Limited
TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK		 Equity Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF		 Minaurum Gold Inc.*
TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF		 Search Minerals Inc.~
TSX-V: SMY
Andean Precious Metals
TSX: APM		 EraNova Metals Inc. ^^
TSX-V: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF		 Minera Alamos Inc.
TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF		 Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#
TSX-V: SCMI
Apex Critical Minerals Corp.*
CSE: APXC; OTCQX; APXCF		 ES Gold Corp.
CSE: ESAU		 Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA		 Serabi Gold PLC*
TSX: SBI; OTCQX: SRBIF
Argo Gold Inc. ~
TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF		 EXIRO Nickel Company*
Private		 Mithril Silver & Gold Limited
TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH		 Silver One Resources Inc.
TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*
TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF		 Exploits Discovery Corp.*
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF		 New Age Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF		 Silver X Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF
Arizona Metals Corp.*
TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF		 Falcon Copper Corp.
Private		 New Found Gold Corp.
TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG		 Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
Astra Exploration Inc*
TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF		 Firefly Metals Ltd.
TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM		 New Pacific Metals Corp.
TSX: NUAG; NYSE: NEWP		 South Kirkland Gold ^^
Private
Atha Energy Corp.
TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF		 First Canadian Graphite Inc.*
TSX: FCI; OTCQB: GBMIF		 NeXGold Mining Corp.
TSX-V: NEXG		 Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.#
TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF
Atlas Salt Inc.*
TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF		 First Mining Gold Corp. #
TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF		 Nicola Mining Inc.
TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF		 Standard Uranium Limited*
TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF
Auriginal Mining Corp*
TSX-V: AUME		 First Phosphate Corp.~
CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF		 North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^
CSE: NATO		 STLLR Gold Inc.
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
Aurion Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF		 Formation Metals Inc.*
CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF		 NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX-V: NCX		 Summit Royalties Ltd.
TSX-V: SUM; OTCQB: SUMMF
Avanti Gold Corp.
CSE: AGC		 FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF		 Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: NMC		 Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF
Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF		 GEOMEGA Resources Inc.
TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF		 OMAI Gold Mines Corp.*
TSX-V: OMG; OTCQB: OMGGF		 Surge Copper Corp.*
TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF
Aztec Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: AZT; OTCQB: AZZTF		 Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN		 Onyx Gold Corp.
TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF		 Talisker Resources Ltd.~
TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF		 Golden Cariboo Resources^^
CSE: GCC		 Opus One Gold Corporation^^
TSX-V: OOR		 Targa Exploration Corp.*
CSE: TEX; OTCQB: TRGEF
Bonterra Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF		 GR Silver Mining Ltd.*
TSX-V: GRSL; OTCQX: GRSLF		 OR Royalties Inc.
TSX: OR; NYSE: OR 		Tincorp Metals Inc. ~
TSX-V: TIN; OTCQX: TINFF
Brixton Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF		 Greenlight Metals Inc.*
TSX-V:GRL		 Orvana Minerals Corp.
TSX: ORV		 Trident Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF
Brunswick Exploration Inc.*
TSX: BRW		 Guanajuato Silver Company*
TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF		 Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV		 Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
Cartier Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECR		 Gunnison Copper Corp.*
TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF		 Outcrop Silver Corporation
TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF		 Tronic Metals Inc.*
Private
Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF		 Harfang Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: HAR		 Panther Metals PLC*
LSE: PALM.		 Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^
CSE: STMN
Cassiar Gold Corp.*
TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF		 Heliostar Metals Ltd.
TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF		 Pelangio Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: PX		 US Gold Corp.
NASDAQ: USAU
Centerra Gold Inc. ~
TSX: CG ; NYSE: CGAU		 Hi View Resources Inc*
CSE: HVW		 Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF		 Valkea Resources Corp.
TSX-V: OZ
Cerrado Gold Inc.
TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF		 IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG		 Perseverance Metals Inc.*#
TSX-V: PMI		 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^
TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF
Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc.
TSX-V: CDPR		 Juno Corp.*
Private		 Pivotal Metals Limited*
ASX: PVT		 Vior Inc.
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
Collective Mining Ltd.
TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL		 Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#
TSX-V: KLDC		 PMET Resources Inc.
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF		 Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
Commerce Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF		 LaFleur Minerals Inc.*
CSE: LFLR; OTCQB: LFLRF		 Power Metallic Mines Inc.
TSX-V: PNPN		 Volta Metals Ltd.*
CSE: VLTA
Contango Silver & Gold Corp.
TSX/NYSE: CTGO		 Lahontan Gold Corp.*
TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF		 Q2 Metals Corp.
TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF		 Wallbridge Mining Company#
TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF
Critical Elements Lithium*
TSX-V: CRE; OTCQX: CRECF		 Latin Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF 		Questcorp Mining Inc.^^
CSE: QQQ		 Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*
TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
CUPANI Metals Corporation*
CSE: CUPA		 Lavras Gold Corp.
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF		 Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF		 West Point Gold Corp.
TSX-V: WPG; OTCQB: WPGCF
Cygnus Metals Limited
TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF		 Leviathan Metals Corp.*
TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF		 Red Paramount Iron*
Private		 White Gold Corp.*
TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF
Domestic Metals Corp.*
TSXV: DMCU		 Li-FT Power Ltd.*
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF		 Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF		 Winshear Gold Corp. ^^
TSX-V: WINS
Dryden Gold Corp.* #
TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF		 Lomiko Metals Inc. ^^
TSX-V: LMR; OTC: LMRMD		 RPX Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF		 XAU Resources Inc. ~
TSX-V: GIG
Dumont Nickel Inc.*
Private		 Loyalist Exploration Limited*
CSE: PNGC		 Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*
Private		 XXIX Metal Corp.*
TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0
Dynasty Gold Corp*
TSX-V: DYG		 Magma Silver Corp.*
TSX-V: MGMA; OTCQB: MAGMF		 Scandium Canada Ltd.*
TSX-V: SCD

 

International Mining Week – June 1-5, 2026
THE Mining Investment Event – June 2-4, 2026
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please register here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event—Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292418

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