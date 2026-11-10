From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national:
Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 PM EST, Saturday, November 14 at 8 PM EST.

From artificial intelligence and precious metals to copper, critical minerals, and energy exploration, BTV Business Television explores the industries and companies attracting investor interest. As demand for technology, secure resource supply chains, and domestic mineral production continues to evolve, BTV highlights the market perspectives, production milestones, and development strategies shaping opportunities across these sectors.

This episode features insights from BlackRock and the Canadian Securities Exchange, alongside Goldgroup Mining, U.S. Gold Corp., Silver Mountain Resources, BluEnergies, Bunker Hill Mining, and Valhalla Metals, exploring emerging investment themes and the companies working to advance their next stage of growth.

BlackRock / iShares (TSX: XBAI) – Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Equity ETFs at BlackRock, explores artificial intelligence as a long-term investment theme. With AI-related gains historically concentrated among a relatively small group of market leaders, Jacobs discusses how investors can think about the expanding opportunity set across the full AI value chain as the technology evolves, and why BlackRock continues to view AI as a generational investment opportunity.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) – Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange, discusses growing investor interest in Canada's resource sector and the importance of infrastructure in unlocking its potential. He highlights how government support for roads, ports, and power could help junior mining companies advance exploration projects into producing mines, strengthen domestic processing capabilities, and improve access to global markets.

Goldgroup Mining (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) – Goldgroup Mining is advancing its gold and silver operations in Mexico, leveraging local expertise, experienced leadership, and strong insider commitment as it works toward intermediate-producer status. Supported by major investors including Eric Sprott, the company has strengthened its cash position to fund further exploration, potential resource expansion, and acquisition opportunities.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) – U.S. Gold Corp. is advancing a shovel-ready gold and copper project in southeastern Wyoming. With exposure to two metals experiencing strong market demand, the company is positioning its U.S.-based asset as an opportunity within the domestic precious and critical metals sector.

Silver Mountain Resources (TSX: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) – Silver Mountain Resources has transitioned from developer to producer following the September restart of its flagship underground silver mine in Peru. With a refurbished 2,000-tonne-per-day processing plant, the company plans to begin at 400 tonnes per day aiming to double that by the second half of 2027. The company also plans to further explore and reinvest operating cash flow into its growth strategy.

BluEnergies (TSXV: BLU) (OTCQX: BLUGF) – BluEnergies is advancing a frontier deepwater oil exploration opportunity in Liberia's undrilled Harper Basin. After evaluating 42 countries and more than 30 basins, the company identified a prospective area where advances in drilling technology have opened new exploration possibilities. With a supermajor partner, approximately $20 million in cash, and no debt, BluEnergies is positioning itself to pursue the basin's potential as major oil companies increase their activity in the region.

Bunker Hill Mining (TSX: BNKR) (OTCQB: BHLL) – Bunker Hill Mining is preparing to restart its historic Idaho silver mine, which has produced approximately 165 million ounces of silver alongside other essential metals. Targeting production by the end of 2026, the company plans an initial processing rate of 1,800 tonnes per day, with potential expansion to 2,500 tonnes per day by 2027. Its combination with Silver 47 supports a broader strategy to build a U.S.-focused silver and critical minerals platform.

Valhalla Metals (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) – Valhalla Metals is advancing two high-grade copper-focused projects in Alaska's mineral-rich Ambler mining district. With a significant land position and district-scale exploration potential, the company is focused on developing its assets as demand for domestically sourced critical metals grows. Following the completion of a drill season at the Sun project, Valhalla is anticipating assay results in the fourth quarter of 2026, providing potential near-term exploration catalysts.

The episode also features insights from Contango Silver & Gold's President & CEO, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse on the role mining companies play in supporting local communities through employment, partnerships with Indigenous organizations, and long-term economic investment.

About BTV – Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV – Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

Discover Investment Opportunities.

Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA: Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

  • Wednesday, November 11 @ 7:30pm ET

  • Saturday, November 14 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV: Biz Television Network

  • Sunday, November 15 @ 6:30am ET

  • Monday, November 16 @ 1:00pm ET

  • Tuesday, November 17 @ 8:30am ET

  • Friday, November 20 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets–focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions—building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

Take action now: Know a company investors should be watching? Put them in front of thousands of active investors on BTV.

Contact us directly at (604) 664-7401 or info@b-tv.com.

Don't miss a beat—stay informed and ahead of the market by subscribing to BTV news today.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323258

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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