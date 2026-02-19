THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

Special Participation Government of Quebec
Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets
Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC,
Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Crux Investor, Caur Technologies, IAMGOLD Corporation, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, OR Royalties, Red Cloud Securities, STIFEL, TMX
Copper Partners Apaton Finance, Brooks & Nelson, Cassels, Centre des Congress de Quebec, INFOR Financial, La Caisse, MNP LLP, Mercury Group, Outside The Box Capital, VRIFY
Media Partners BTV, CEO.CA, Canadian Mining Magazine, GBR, KITCO News, Mining Discovery, Mining IR, Mining Hub, Newsfile, Podcast Minier, The Northern Miner, The Prospector, Resource World, VID Media

 

THE Mining Investment Event ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference, is pleased to announce participating issuers and new and returning Partners for 2026.

"We are excited to share that THE Event has confirmed 130 issuers and over 50 Partners for 2026. We are pleased to welcome new partners: Altitude Capital Partners, Maxit Capital, The Money Channel NYC, Ventum Capital, IAMGOLD Corporation, Apaton Finance, MNP LLP as well as all of the partners who have supported us from the beginning. Recently, we updated our sponsorship terminology to better reflect our business model and to emphasize that we value our Partners as long-term investors as we continue to build this distinctive, Canadian independent global investor platform together. We thank the international mining companies, governments, and the investment community for their continued support," stated Joanne Jobin, CEO & Founder of THE Event.

"THE Event is celebrated for its dedication to diversity and inclusion, exemplified by its distinctive Student Partnership Program and THE SheCo Initiative. This year, we are pleased to share that THE SheCo Initiative, in collaboration with Vior Inc., will donate proceeds from THE Event to Moisson Rive-Sud, a food bank in Quebec that assists those vulnerable to food insecurity. I'm also pleased to announce that our Student Partnership Program for 2026, supported by Glencore Canada, IAMGOLD Corporation, and OR Royalties, is now complete," Jobin added.

"We are one of the Founding Partners of International Mining Week, scheduled for June 1 to 5, alongside The International Trade and Forfaiting Association (ITFA) and The Québec Mining Association (QMA). Both the QMA and ITFA will host their events alongside THE Event, which will focus on one-on-one investor meetings. This collaboration brings together international mining firms, related companies, supply chain experts, investors, and government representatives in a single location. Information on IMW Partners, plenary sessions, and events is available at: www.themininginvestmentevent.com."

THE Mining Investment Event - Participating Companies
*1x1's only ^^ExplorCo Lounge #Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev.
1911 Gold Mining
TSX-V: AUMB		 Domestic Metals Corp*
TSX-V: DMCU		 Lotus Gold Corporation*
Private		 Saudi Gold Refinery Co.*
Private
Abcourt Mines Inc.#
TSX-V: ABI; OTCQB: ABMBF		 Dryden Gold Corp.* #
TSX-V: DRY; OCTQB: DRYGF		 Loyalist Exploration Limited*
CSE:PNGC		 Scorpio Gold Corporation*
TSX-V: SGN; OTCQB: SRCRF
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM		 Dynasty Gold Corp*
TSX-V: DYG		 Maple Gold Mines Ltd. #
TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQX: MGMLF		 Scottie Resources Corp
TSX-V: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF
Alamos Gold Inc.~
TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI		 Element 29 Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECU; OTCQB: EMTRF		 McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd*
CSE: MLM: OTCQB: MLMLF		 Search Minerals ~
TSX-V: SMY
Alkane Resources Limited
TSX: ALK; ASX: ALK		 Emperor Metals Inc.*#
CSE: AUOZ; OTCQB: EMAUF		 Midland Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: MD		 Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.*#
TSX-V: SCMI
Andean Precious Metals
TSX: APM		 Equity Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: EQTY; OTCQB: EQMEF		 Minaurum Gold Inc.*
TSX.V: MGG; OTCQX: MMRGF		 Silver One Resources Inc.
TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF
Argenta Silver Corp.*
TSX-V: AGAG; OTCQB: AGAGF		 ES Gold Corp
CSE: ESAU		 Minera Alamos Inc.,
TSX-V: MAI; OTCQX: MAIFF		 Silver X Mining Corp.*
TSX-V: AGX: OTCQB: AGXPF
Argo Gold Inc. ~
TSX-V: ARQ: OTCQB: ARBTF		 Exploits Discovery Corp.*
CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF		 Mineros S.A.
TSX: MSA		 Sirios Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.*
TSX-V: AZS; OTCQB: AZASF		 Falcon Copper Corp.
Private		 Mithril Silver and Gold Limited
TSX-V: MSG; ASX:MTH		 Spanish Mountain Gold#
TSX-V: SPA: OTCQB: SPAZF
Arizona Metals*
TSX: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF		 Firefly Metals Ltd.
TSX: FFM; ASX: FFM		 New Age Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF		 Standard Uranium Limited*
TSX-V: STND; OTCQB: STTDF
Astra Exploration Inc*
TSX-V: ASTR; OTCQB: ATEPF		 First Mining Gold Corp. #
TSX: FF; OTCQX: FFMGF		 New Found Gold Corp.
TSX:V-NFG; NYSE-A: NFG		 STLLR Gold Inc.
TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF
Atha Energy Corp
TSX-V: SASK; OTCQB: SASKF		 First Phosphate Corp.~
CSE: PHOS: OTCQB: FRSPF		 Nexgold Mining Corp.
TSX-V: NEXG		 Summit Royalty*
Private
Atlas Salt Inc.*
TSX-V: ATLAS; OTCQX: SALQF		 Formation Metals Inc.*
CSE: FOMO; OTCQB: FOMTF		 Nicola Mining Inc.
TSX-V: NIM; OTCQB: HUSIF		 Sun Summit Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF
Auriginal Mining Corp*
TSX-V: AUME		 FPX Nickel Corp.
TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF		 North Atlantic Titanium Corp#^^
CSE: NATO		 Surge Copper Corp*
TSX-V: SURG; OTCQB: SRGXF
Aurion Resources Ltd.
TSX-V: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF		 GEOMEGA Resources Inc.
TSX-V: GMA; OTCQB: GOMRF		 NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc.
TSX-V: NCX		 Talisker Resources Ltd.~
TSX: TSK; OTCQB: TSKFF
Avanti Gold Corp *
CSE: AGC		 Glencore Canada
LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN		 Nuvau Minerals Corp.*
TSX-V: NMC		 Trident Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF
Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM; OTCQX: AZMTF		 Golden Cariboo Resources^^
CSE: GCC		 Onyx Gold Corp.
TSX-V: ONYX; OTCQX: ONXGF		 Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
CSE: BLLG; OTCQB: BLAGF		 Greenlight Metals Inc.*
TSX-V:GRL		 OR Royalties Inc.
TSX: OR; NYSE: OR 		Tronic Metals *
Private
Bonterra Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: BTR; OTCQX: BONXF		 Guanajuato Silver Company*
TSX-V: GSVR; OTCQX: GSVRF		 Orvana Minerals Corp.
TSX: ORV		 Uranium X Discovery Corp.^^
CSE: STMN
Brixton Metals Corporation*
TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF		 Gunnison Copper Corp.*
TSX: GCU; OTCQB:GCUMF		 Osisko Development Corp.
TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV		 US Gold Corp.
NASDAQ: USAU
Brunswick Exploration*
TSX: BRW		 Heliostar Metals Ltd.
TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF		 Outcrop Silver Corporation #
TSX:VOCG; OTCQX: OCGSF		 Valkea Resources Corp.
TSX-V: OZ
Cartier Resources Inc.*
TSX-V: ECR		 Hi View Resources Inc*
CSE: HVW		 Panther Metals PLC*
LSE: PALM.		 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.^^
TSX-V: VRB; OTCQB: VRBFF
Cascadia Minerals Ltd.
TSX-V: CAM; OTCQB: CAMNF		 IAMGOLD Corp.
TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG		 Pelangio Exploration Inc.*
TSX-V: PX		 Vior Inc.
TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF
Cassiar Gold Corp*
TSX-V: GLDC, OTCQX: CGLCF		 Integra Resources Corp.
TSX-V: ITR; NYSE: ITRG		 Peloton Minerals Corporation*
CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF		 Vizsla Silver Corp.
TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA
Centerra Gold Inc. ~
TSX: CG ; NYSE: CGAU		 Juno Corp.*
Private		 Perseverance Metals Inc.*#
TSX-V: PMI		 Volta Metals Ltd.*
CSE: VLTA
Cerrado Gold Inc.
TSX-V:CERT; OTC: CRDOF		 Kirkland Lake Discoveries*#
TSX-V: KLDC		 PMET Resources Inc
TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF		 Wallbridge Mining Company
TSX: WM; OTCQB: WLBMF
Cerro De Pasco Resources
TSX-V: CDPR		 Kuya Silver Corp.
CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF		 Power Metallic
TSX-V: PNPN		 Westdome Gold Mines Ltd*
TSX:WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF
Collective Mining Ltd.
TSX: CNL; NYSE: CNL		 Lahontan Gold Corp.*
TSX.V: LG; OTCQB: LGCXF		 Q2 Metals Corp.
TSX-V:QTWO; OTCQB:QUEXF		 White Gold Corp.*
TSX-V:WGO; OTCQX: WHGOF
Commerce Resources Corp.*
TSX-V: CCE; OTC:CMRZF		 Latin Metals Inc*
TSX-V: LMS; OTCQB: LMSQF 		Radisson Mining Resources
TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF		 Winshear Gold Corp ^^
TSX-V: WINS
CUPANI Metals Corporation*
CSE: CUPA		 Lavras Gold corp
TSX-V: LGC; OTCQX:LGCFF		 Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.*
TSX-V: RSM OTCQB: RSGOF		 XAU Resources Inc. ~
TSX-V: GIG
Cygnus Metals Limited
TSX-V: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF		 Leviathan Metals Corp.*
TSX-V: LVX: OTCQB: LVXF		 RPX Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF		 XXIX Metal Corp.*
TSX-V: XXIX; OTCQB; LW0
Dolly Varden Silver Corp
TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF		 Li-FT Power Ltd.*
TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF		 San Cristóbal Mining
Private		 Yukon Metals Corp.
CSE: YMC: OTCQB: YMMCF

 

International Mining Week – June 1-5, 2026
THE Mining Investment Event – June 2-4, 2026
THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here:
https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event—Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

Joanne Jobin
CEO & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media
jjobin@irinc.ca 		Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media
jchoi@irinc.ca

 

The Conversation (0)
Sirios Resources

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" offering (the "Offering") with Velocity Capital Partners ("Velocity") as sole bookrunner and Desjardins Securities Inc. (together with... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL,OTC:OBULF), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three highly prospective mining areas in Botswana, today announced that management will host a booth at PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

Randy's Pit Extended 25 Metres to the Northwest with 20.6 Metres At 0.64 g/t Gold and 50 Metres to the Southeast with 6.58 g/t Gold over 4 Metres Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces assay results from its... Keep Reading...
Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) (the "Company" or "Palisades") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Made in America Gold Corp. ("MIAG"), has successfully completed the acquisition of Undercover Gold Inc. ("Undercover"), for the South Cortez and South Tonkin properties. Undercover was... Keep Reading...
Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan" or the "Company") continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required... Keep Reading...
Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Successful A$175M Capital Raising

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Sirios Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirios Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

