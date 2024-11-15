Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Offers).

Please find attached a supplementary bidder’s statement dated 15 November 2024 with respect to the Offers (First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement).

The First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement was lodged with ASIC earlier today and will be served on Mako.

This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Aurum.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

