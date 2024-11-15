- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Offers).
Please find attached a supplementary bidder’s statement dated 15 November 2024 with respect to the Offers (First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement).
The First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement was lodged with ASIC earlier today and will be served on Mako.
This ASX Announcement was authorised for release by the Company Secretary of Aurum.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Resources
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition through its highly prospective gold asset in Côte d'Ivoire, a fast-emerging gold region in West Africa. It's cost-effective exploration strategy of drill rig ownership, also sets it apart from its peers.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well-funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Following the renewal of its Boundali South (BST) exploration licence in September 2024, drilling at the Nyangboue deposit is ramping up. Previous exploration at BST has returned impressive results, including 20 m at 10.45 g/t gold from 38 meters, and 30 m at 8.30 g/t gold from 39 m.
In May 2024, Aurum entered a strategic partnership agreement to earn up to a 70 percent interest in exploration tenement PR283, to be renamed Boundiali North (BN). Aurum, through subsidiary Plusor Global Pty Ltd, has partnered with Ivorian company Geb & Nut Resources Sarl and related party (GNRR) to explore and develop the Boundiali North (BN) tenement which covers 208.87sq km immediately north of Aurum’s BD tenement. Further to this agreement, Aurum announced it has earned 51 percent project interest after completing more than 8,000 m of diamond core drilling. Aurum is continuing diamond drilling on the BM tenement targeting an initial JORC resource by late 2024.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
Rua Gold
Investor Insight
Rua Gold offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by its highly promising gold assets in New Zealand’s historic gold-producing regions, and supported by the government’s renewed focus on fast tracking economic growth.
Overview
Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTC:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V,OTCQB:NZAUF) is a gold exploration company focused on two prolific, historic gold-producing regions in New Zealand: Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield. Both these regions boast of previous high-grade gold production, with more than 15 million ounces (Moz) produced in the Hauraki district and over 2 Moz in the Reefton Goldfield. New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with highly prospective geology, and a skilled workforce. The new government of New Zealand has committed to promoting economic growth through mining- and business-friendly policies, such as the Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes quicker approval timelines for a range of projects, including mining.
New Zealand has a rich history of gold production from orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz). The country has low sovereign risk with no corruption, making it an attractive destination for mining investment.
The company has launched a fully funded exploration program at its properties. This includes a 2,500-meter diamond drill program focused on the Pactolus prospect at Reefton Goldfield.
Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, with hole DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Additional work is required to accurately model this zone's geometry before proceeding with further drilling at this prospect. Consequently, the company anticipates redirecting its focus towards the previously productive areas in Reefton in the near future, which includes the Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t within a radius of ~20 kms.
The company has applied for a minimum impact access agreement with the New Zealand Department of Conservation for the Glamorgan project. Once granted, the company will commence an exploration program that includes soil sampling, magnetic and resistivity geophysical surveys, and geological mapping.
Rua Gold benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The company’s board of directors is led by Oliver Lennox-King (Fronteer, Roxgold), who has a successful track record developing projects and companies.
Company Highlights
- Rua Gold is a gold exploration company with two highly prospective land packages in New Zealand’s historic gold districts – Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield.
- New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction boasting highly promising geological formations and a significant history of gold production, with orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz).
- The company’s two key assets include the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand’s South Island and Glamorgan on New Zealand’s North Island.
- The new government is focused on stimulating economic growth, as evidenced by the recent Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes fast-track approvals for a range of projects, including mining.
- Rua Gold has high-quality orogenic and epithermal gold prospects, boasting historical production grades ranging from 16 to 50 g/t gold.
- Rua Gold is fully permitted and fully financed with significant near-term catalysts. The company has launched an exploration program at its two properties. Drilling is ongoing at the company’s properties in the Reefton district.
- Proposed acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited was approved by the shareholders of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG). Reefton is a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Siren, with tenements located adjacent to the Rua Gold’s suite of properties in New Zealand’s prolific Reefton Goldfield.
- A seasoned board and management team is at the helm of Rua Gold, with extensive regional knowledge and a proven track record of successful discoveries. With full financing and permits in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth prospects.
Key Projects
Reefton Goldfield
Rua Gold holds six project areas at the Reefton Goldfield – Northern, Capleston, Murray Creek, Ajax, Crushington and Southern. The Reefton district has a rich history of gold production with over 2 Moz of gold recovered at 24.5 g/t. Among the noteworthy findings from recent years of exploration is the greenfield discovery of the Pactolus quartz vein. Sampling and assays conducted thus far have unveiled significant concentrations of high-grade gold in this vein.
Pactolus: Pactolus is a new surface greenfield discovery made by Rua Gold in 2021. Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, with hole DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13 g/t gold and hole DD_PAC_036 intersecting 2 meters @ 3.61 g/t gold.
Initial findings and observations validate the southern extension of the Pactolus system by 550 meters, showcasing substantial mineralization at surface. However, accurately determining the plunge and quality of the ore shoots presents a challenge. An additional update is expected upon receipt of results from the remaining drill holes.
Murray Creek prospects: Rua Gold’s systematic exploration has highlighted the potential for the rejuvenation of this district in renewed opportunities around the historic high-grade gold deposits. Rua Gold completed an extensive assessment of the historical mines situated within the company's tenements in the Reefton Goldfield, yielding five targets in the Murray Creek area.Ongoing drill campaign at the Murray Creek prospects intersected visible gold and confirmed downhole continuity of high-grade gold mineralization.
Glamorgan Project
The Glamorgan project comprises over 4,600 hectares in the Hauraki district on New Zealand’s North Island. Hauraki boasts of a substantial presence of high-grade gold and silver mining, with approximately 50 epithermal deposits mined since the 1860s. These deposits have yielded over 15 Moz of gold and 60 Moz of silver. Glamorgan has a 3.8 km zone displaying indications of gold mineralization, backed by soil and rock samples, suggesting the presence of an epithermal gold mineralized system at the property.
Glamorgan is located 2.8 kms north of Oceana Gold’s recent significant discovery at Wharekirauponga. The company has applied for a minimum impact access agreement with the New Zealand Department of Conservation. Once granted, the company will commence an exploration program that includes soil sampling, magnetic and resistivity geophysical surveys, and geological mapping.
After receiving a minimum impact access agreement (MIA) from the Department of Conservation for the Glamorgan project, the company has mobilized an exploration team that has made progress in collecting 2,000 of the planned 3,000 soil sample program; completing the first full phase of UAV drone magnetic geophysical surveying; and commencing ground geological mapping.
Based on initial surface soil geochemistry, interpreted geophysical structures, and geological mapping, there is preliminary evidence that the Glamorgan project has the hallmarks of a significant epithermal gold system, with surface features similar to the adjacent WKP gold deposit. Rua Gold will design a drill program and apply for a full access agreement by the end of the year to commence drilling.
Management Team
Oliver Lennox-King – Non-executive Chairman
Oliver Lennox-King boasts a distinguished and extensive career within the mineral resource sector, encompassing a broad experience in financing, research and marketing. Since 1992, he has occupied senior executive and board roles in various junior exploration and mining enterprises. Most recently, Lennox-King was the chairman of Roxgold from 2012 until July 2021 when it was sold for $1.2 billion to Fortuna. In addition to Roxgold, he also served as chairman of other notable firms, including Pangea Goldfields, Aurora Uranium and Fronteer Gold.
Robert Eckford – CEO and Director
Robert Eckford is a certified professional accountant with significant expertise in mergers and acquisitions, accounting, finance and commercial management within the mining sector. Most recently he was co-founder and head of finance for Aris Mining, and prior to that, has worked with international mining companies, including Barrick Gold, Yamana Gold and Leagold Mining.
Simon Henderson – COO and Director
Simon Henderson is an exploration specialist and has over 40 years of experience, most of which is in New Zealand. He was part of the discovery team for several significant gold finds in New Zealand, such as Wharekirauponga. He maintains robust connections with key local stakeholders and the country's permitting authorities.
Zeenat Lokhandwala – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Zeenat Lokhandwala brings over a decade of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, finance, accounting and taxation. She is the former CFO of Great Bear Royalties and director of finance at Great Bear Resources.
Brian Rodan - Director
Brian Rodan has more than 43 years of experience who is currently serving as Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN)
Mario Vetro - Director
Mario Vetro has extensive experience structuring and providing guidance to resource companies. He is the co-founder of K92 Mining and the proprietor of Commodity Partners.
Paul Criddle - Director
Paul Criddle has extensive experience constructing and overseeing gold mines in Australia and West Africa. He was formerly a chief operating officer for West Africa at Fortuna and also served as the COO for Azimuth and Perseus. He was previously the managing director at Matador Mining.
Tyron Breytenbach – Director
Tyron Breytenbach is a geologist with operational and capital markets experience. He is currently the CEO of Lithium Africa Resources. Previously, he was senior vice-president of Capital Markets at Aris Mining and served as managing director at Cormark Securities. Before transitioning to capital markets, Breytenbach spent a decade in the mining sector as a geologist, focusing on orogenic and epithermal gold deposits and specializing in resource estimation. He earned his BSc (Honours) degree from Rand Afrikaans University in South Africa and is a designated professional geologist in Ontario.
Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results
For the three months (third quarter) and nine months ended September 30, 2024
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to present the following Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) is intended to supplement the interim consolidated financial statements of Sarama Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Sarama”) and its subsidiaries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
The interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
This MD&A is current as at November 14, 2024.
Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile.
OVERVIEW
Sarama is a Canadian-incorporated mineral exploration and development company whose principal business objective is to explore for and develop mineral deposits in prospective jurisdictions as opportunities may present.
The Company was incorporated on April 8, 2010 under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company’s primary office is located in Perth, Western Australia. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and Chess Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the codes ‘SWA’ and ‘SRR’ respectively.
The Company built and advanced substantial exploration landholdings in prospective and underexplored areas in south-west Burkina Faso, West Africa and has interests in two projects located principally in the Houndé Belt. Separate to its interests in Burkina Faso, the Company is in the process of acquiring a new gold exploration project in Australia and continues to assess opportunities that align with it’s objective of exploring for and developing mineral deposits in prospective jurisdictions.
The Sanutura Project (the “Project”) is principally located within the prolific Houndé Greenstone Belt in south- west Burkina Faso and was the exploration and development focus of the Company. The Project hosts the Bondi Deposit which has a mineral resource of 0.5Moz gold (Inferred)(3). The Project also formerly hosted the Tankoro Deposit (Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 1.9Moz Au (Inferred)(2) until August 2023, when the Company was notified (“Notification”) by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Government”) that its rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”), which hosts the Tankoro Deposit, had been withdrawn in a manner the Company considers to be unlawful (refer news release dated September 6, 2023). The Notification stated that the Company’s application for the Permit was unsuccessful. This is inconsistent with, and contradictory to, formal correspondence from the Government. The Company vigorously disagrees with the illegal withdrawal of its rights. The Tankoro Deposit formed the central component of the Project for which the Company was in the final stages of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) to advance the Project toward development.
The Company formally notified the Government of its Intent to Submit Claims to Arbitration (refer news release dated November 30, 2023) under the Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of Burkina Faso for the Promotion and Protection of Investments (the “BIT”).
Prior to the illegal withdrawal of the Permit, the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits presented a mine development opportunity featuring a long-life project which the Company believed would have generated very robust and attractive financial returns and could have been established and paid for using the significant oxide mineral resource base. In 2023, Sarama commenced and substantially completed development study work on the Project which was subsequently suspended following receipt of the Notification. See further details on the status of the Permit below under the heading “Status of Mineral Tenure – Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit”.
Click here to view the Q3 2024 Interim Financial Statements
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ascot Resources Seeks TSX Exemption for Financing, Looks to Restart BC Gold Mines
Canadian mining firm Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT,OTCQX:AOTVF) is pressing forward with a financing strategy aimed at getting back on course at its Premier Northern Lights and Big Missouri mines.
The company said on Monday (November 11) that it has applied to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a financial hardship exemption. This would allow it to secure financing under conditions that typically require shareholder approval.
With a combined target of approximately C$52 million, Ascot said it is looking to advance the development of Premier Northern Lights, restart the mill at the site and restart the Big Missouri mine.
Ascot poured its first gold at BC-based Premier Northern Lights in April, and said at the time that the asset was expected to start commercial production in the third quarter of this year. However, at the beginning of September, the company suspended operations, saying that it needed to focus on mine development in order to ensure sufficient ore.
"After careful consideration, the Company has decided that, to enable sufficient mine development, it will suspend operations. Ascot will focus on mine development until the combination of the Big Missouri and PNL mines can sustainably deliver enough ore feed to profitably run the operation.
The Company’s intention is to seek funding to complete the necessary mine development."
Ascot said in this week's press release that its financing is structured in two main components: an equity financing through a brokered private placement, and debt financing secured with its existing creditors.
For the equity financing, Ascot has set up an agreement with a syndicate led by Desjardins Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. These parties will act as agents for a brokered private placement of common shares.
Ascot is aiming to raise between C$25 million and C$42 million by offering shares at C$0.16 each. Closing is contingent on multiple conditions, including the completion of definitive agreements for the debt financing and TSX approval.
On the debt side, Ascot has entered into non-binding term sheets with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty (B), as well as Nebari Gold Fund 1, Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II and Nebari Collateral Agent.
Sprott has agreed to modify an earlier agreement and provide US$7.5 million to Ascot in advance; the deal also increases the stream percentage Sprott has on Ascot’s gold and silver production. Ascot has the option to buy back this additional share for US$9.7 million by December 31, 2026, while Sprott can trigger a buyback starting on January 1, 2027.
When it comes to the Nebari entities, they have given Ascot more lenient debt repayment terms, although Ascot has agreed to various points, including a higher interest rate on its existing cost-overrun credit agreement. Nebari will also receive a US$1 million alignment fee from Ascot, to be paid in common shares of the company.
Ascot has emphasized that these financing arrangements remain subject to the completion of definitive agreements, as well as approval from the TSX for a financial hardship exemption. The company has also indicated that further changes could arise as it works to finalize the necessary approvals and terms with its creditors.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Recent Drilling Results and Ongoing Technical Review Highlights Significant Depth S Strike Potential at Yundamindra
Arika Resources Limited (ASX: ARI) (“Arika” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a review C synthesis of all geoscientific datasets over it’s Yundamindra Gold Project (“Yundamindra”) situated 65km southwest of Laverton in the world class eastern goldfields mining district of Western Australia.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Data filtering confirms much of the Yundamindra Project area remains unexplored despite the discovery of shallow high-grade gold mineralization at numerous prospects including Pennyweight Point C Landed at Last.
- ~75% of historical holes were restricted to the weathered zone and drill depths of less than 50m.
- ~G7% of historical holes were restricted to drill depths of less than 80m.
- A total of 34 holes only, including recent drilling by Arika, have been drilled beyond 100m depth and only 4 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m.
- The entire Western Corridor (Landed at Last) remains unexplored beneath 80m depth over a strike length in excess of 10km’s.
- The review highlights clear depth C strike potential across the greater Yundamindra Project area including Pennyweight Point C Landed at Last where Arika’s recent maiden drilling campaigns reported a series of exceptional and extensional results including1,2,3,4:
- Pennyweight Point
- 14m @ 15.48 g/t Au from 46m (YMRC077);
- 33m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 22m (YMRC071);
- 33m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 85m (YMRC063);
- 30m @ 3.86 g/t Au from 8Gm (YMRC06G)
- 30m @ 2.36 g/t Au from 64m (YMRC060)
- Landed at Last
- 30m @ 2.26 g/t Au from 26m (YMRC050)
- 40m @ 1.22 g/t Au from 30m (YMRC048);
- 26m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 22m (YMRC046);
- Pennyweight Point
- A review of all geophysical and geochemical data is in progress to guide ongoing targeting.
- Follow-up drilling at the Yundamindra Project, commencing at Pennyweight Point C Landed at Last, is on schedule to re-start next week.
The work has revealed that the vast majority of historical holes, which were completed in the 1980’s- 1990’s, were restricted to the near surface weathered zone and drill depths of less than 80m.
Arika’s Managing Director Justin Barton said:
“Having completed a highly successful maiden drilling program on three prospects at Yundamindra, that delivered outstanding results, we are excited to provide an update of our review and analysis of all historical data and our recent drilling results. Despite the project appearing to have seen extensive drilling, mainly in the 80s and 30s, analysis shows that ~37% of all historical holes were restricted to the weathered zone and drill depths of less than 80m, where drilling was essentially blade refusal (RAB/ aircore) targeting shallow high-grade oxide resources.
This presents an exciting opportunity for Arika as the mineralisation essentially remains unexplored at depth and along strike, providing a great opportunity for a significant further gold discovery outside of the shallow oxide as we chase the source of the mineralisation in the underlying bedrock and along strike.
As we continue to review all geological and geochemical data, we are also eager to recommence drilling, anticipated to re-start next week, as we begin to test the extensions to the Pennyweight Point and Landed at Last prospects”.
Review of results and historical datasets at Yundamindra
Arika’s recently completed drilling programs at Yundamindra, the first in over 10 years at the project, consisted of 77 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes (YMRC001-YMRC077) for a total metreage of approximately 6,000m5,6.
The primary objectives of this phase were to validate historical results and to test for bedrock hosted gold mineralisation beneath the shallow historical occurrences.
The objectives have been achieved, with each campaign delivering spectacular results, firmly establishing the potential for Yundamindra to host a significant gold deposit.
Results for all of the drilling completed to date were reported in the Company’s ASX announcements:
- “Maiden Yundamindra Program Delivers Excellent Gold Results” dated 15 July 2024
- “More Impressive Gold Intersections Returned at Yundamindra” dated 22 July 2024
- “Exceptional 30m @ 3.86 g/t Au Intercept at Yundamindra” dated 20 September 2024
- “Pennyweight Point Delivers More Thick High Grade Hits” dated 26 September 2024
- “Exceptional Gold Results from Pennyweight Point Drilling” dated 23 October 2024, and
- “More Outstanding Gold Intercepts Grow Scale at Yundamindra” dated 06 November 2024
An analysis of our recent drilling results, in conjunctions with a review of all historical datasets has revealed that despite the known prospects at Yundamindra appearing to have been extensively drilled (Figure 1 below), further interrogation of the data reveals that ~97% of all drilling has been limited to weathered zones and depths of less than 80 metres (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Arika Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mako Gold Lodged Target’s Statement: Accept Aurum Resources Limited’s Offers
Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (“Mako”) advises that it has lodged its Target’s Statement with ASIC today in response to the off-market takeover offer by Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (“Aurum”) to acquire all the fully paid, ordinary shares in Mako (“Mako Shares”) and all the Class A Options and Class B Options (“Mako Options”) (together the “Offers”).
In accordance with item 14 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), a copy of the Target’s Statement is attached to this announcement, together with a copy of the cover letter which will be provided with the Target’s Statement.
The Target’s Statement (and cover letter) has been sent to Aurum and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today and is in the process of being dispatched to holders of Mako Shares and Mako Options (“Mako Securityholders”) pursuant to item 12 of section 633(1) of the Corporations Act.
In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act, the Target’s Statement (and cover letter) will be sent to Mako Securityholders by the following means:
- Mako Securityholders who have nominated an email address for the purposes of receiving electronic communications from Mako will receive an email with a communication providing a link to an electronic copy of the Target’s Statement; and
- Mako Securityholders who have not nominated an email address for the purposes of receiving electronic communications from Mako, and Mako Securityholders who have validly elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications, will be sent a hard copy of the Target’s Statement.
The Mako Board unanimously recommends that Mako Securityholders ACCEPT the Offers in the absence of a Superior Proposal. Each of the Mako Directors will ACCEPT the Offers in relation to the Mako Shares and Mako Options that they respectively hold or control.
An electronic copy of the Target’s Statement and updates in relation to the Offer will be made available on Mako’s website (www.makogold.com.au).
Dispatch of Target's Statement to Securityholders
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nickel Discovery at Kiabye Project
Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a recent infill soil sampling program with rock chip sampling at Kiabye was completed with the rock chip assays becoming available. The recent soil sampling involved the collection of 520 soil samples at 25m and 100m infill over the Kiabye South target and infill and extension sampling at the Northern anomaly and Reef 2 target at 50m spacing. At total of 11 rock chip samples were taken during the exercise with 10 taken along the Kiabye South Target.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gossan discovery produces 1.12% Ni, 0.95% Co and 0.07% Cu from an area not previously tested for Nickel or Cobalt mineralisation.
- The gossan is Iron and manganese rich with detectable Pt and Pd.
- Soil gold assays highlighting a N-S magnetic feature with gold leakage points along a strike length of over 2km.
- Soil assay results for Flicka Lake in Canada are expected shortly.
One rock chip sample (KPR065) of a gossan in the southern part of the Kiabye South Target was highly anomalous reporting strong Nickel and Cobalt results:
- 11,222ppm Ni, 9,565ppm Co, 756ppm Cu, 95.2ppb Pd, 22.6ppb Pt and 7ppb Au
Figure 1: Gossan sample KRP065 rich in iron (24.95%) and manganese (>5%) and exhibiting a vuggy texture.
The gossan sample KPR065 resides in an area approximately 1.4km south of the historical Nickel exploration pits with no evidence onsite of previous workings. This site also sits on the south margin of a VTEM anomaly with a shallow conductive feature, see Figure 3.
The follow-up phase of rock chip and soil sampling at the Kiabye Gold Project, covers previously identified gold target areas over the central portion of the Kiabye Greenstone Belt in the Yilgarn‘s Murchison Domain, southeast of Mount Magnet. In particular, the soil sampling focused on the Kiabye South area with 25m infill sampling over a 2,500m North-South magnetic linear target where historical shallow drill (RAB) site N15 (14m) reported 1m @3.45 g/t in the last metre of the hole and is located near surface rock sample with 0.728ppm Au (RMX 5/8/2024). On the marginal extensions of the target infill sampling was conduct to complete 50m centers or e 50x100 spacings on the more marginal areas in the south. See Figure 2 for locations.
Figure 2: Rock Chip sample sites on infill soil sampling locations
Figure 3: Shallow conductive feature associated with gossan sample KPR065.
Soil gold assays highlight a N-S magnetic feature with gold leakage points and strike length of over 2km.
Two soil sampling programs were conducted for gold over several historical targets within the Kiabye Project area. The main targets were Kiabye South, Northern anomaly and Reef 2.
Figure 4: Kiabye South Magnetic linear target with several anomalous gold in soil samples, up to 64ppb along a strike of over 2km in length, Contours in red with peaks labelled in ppb,
At Kiabye South results indicate several anomalous samples which coincide with a N- S magnetic feature, a possible demagnetized zone associated with an interpreted shear/fault zone where the anomalous gold possible represents mineralised leakage points along the structure. These points represent future drill targets to test the structure.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
