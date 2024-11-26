Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
Syntheia
Game-changing conversational AI solutions for the enterprise and SMB markets
Artificial Intelligence Investing

Syntheia CEO Tony Di Benedetto Touts AI Innovation in Customer Call Center Application

Artificial Intelligence Investing
Syntheia CEO Tony Di Benedetto Touts AI Innovation in Customer Call Center Application

“What Syntheia does is access your frontline so it learns as you continue using it, which is very remarkable if you actually see the platform in use. And the more you utilize it, the more it learns,” said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia.

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) is banking on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to revolutionize the way companies engage with their customers, the company’s chairman and CEO, Tony Di Benedetto, said in an interview.

“We built a platform, essentially, to act as a virtual agent which integrates into call centers. It's pretty much any type of phone system (that) engages with end users and interacts with them and avoids the on-hold process,” he explained.

Di Benedetto said Syntheia’s conversational AI platform is a solution to common challenges customers encounter when calling into a service provider’s call center or customer service department.

“How many times do you call your local telephone company, or a cable company or any kind of service provider and you go on a perpetual hold?" the Syntheia chief executive questioned.

“Syntheia is a conversational AI platform ... focused on engaging clients, end users with conversations."

Syntheia's innovation lies in its ability to act as a virtual agent within call centers, facilitating immediate and effective communication with end users. This transition not only enhances customer satisfaction, but also significantly reduces the operational burden on companies. Di Benedetto illustrated this point, citing a case study where Syntheia achieved “six weeks worth of traditional work in three hours,” a testament to AI’s potential to revolutionize customer service.

“Our main markets are call centers, hospitality, automotive for car dealerships. We've been working with (the) financial industry, (and) any kind of industry where you're essentially dealing with people on the phone.

“A lot of large companies (have) built these tremendous online website platforms to allow interaction for clients. But people still want to call in … and what Syntheia does is access your frontline so it learns as you continue using it, which is very remarkable if you actually see the platform in use. And the more you utilize it, the more it learns,” Di Benedetto said.

Watch the full interview with Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Syntheia (CSE:SYAI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Syntheia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Syntheia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Syntheia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

Latest News

