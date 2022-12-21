Sylla Gold: Exploring West Africa’s Underexplored Highly Prospective Gold Greenstone Belt

Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) explores and acquires gold properties throughout West Africa through an experienced management team with a track record of success. The company’s flagship asset, the Niaouleni gold project, covers over 17,200 hectares within an emerging gold camp in the prolific Birimian greenstones of southwest Mali.

Niaouleni project runs continuously south along Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankora Corridor, on strike with Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Deposit. The Kobada deposit contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves. Additionally, to the north of Toubani within the same corridor is Cora Gold’s Sanankoro Project, which has an Indicated Resource of 16.1 Mt at 1.27 g/t Au for 657,000 oz of contained gold and an Inferred Resource of 8.7 Mt at 0.94 g/t Au for 263,000 oz of contained gold. These significant resource estimates on adjacent properties indicate the blue sky potential of the Niaouleni project as exploration continues on all three.

Niaouleno Property Location

Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, which included 6,754 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and an additional 10,600 metres of aircore drilling. Assays from the RC drilling indicated 48 out of 57 holes hit high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t over 25 metres. The aircore drilling was used as a first-pass reconnaissance style drilling and identified multiple additional gold targets for follow-up RC drilling.

Company Highlights

  • Sylla Gold is a Canadian exploration and development mining company focusing on highly prospective assets within Mali, a West African country known for its gold deposits.
  • Despite a long gold mining history, Mali still contains underexplored assets that have received little to no exploration using modern technologies and techniques.
  • The flagship Niaouleni asset covers 17,200 hectares within the newly discovered Birimian greenstone gold belt, which runs along southwest Mali.
  • The company’s Niaouleni asset is adjacent to Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Project which contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves.
  • The Niaouleni's close proximity to prolific gold discoveries indicates the potential for future discoveries and development.
  • Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, results of which indicate that 48 out of 57 holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t gold over 25m.
  • An experienced management team with a track record of success in West Africa leads the company towards fully exploring its blue-sky gold asset.

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

Titan Minerals

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Company’s maiden drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less
gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Follow

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Followyoutu.be

The gold price has moved higher over the last month and a half or so, but Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, believes the yellow metal's rise isn't going to last.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said that while metals could hold up heading into the end of the year, he's still anticipating a "major top" in the stock market, as well as a corresponding rise in the US dollar.

"If that happens, it's going to put pressure on metals. And I do think we're going to see gold break below US$1,600 (per ounce) and start to go much lower in 2023," he said. But there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources

Successful A$1.3M Placement To Accelerate Exploration

Placement made solely to existing major shareholders, demonstrating the strongsupport for Labyrinth’s strategy at its Canadian and WA projects

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for circa A$1.3 million in a share placement to strategic existing major shareholders at a price of 1.7c per share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars with red stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Drops on Fed Hike, Rick Rule's Top Sectors for 2023

Editor's Picks: Gold Drops on Fed Hike, Rick Rule's Top Sectors for 2023youtu.be

The gold price rose as high as US$1,822 per ounce this week, but dropped off a cliff after the US Federal Reserve announced its latest interest rate hike. After falling as low as US$1,775, the metal finished at just over US$1,790.

The Fed hiked interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday (December 14), as was widely expected by market participants. The central bank has now raised rates seven times in a row this year, including four increases of 75 basis points; the target federal funds rate has reached a range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent, which is the highest level since 2007.

The Fed's aggressive upward push on rates has been a key element of its fight against inflation, and comments from Chair Jerome Powell indicate that it's not over yet. Speaking after this week's Fed meeting, Powell said that although recent inflation data shows "a welcome reduction," he'll need to see much more evidence before he believes it's on a "sustained downward path."

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Provides Update on Cobre Panama

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

 Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is aware of the Government of Panama's direction to various ministries to prepare for a suspension of operations at Cobre Panama.  Franco-Nevada is in communication with its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and will provide updates as they are available.

Mistango Now Drilling on Goldie Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario

 Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has begun a 30 hole, 3,000 metre drill program on its Goldie Project ("Goldie"), 50 km west of Thunder Bay .

Goldie is adjacent to Delta Resources' (DLTA: TSXV) Delta-1 Project, which reported multiple holes of visible gold, including an intersection of 11.9 metres of 14.8 g/t gold within a broader interval of 31.0 metres of 5.92 g/t gold. Preliminary work on the Goldie suggests the property hosts similar mineralization as Delta-1, which remains open in all directions and at depth. Delta Resources' observations suggest the mineralized zone is defined over a strike length of nearly 1 km and a vertical depth of approximately 220 metres.

