Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 5 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
AALI
2
ADVANCE LITHIUM CORP.
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2023-05-31
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
2023-05-31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2023-05-31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on October 5, 2023, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
DGTL
2
DGTL HOLDINGS INC.
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2023/05/31
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
2023/05/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2023/05/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 11, 2023 , the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The initial trading price is CAD$2.75 . The Company is classified as a 'research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
16,153,465 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 10,752,088 common shares
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: MDCX
CUSIP Number: 58471K 10 3
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 18, 2023 .
Company Contact: Carolyn Bonner , President
Company Address: One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario , M5X 1A4
Company Phone Number: (610) 636-0184
Company Email Address: cbonner@medicuspharma.com
________________________________________
23/10/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2023 and August 29, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 6,891,839 shares
Purchase Price: $0 .225 per share
Warrants: 3,445,919 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,445,919 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
533,339
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$18,324
N/A
75,700 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: 19,180 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .225 for period of two years from the date of issuance. 56,520 of the finder's warrants issued entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on August 29, 2023 , September 25 , 2023 and October 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. (" DEAL ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,697,636 shares to five arm's length party and to settle outstanding debt for $1,518,834.48 at a deemed price of $0.07 per share. In addition, a further 10,347,494 shares will be issued to five non-arm's length parties at a deemed price of $0.07 to settle $ 724,324 .57 of debt.
Number of Creditors: 10 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
5
$ 724,324.57
$0.07
10,347,494
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on July 12, 2023 .
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,544,540 bonus shares (the "Bonus Shares") to settle the amount of $204,431 in 2022 annual discretionary compensation to three members of the executive management of the Company.
The issuance of the Bonus Shares was approved by the disinterested shareholders at the shareholder meeting that was held on September 21, 2023 .
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023 .
________________________________________
Sylla Gold Corp. ("SYG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 5, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 9,050,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0 .05 per share
Warrants: 4,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen (18) month period
Number of Placees: 12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
3,350,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
500,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on September 5, 2023 , and October 5, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 29,454,570 shares
Purchase Price: $0 .11 per share
Warrants: 14,727,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,727,286 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2023 , and August 10, 2023 :
Number of Shares: 45,362,528 shares
Purchase Price: $0 .11 per share
Warrants: 22,681,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,681,264 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
20,078,789
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Agent's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $102,848.41 cash and 1,054,246 agent warrants
Research Capital Corporation - $7,475.67 cash and 70,860 agent warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. – 50,700 agent warrants
3L Capital Inc. - $17,867.68 cash and 277,673 agent warrants
Agent's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$104,659.00
N/A
951,447 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share at $0.11 for two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on June 26, 2023 , August 10, 2023 , and September 29, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_____________________________________
WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 6, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
