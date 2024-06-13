Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Amends Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Namibia Critical Metals. ("NMI") to acquire four gold properties located in Namibia as announced on March 4, 2024. Under the agreement, Sylla is to acquire NMI's 95% interest in its Namibian subsidiaries that own the rights, title and interest to the Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko licences, (Figure 1) and certain associated assets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/212834_3b61348234adc9bb_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/212834_3b61348234adc9bb_001full.jpg

Terms of the Agreement

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company shall: (i) issue the Vendor 3,000,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed issuance price of $0.05 per Common Share; and (ii) shall pay an aggregate cash payment of $100,000 to the Vendor. The closing date of the transaction has been amended and extended to no later than August 31, 2024. All other terms of the agreement remain in full force and effect.

The Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of a number of conditions precedent, including, but not limited to receipt of all regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Acquisition will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the issuance thereof, as applicable, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212834

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold


Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). No fractional Common Shares will be issued and any fractional Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest lower whole Common Share.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, applicable securities regulatory authorities, and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Company anticipates that it will hold its annual and special shareholder meeting in May, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("NMI") to acquire four gold prospective properties encompassing 2,788 square kilometers, located in Namibia within the Central Namibian Gold belt. Sylla is to acquire a 95% interest in NMI's Namibian subsidiary that own the rights, title and interest to Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko Licences (Figure1).

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "the Company is very pleased to acquire such an extensive land package of prospective ground in a truly emerging gold district. The Central Namibian Gold Belt continues to produce world class gold operations as well as new discoveries and we're looking forward to unlocking the value in these licences by applying some of the knowledge gained from the recent discoveries in the district. The licences Sylla is acquiring were assembled in proximity and on strike of significant operating gold mines and recent discoveries in favorable geology conducive to mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Deguefarakole exploration licence at its Niaouleni Gold Project by issuing 3,000,000 Common Shares of the Company and amending the Option Agreement dated September 15, 2021 with Niaouleni Gold Inc. (the "Optionor") and Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL. The Deguefarakole licence is one of four exploration licences that comprise the Company's 17,200 sq. km. Niaouleni Gold Project located in the Republic of Mali.

The Niaouleni Gold Project is located in the Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor and all of the Company's exploration work to date has been completed within the Deguefarakole licence area which represents 9,200 hectares (Figure 1). Between August of 2022 and March 2023, the Company completed 76 reverse circulation drill holes on the Deguefarakole licence encountering anomalous gold grades over significant widths in 66 of 76 RC holes drilled on the property (see Sylla press releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and April 12, 2023). Drilling was mainly focused around the Niaouleni South Prospect. The Company's drilling activities extended the strike length at Niaouleni South to 700 m and remains open to the north, south and at depth. The Niaouleni South prospect sits approximately 6 km along strike from the Kobada gold deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 5, 2023, it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $210,000 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering was $452,500 through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,050,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


Click Image To View Full Size

1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


Click Image To View Full Size

3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Click Image To View Full Size

Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

Freegold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results from Golden Summit

  • An average gold recovery of 77% from eight composites using conventional processing techniques – gravity and CIL (carbon-in-leach)
  • 97% using gravity + flotation.
  • A flowsheet of gravity-flotation-CIL on reground concentrate yields 72% gold recovery along with a high mass desulfurized tailings stream
  • Further optimization studies are underway.

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results based on the initial metallurgical test work completed from the 2020 2022 drill program. The program's objectives were:

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

  • Determination of gold recovery and gold deportment to products using standard and commercially employed mineral processing unit operations
  • Initial environmental assessment of process tailing stream(s)
  • Characterization of gold losses to focus ongoing metallurgical programs to optimize the flowsheet design.

Eight drill core composites representing various locations and grades within the Dolphin/Cleary areas were generated using continuous drill intervals selected to represent potential mill feed. ( See map below for hole locations. ) The drill hole and interval selections encompassed the three primary gold-hosting lithologies. Results demonstrate that a significant portion of the mineralization is non-refractory and amenable to conventional processing techniques. The composites were prepared using laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit. The eight drill hole composites used 1,192m of drill intercepts representing 587 continuous mineralized intervals with over 5,100kg of material.  Results from individual holes demonstrate recoveries up to 87.5%.  The average recovery from the eight composites was 77% using gravity and CIL. Recoveries increased to an average of 97.5% where gravity + flotation were utilized. Environmental characterization using standard ABA protocols gave a NP:AP ratio of 85:1 on the flotation tailings stream, which would classify them as non-acid generating.

Metallurgical Composite Hole Results

DDH no.

from m

to m

geochem

test calc grade

gold recovery %






grav/flot/regr CIL

grav/CIL

gravity

grav+flot




Au g/t

Au g/t














GS2201

441.1

648.3

1.44

1.06

88.2

87.1

45.0

99.2










GS2203

287.8

478

2.13

2.24

75.1

77.2

48.2

97.6










GS2206

383.1

586.1

1.17

1.02

80.2

87.5

42.7

97.3










GS2207

261.9

468.7

1.35

1.78

60.1

70.2

37.8

98.1










GS2208

266.3

367.2

1.33

1.48

48.1

53.3

25.3

97.5










GS2209

419

544.5

1.26

1.54

73.6

81.2

50.7

97.0










GS2168

352.7

479.5

0.75

0.83

63.7

73.2

31.1

94.3










GS2167

396.3

428

2.15

1.01

71.7

69.2

49.5

96.3










overall predicted grade

1.43















overall calc grade/recovery from test work


1.43

72

77

42

97

The drilling success at Golden Summit since 2020 has been truly remarkable. It has significantly increased the resource and enhanced the project's potential. These positive metallurgical results further solidify Golden Summit's potential. The current pit-constrained resource at Golden Summit hosts both an oxide and a primary resource. The oxide resource is contained within the top 70% metres. Previous column testwork on the oxide material demonstrated that heap leach gold recoveries of 85% can be achieved within two weeks.

Pit Constrained OXIDE Resource using $1,792 Gold

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.15

Indicated

52,030,000

0.39

657,000

0.15

Inferred

18,187,000

0.47

272,000

(approximately top 70 metres)

Pit Constrained PRIMARY Resource using $1,792 Gold: ( February 2023 )

Cutoff Au g/t

Category

Tonnes

Au g/t

Au Ounces

0.45

Indicated

407,544,000

0.92

12,011,000

0.45

Inferred

282,303,000

0.85

7,736,000

Following the February 2023 resource update, Freegold conducted an additional 22,000 meters of drilling in 37 holes within the resource area. A significant increase in visible gold was observed in the drill core compared to previous programs, particularly in the western part of the resource.  An updated mineral resource report based on the 2023 drilling is expected later this month. The success of the 2023 drilling program has set the stage for an even more exciting 2024 program. The upcoming phase will focus on optimization, testing the 2km gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly to the west, drilling large diameter (PQ) holes to guide further and optimize metallurgical recoveries, and modelling before economic studies commence. Freegold has postponed the economic studies to investigate the potential for higher grades in the western extension and to conduct additional metallurgical test work, as both could significantly impact the project's economics. The primary areas of focus in the next phase of metallurgical test work are:

  • Comminution studies using half PQ core
  • Flotation concentrate oxidation pre-treatment prior to CIL

Map Showing Location of Metallurgical Composite Holes and 2024 Drilling

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/goldensummit_dolphin-cleary_resource_drilling_western_a.jpg

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/12/c9981.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

NV Gold Announces Amended Triple T Property Lease Agreement

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reached an agreement (the "Amendment") to amend the terms of the exploration and mining lease agreement dated June 21, 2021 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, NV Gold Corporation (USA), Inc. ("NV Gold USA") and the owners of the Triple T property, pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive right to explore on and evaluate the Triple T Property in Pershing County, Nevada (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Payment Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Payment Share to settle an annual payment of US$30,000 payable by NV Gold USA under the Agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2024

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Boroo Gold acquisition expected to be approved in June of 2024
  • Tres Cruces sale expected to close in 3Q24
  • First tranche of Phase 2 Expansion funding is drawn to order long lead items and fund early construction

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/212063_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "NZAUF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "RUA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A4010V".

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

The Company expects that the posting of its common shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. The Company's common shares are also eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States . This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by being DTC eligible. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

"With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, U.S. investors will have the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our CSE and Frankfurt listings," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "We are focused on executing on our exploration program and look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor group."

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the results of posting of its shares on the OTCQB. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c2243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

