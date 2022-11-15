Oil and Gas Investing News

(All financial figures are in Canadian dollars)

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share representing an 11% increase over the prior quarter dividend.

Sustained operational improvements across the asset base, realization of free funds flow improvements together with continued capital discipline and share buybacks have driven stronger free funds flow per share. The Board of Directors' confidence in sustained improving operating performance and the strengthening financial position supports increasing the quarterly dividend as part of our commitment to increasing shareholder returns.

This dividend will be payable December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2022.

Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S., and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor is also listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the TSX and NYSE.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 17 November 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain officers, employees and consultants (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 810,000 Options have been granted, with 400,000 Options being granted to officers, 335,000 Options being granted to consultants and 75,000 Options being granted to investor relations service providers. Each Option represents the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.31. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on November 14th, 2027.

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of services to the energy sector; focused primarily on specialized equipment rental; today released its Q3 2022 results.

 

Three months
Sept 30, 2022




Three months
Sept 30, 2021




Nine months
Sept 30, 2022




Nine months
Sept 30, 2021


 
Revenue$5,230,675

 
$3,916,528

 
$18,157,778

 
$13,001,357

  
Gross margin$1,590,082

30%
$1,196,418

31%
$6,722,053

37%
$4,466,484

34% 
Adjusted gross margin(1)(2)$1,590,082

30%
$835,794

21%
$6,722,053

37%
$2,845,982

22% 
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)$862,807

16%
$332,691

8%
$4,908,611

27%
$1,366,597

11% 
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income$(677,679)
 
$(969,492)
 
$487,067

 
$(2,502,402)
  
(Loss) income per share - Basic and diluted$(0.01)
 
$(0.02)
 
$0.01

 
$(0.05)
  

 
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
(2) The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and Rent Subsidy Programs ended in October 2021. To provide further comparability to pre-COVID operations, the Company has presented adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the results of operations without any subsidy programs.

oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

In recent years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and now the Russia/Ukraine war.

The output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired in 2020. When production rose dramatically in April of that year after Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader responded by offering its product at a discount and producing more oil.

In an oversupplied market suffering from a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output decrease in history.

Ovintiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

2022 Total Production Guidance Increased; Strong Returns to Shareholders and Net Debt Reduction Continue

Highlights:

Cenovus announces renewal of share buyback program

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the renewal of the company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 136,717,741 common shares during the 12-month period commencing November 9, 2022 and ending November 8, 2023.

Cenovus's renewal of its share buyback program is consistent with the company's capital allocation framework, which supports enhancing value for investors by returning cash to shareholders, generating strong returns on capital investment and deleveraging its balance sheet. Cenovus believes there are times when the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of its business and future prospects. Depending on the trading price of its common shares and other relevant factors, the company believes purchasing common shares represents an attractive investment opportunity and is in the best interest of Cenovus and its shareholders.

