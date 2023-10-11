Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Changing the Nature of Natural Gas
Cleantech Investing

Strong Market Potential in South America, Says Greenlane Renewables CEO

Cleantech Investing
Strong Market Potential in South America, Says Greenlane Renewables CEO

“One of the biggest markets we see where growth can take place is the Brazilian market, (which) is pretty much untapped. We have members of our team there. We have executed projects in Brazil. We understand the market. And that is one of the biggest growth areas we expect for Greenlane,” said Greenlane Renewables President and CEO Ian Kane.

Ian Kane, Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly appointed president and CEO, is touting strong market growth potential in South America after the company entered into a collaborative agreement with ZEG Biogás e Energia to locally produce, market and sell one of Greenlane's largest and most popular biogas upgrading products in Brazil.

“One of the biggest markets we see where growth can take place is the Brazilian market, (which) is pretty much untapped,” Kane said. "We have members of our team there. We have executed projects in Brazil. We understand the market. And that is one of the biggest growth areas we expect for Greenlane."

Under Kane’s leadership, Greenlane is focused on building a foundation and various elements to help deliver what customers expect. In addition, part of the company’s strategy is to release a standard product portfolio.

Greenlane launched its sector-focused product lines at the RNG Works conference in Nashville, Tennessee. These include Greenlane Cascade PSA LF, Greenlane Cascade H2O, Greenlane Cascade MS and Greenlane Cascade H2S.

Watch the full interview with Greenlane Renewables President and CEO Ian Kane above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Greenlane Renewables (TSX:GRN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Greenlane Renewables in order to help investors learn more about the company. Greenlane Renewables is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Greenlane Renewables and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

