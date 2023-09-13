Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp.

BRO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Agriculture Investor Outlook (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

Greenlane Renewables Unveils Compelling Sector-Focused Product Lines

~Accelerating the energy transition: optimized upgrading solutions for biogas from all feedstocks~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ( "Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the launch of its sector-focused product lines at the RNG Works conference in Nashville, Tennessee . Based on decades of experience, Greenlane has optimized biogas upgrading solutions for the key feedstock sources of agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. The product lines launched include:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Greenlane Cascade PSA LF features pressure swing adsorption technology, which is best for complex feedstocks, and delivers high quality RNG from landfills with varying inlet gas quality, contaminant levels and flow rates.
Greenlane Cascade H 2O features water wash technology, which is best for removing impurities from biogas from highly variable feedstocks, and delivers low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from water resource recovery facilities and food waste.
Greenlane Cascade MS features membrane separation technology, which is best for simple feedstocks such as dairy and hog manure, and delivers farm-friendly solutions to turn agricultural waste into clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG.
Greenlane Cascade H 2S features regenerative biogas desulfurization technology, which delivers an established, robust and cost effective solution for the removal of hydrogen sulfide where the goal is low operating expense. Every biogas project requires hydrogen sulfide removal. Cascade H2S is sold as a stand alone product and also is embedded as standard within Cascade H2O and Cascade MS.

See the impressive new product line and the launch of Greenlane's enhanced website at www.greenlanerenewables.com/

"We are excited to introduce the Cascade product line to the market," said Ian Kane , President and CEO of Greenlane. "This compelling portfolio of optimized solutions represents our commitment to sustainable energy and offers our customers the ideal technology, at a competitive price, for any type of project. By harnessing the power of renewable natural gas, our products are helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all."

About Greenlane
Greenlane is driving change: accelerating the energy transition to a net-zero emissions economy. We are cleaning up two of the largest and most difficult to decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and commercial transportation. As a pioneer and leading specialist in biogas upgrading, we have been actively contributing to the decarbonization of our planet for over 35 years. The systems we provide transform biogas generated from organic waste into high-value grid-ready renewable natural gas (" RNG "). Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources including agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main upgrading technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation, plus proprietary biogas desulfurization technology. Greenlane has delivered over 140 biogas upgrading systems into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "is expected", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information relating to the ability of the newly launched products to provide the Company's customers the right solution, at a competitive price, for any type of project.The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth and expected future developments, management's assessment of competitive offerings and future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the estimated RNG generation of the project and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c9455.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Greenlane RenewablesGRN:CATSXV:GRNOil and Gas Investing
GRN:CA
Greenlane Renewables
Sign up to get your FREE

Greenlane Renewables Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Greenlane Renewables (TSXV:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables


Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

Greenlane Renewables Completes Previously Announced Appointments of Executive Vice Chair and President and Chief Executive Officer

~Appointments enable Greenlane to focus on market expansion and overall profitability~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to confirm the appointments of Brad Douville as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and "Executive Vice Chair" while Ian Kane is now President and CEO. These appointments, as previously announced on June 8, 2023 mark an important next step in the execution of Greenlane's strategic plan and represent a significant addition to its leadership team. Mr. Kane has also been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") unless otherwise stated.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Second Quarter Highlights Include:
  • Revenue of $14.9 million .
  • Gross profit of $3.8 million , Gross Margin 1 before amortization of $4.3 million (29% of revenue).
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss of $4.3 million .
  • Adjusted EBITDA 2 loss of $1.5 million .
  • Sales Order Backlog 3 of $16.3 million as at June 30, 2023 .
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $16.1 million and no debt outside the ordinary course of business, as at June 30, 2023 .
  • The Company announced a collaborative agreement with ZEG Biogás e Energis SA (" ZEG Biogás "), a company 50% owned by Vibra Energia S.A. ("VIBRA"), previously the fuel distribution unit of Petrobras, to establish industrial scale volume production of Greenlane's Totara+ Water Wash biogas upgrading product in Brazil . ZEG Biogás' goal is to deliver 75 Totara+ systems over the next 5 years, for which the Company will earn revenue under a new royalty-like business model together with supply of components from outside of Brazil and ongoing local service contracts.
Subsequent Event:
  • The Company increased its standby letter of credit facility from $20 million to $26.5 million . The facility is secured by a guarantee from Export Development Canada and is used to enhance sales by providing guarantees and letters of credit to the Company's customers who require them.

"During the second quarter we continued to work toward our goal of becoming cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA positive in the next nine months by targeting attractive market segments where Greenlane can realize volume opportunities with a streamlined product portfolio and by investing in systems and processes that will allow us to scale the business," said Brad Douville , CEO of Greenlane Renewables. "Our agreement with ZEG Biogás is emblematic of the type of opportunity that will help create operating leverage. The second quarter was an extremely busy one for us, as we continued to successfully build and commission over 20 separate upgrading projects. We delivered strong gross margins this quarter. Additionally, our sales team has been active in building relationships with strategic customers interested in placing larger orders.  As I transition into my new role as Vice Chair of the Company I look forward to taking a more focused role in these initiatives. We are looking forward to adding additional sales to our backlog through the remainder of 2023."

"The market for RNG continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services. Not only are we excited about the growing sales opportunities that we see for biogas upgrading equipment, but we believe the expansion of our traditional business model to include a royalty-like structure offering a standardized system will support further sales growth."

Greenlane's Gross Margin before amortization for the second quarter of 2023 is 29% of revenue, up from 25% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is driven by gained efficiencies on project execution and a reversal for warranty provisions that have expired. Excluding the reversal of warranty provisions, Gross Margin before amortization is 26%, in line with our historical range.

During the second quarter, the Company took control of one of the projects in its Deployment of Development Capital ("DoDC") program as a result of unforeseen circumstances and associated delays. Initially, under its convertible note, the Company had the opportunity to receive a return on its invested funds and to convert the note into a minority equity interest in that renewable natural gas project. As a result of this transaction, the Company has now acquired 100% of this pre-construction project and is advancing the opportunity. Accordingly, the convertible note was canceled, and the Company recorded a corresponding impairment in the note in the amount of $1.1 million .

Greenlane has also evaluated its DoDC program in the context of the rapidly evolving RNG market and its strategic growth plan and has determined that funds previously allocated to the DoDC program should be re-allocated to working capital. This shift better positions the Company to leverage its product and execution expertise over repeatable, high volume / high value opportunities globally.

Greenlane continually provides an update on its system sales opportunities that successfully convert into contractual agreements in its reported sales order backlog (" Sales Order Backlog "). The Company's Sales Order Backlog of $16.3 million as at June 30, 2023 is a snapshot in time which varies from quarter-to-quarter. The Sales Order Backlog increases by the value of new system sales contracts and is drawn down over time as projects progress towards completion with amounts recognized in revenue. A typical system sales contract (excluding Airdep and ZEG Biogas product sales) has six stages of completion and a duration of nine to 18 months, and therefore annual and quarterly operating results will fluctuate as a result of the timing of contract related work.

The Market Outlook

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its final rulemaking for the renewable fuel volumes for 2023-2025 under the Renewable Fuel Standard Program in late June. As noted in industry press, the new rule was published without inclusion of the potentially lucrative but controversial eRIN program and included positive treatment for RNG. eRINs in the EPA's initial proposal would have offered a substantial new source of revenue for biogas producers in the waste industry, many of which generate electricity and not renewable natural gas. The EPA's deferral of eRINs resulted in a 30% jump in D3 RIN prices. According to EPA data, 99.8% of D3 RIN generation for the first half of 2023 was from RNG.

Additionally, the final EPA rulemaking is supportive of co-digestion projects with mixed waste streams through inclusion of RIN apportionment between D3 and D5 RINs. In a recent publication of its analysis of the EPA's final rulemaking, BioCycle states that historically anaerobic digesters processing food waste and producing RNG were automatically assigned a lower value D5 RIN, while digestion facilities processing manure and biosolids to generate RNG were allocated the higher value D3 RIN. Through the apportionment mechanism in the EPA's final rule, mixed waste stream digestion facilities that accept food waste, manure and biosolids will be eligible for D3 RINs, which is a big win for the industry as the separation and processing of food waste is a growing source of feedstock.

The transportation sector continues to turn to RNG as a key driver of its decarbonization strategy. NGVAmerica and the RNG Coalition announced that 69 percent of all U.S. on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles in calendar year 2022 was RNG, surpassing the previous year's record-breaking level. RNG use as a transportation fuel grew 17 percent over 2021 volumes, up 218 percent from 2018 levels. And in California , fleets fueled with bio-CNG achieved carbon-negativity in their transportation operations last calendar year for the third straight year.  NGVAmerica also announced that over US$230 million has been awarded by the Biden administration to compressed natural gas transit bus projects across the United States . Natural gas-powered buses offer the most cost-effective emission reduction investment, as operators can affordably achieve carbon-negative transit by refueling with RNG.

Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone today, August 14 th , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET ). To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call. Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates the Company's performance using a variety of measures, including "Gross Margin before amortization", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Sales Order Backlog". The specified financial measures, including non-IFRS measures and supplementary financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to or more meaningful than revenue, gross profit or net income. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes these specified financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of the Company. Management uses these specified financial measures to exclude the impact of certain expenses and income that must be recognized under IFRS when analyzing consolidated underlying operating performance, as the excluded items are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance and make comparisons of underlying financial performance between periods difficult. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. The exclusion of certain items does not imply that they are non-recurring.

Note 1 - Gross Margin before amortization is a non-IFRS measure and is defined by the Company as gross profit before amortization of intangible assets and property and equipment.

Note 2 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, foreign exchange, depreciation and amortization, as well as adjustments for other income (expense), value assigned to options and RSU's granted, and strategic initiatives.

Reconciliation of net loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

(in $000s)

Three months ended June 30th

2023

2022

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(4,339)

(2,680)

Add (deduct):



Exchange difference on translating

foreign operations

(80)

508

Provisions for income taxes

293

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

810

(491)

Other loss

20

-

Finance income

(131)

(10)

Finance expense

17

20

Impairment of notes receivable

1,068

-

Share-based compensation

182

638

Strategic initiatives

-

782

Amortization of office equipment

110

113

Amortization of property and equipment

49

39

Amortization of intangible assets

482

652

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,519)

(429)


Note 3 - Sales Order Backlog is a supplementary financial measure that refers to the balance of unrecognized revenue from contracted biogas upgrading system supply projects. The Sales Order Backlog increases by the value of new system sales contracts and is drawn down over time as projects progress towards completion with amounts recognized in revenue (by reference to the stage of completion of each contract).

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

Forward Looking Information Advisory –

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "expect", "likely", "could", "plan", "expects" or "is expected to","believe", "continues to", "remains" or "continually" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen or that current events or conditions will continue or be repeated. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to: that ZEG Biogás' goal is to deliver 75 Totara+ systems over the next 5 year,, that the Company will earn revenue under a royalty-like business model, and will supply components and have ongoing service contracts; management's expectation that the Company will be cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA positive in the next nine months; that the Company will continue to be successful in building and commissioning projects; that strategic customers are interested in placing larger orders and that management is looking forward to additional sales through the remainder of 2023; that the market for RNG continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services and management's belief that the its royalty-like model will support further sales growth; that the shift of funds to working capital better positions the Company to leverage its product and execution expertise over repeatable, high volume / high value opportunities globally; that the regulatory developments outlined under 'The Market Outlook' are supportive of new and expanded opportunities in the RNG market; that the sales order backlog will be drawn down and the Company advances and completes projects to realize revenue; that significant capital continues to flow into the RNG sector. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including management's perceptions of future growth, that regulatory developments in the US and other jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business will be favourable for the RNG industry; results of operations, operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, the state of competition in the RNG industry and competitors' capabilities, that favourable legislative initiatives will have a positive impact on the pace of growth and the availability of financing in the RNG industry and will generate sales opportunities for Greenlane, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond Greenlane's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the collaboration with ZEG Biogás not resulting in the volume production of Units or other ancillary benefits to Greenlane as anticipated, risks that ZEG Biogás' biomethane production goals are not met over the anticipated time period; that strategic customers may not place larger orders as anticipated; the market for RNG may not continue to offer tremendous growth opportunities for Greenlane's products and services, and the expansion of the Company's traditional business model to include a royalty-like structure offering a standardized system may not support further sales grow; that legislative changes may not support new opportunities in the RNG industry; risks relating to Greenlane's financial performance, Greenlane may face impediments in delivering and advancing projects to be able to timely realize revenue reducing the sales backlog; RNG initiatives and projects of natural gas utilities being changed, delayed or canceled, the state of competition in the RNG industry, Greenlane's position as a leading biogas upgrading and project development solutions provider. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, and its Annual Information Form, all of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INFORMATION – This news release contains "financial outlook information" regarding Greenlane's prospective revenue and results, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above. Revenue and other estimates contained in this news release were made by Greenlane management as of the date of this news release and are provided for the purpose of describing anticipated changes, and are not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Investors are cautioned that the financial outlook information contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. The Company's revenues are largely derived from a relatively small number of biogas upgrader orders accounted for on a stage of completion basis over typically a nine to eighteen-month period. Timing of new contract awards varies due to customer-related factors such as finalizing technical specifications and securing project funding, permits and RNG off-take and feedstock agreements. Some contracts contain termination provisions that allow the customer to terminate with no penalty or with minimum prescribed threshold payments based on the length of time since the contract was entered into. Some projects have built-in pause periods to allow customers to complete concurrent activities such as civil work. As a result, the Company's revenue varies from month to month and quarter-to-quarter. THE COMPANY QUALIFIES ALL THE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE BY THE FOREGOING CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/14/c6577.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ). Representing management will be Brad Douville Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Mason Director of Finance. Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer, will be unavailable due to medical reasons. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

The Company also reports that the previously announced appointments of Brad Douville as Executive Vice Chair and Ian Kane as CEO are expected to follow the release of the Company's second quarter financial results.

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( North America toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants and agricultural and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering and actively deploying the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, with over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world, and over 140 biogas desulfurization units sold. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION – This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "likely", "could", "plan", "intends to", "will be", "are expected to", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "can", "may" or "will" happen. In particular, this news release contains forward looking information including that the Company intends to announce its 2023 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after markets close, that the Chief Financial Officer will be unavailable due to medical reasons and that the appointments of the Executive Vice Chair ("EVC") and the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") are expected to follow the release of the Company's second quarter financial results. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including that management's plans for issuing its financial results will proceed as anticipated, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, or that assumptions may not be correct. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, changes that may occur between the time of this news release and the date planned for the issuance of financial results; changes in the availability of Company officers; and risks identified in the Company's annual information form and in other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c6557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
greenlane renewables stock

Greenlane Renewables Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ").

Greenlane's common shares and warrants will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open tomorrow, February 17, 2021, under the current trading symbols of "GRN" and "GRN.WT", respectively. In connection with the TSX listing, Greenlane's common shares and warrants will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bought deal

Greenlane Renewables Announces Closing of $26.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 12,190,000 common shares ("Shares"), which included 1,590,000 additional shares issued pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their over-allotment option, at a price of $2.17 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $26.5 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has served the Company notice of its intention to drill a joint well on the lands NAH earned pursuant to the farm-out agreement (the " Amended Farmout Agreement ") announced on October 21, 2022 . The joint well is expected to spud tomorrow, September 13, 2023, and will be located at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "). Joint Well #1 is the first confirmed joint well and is in addition to the seven previously announced wells to be drilled by NAH on HEVI lands. Joint Well #1 is an offset to Test Well #1 located at 13-30-2-8W3, which was drilled in November 2022 as part of the Amended Farmout Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC - Extension of Series AG Warrants

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces the extension for 1 year of certain out-of-the-money share purchase warrants ("warrants") expiring on September 30, 2023, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company has therefore applied to the TSXV to extend 58,723,900 Series AG warrants until September 30, 2024. The warrants, exerciseable at $0.075 per share, were issued pursuant to a Private Placement which closed on September 28, 2020, and was approved by the TSXV on October 1, 2020.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up the country's natural gas export market.

Keep reading...Show less
Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green - A Strategic Investment of VVC - Announces First Helium Sales

Proton Green LLC, a strategic investment of VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) recently announced its first helium sales . The helium was produced at PG's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant located at St. Johns Field in Arizona. Proton Green is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyber App Solution Corp. (OTC: CYRB). VVC owns approximately 11.9% of Cyber App Solution Corp.

The Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, situated on the expansive 170,500-acre St. Johns Field asset in Apache County, Arizona, initiated production operations in July 2023. This region is renowned for hosting one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, boasting an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and a staggering 517 million tons of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs (see PG Corporate Profile on their website). Those estimates were extracted from an Evaluation Report prepared by William M. Cobb & Associates, Inc., revised May 6, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
byron king, open-pit mine

Byron King: BRICS Now an Energy Play, Plus Oil/Gas and Mining Stocks to Watch

The recent BRICS meeting didn't result in a new gold-backed currency, but geologist and longtime newsletter writer Byron King of Paradigm Press told the Investing News Network it has long-term implications that have yet to play out.

He pointed out that the bloc has agreed to welcome six new countries: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Three of those are key members of OPEC, which will heighten the BRICS' focus on energy.

"When you look at a map, BRICS/OPEC is now an energy play as well — it's an energy powerhouse with a lot of strategic real estate that controls sea lines of communication. So that is what's going on," said King.

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrels

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Stocks Make Moves as Prices Rise Higher

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose 3.24 percent last week, ending at 20,547.66

Oil prices were on the rise during the period, buoyed by comments from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He said on Thursday (August 31) that Russia has agreed with OPEC+ countries on parameters for continued export cuts. The details will reportedly be announced this coming week, and could see voluntary reductions remain in place until October.

Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables
Sign up to get your FREE

Greenlane Renewables Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

VICTORY ENGAGED IN PROPERTY SALE AND JOINT VENTURE EXPLORATIONS

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY ENGAGED IN PROPERTY SALE AND JOINT VENTURE EXPLORATIONS

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Resource Investing

Airborne Magnetic And Radiometric Survey Begins At WSP

Resource Investing

Data Sharing Agreement With Santos

×