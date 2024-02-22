Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Summit Minerals Limited

Strategic Expansion of the Stallion Uranium Project

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired exploration license application E28/3249 through the acquisition of Radiant Exploration Pty Ltd for $40,000. This acquisition is in addition to two other exploration license applications that the Company has applied for in the Ponton Creek region (E39/2469 and E28/3426), which when granted would significantly increase the land package of its 100% owned Stallion Project, 175 km east- northeast of Kalgoorlie. The Company’s applications lie over palaeochannels prospective for aquifer sand and lignite-hosted uranium mineralisation in the Ponton Mulga Rock uranium province of WA (Figure 1) and capture the historical Highway and Shelf uranium deposits and several advanced prospects, including East Arm and Narnoo.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Stallion Uranium endowment grows to 7 Mlb U3O8 from 3.3Mlb adding 3.7 Mlb U3O8 with the addition of the Highway and Shelf uranium deposits
  • Summit adds three exploration applications to the project: E28/3429, E28/3426 and E39/2469, located between Manhattan’s Double 8 and Deep Yellow’s Mulga Rock uranium deposits in the prospective Ponton Creek region
  • The applications also capture drill-indicated mineralisation at Narnoo and East Arm
  • Summit’s land holdings in the highly prospective region increase to 361 km2 from 196 km2
  • The Stallion Uranium Project resource restatement and project expansion targeted for the first half of 2024

On conferring titles, the uranium endowment secured at the now larger Stallion Project grows to 7 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 from 3.3 Mlb U3O8, an uplift of 3.7 Mlb U3O8. The applications host an Inferred Resource (JORC 2012) for the Highway uranium deposit of 5.7 million tonnes (Mt), for 1.9 Mlb U3O8 and an Inferred Resource (JORC 2012) for the Shelf uranium deposit of 5.9 Mt, for 1.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8; both utilising a 100 ppm U3O8 cutoff. The resources were established by Manhattan Corporation Limited (Refer to MHC ASX Announcement dated 23 January 20171).

Including the applications, Summit expands its holdings in the highly prospective uranium region from 196 km2 to 361 km2 and increases the length of palaeochannel-hosted uranium mineralisation under assessment from 8km to 28 km.

MHC previously stated that “the uranium mineralisation is in shallow reduced sand hosted tabular uranium deposits in a confined palaeochannel with uranium mineralisation that is potentially amenable to in-situ metal recovery (“ISR”), the lowest cost method of producing yellowcake with the least environmental impact”.

The Company intends to restate the resource, advance resource expansion work, and accelerate the exploration of high-priority regional targets, including those within the applications.

Figure 1 - Summit controls 361 km2 of exploration tenements and applications underlain by Tertiary palaeochannels at Stallion. These palaeochannels are known to host several uranium deposits and drilled uranium prospects, including the3.3Mlb Stallion uranium resource, 1.9Mlb Highway Uranium resource and the 1.8Mlb Shelf uranium resource.

Cautionary Statement

The resource estimates contained herein were prepared in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code by Manhattan Corporation Limited in 2017. The information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Nothing causes Summit to question the accuracy or reliability of the MHC estimates. Summit accepts the quoted estimates and the Competent Person’s (Hellman and Schofield) view that the resource classification appropriately reflects the deposit’s knowledge level. Summit has not independently validated the former owner’s estimates and is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting, or endorsing those estimates.

Full disclosures are required to comply with ASX's “Mining Report Rules for Mining Entities: See Frequently Asked Questions” FAQ 37 (Appendix 1) and the attached JORC Table (Appendix 2).

Summit’s Managing Director, Gower He, said:

“Considering recent global trends towards utilising nuclear energy as a clean source of baseload power, we are excited to increase our uranium exposure in anticipation of potential uranium-friendly legislative changes in WA. These acquisitions more than double our historical uranium resources as we work towards a resource restatement over the coming months.”

New tenure and applications

The recently granted tenement (E28/3251) and the new applications cover 20 kilometers of palaeochannels known for their uranium mineralisation potential, including hosting several uranium deposits and drilled uranium prospects.

Highway South Prospect

The Highway South tenement (E28/3251), granted in October 2023, separates the Highway and Highway South deposits. It contains 374 accessible drill holes, including seven sonic holes and 367 air core holes for over 24,000m of drilling. The Manhattan developed holes were on 400 m spaced lines at 100-metre centres along each grid line across the palaeochannel.

The tenement captures the southern and western extensions of the Highway Deposit.

Nippon Application (E28/3429)

The Nippon Exploration Licence Application, E28/3429, contains the historical resources of the Highway and The Shelf deposits. The Highway Inferred Resource contains an estimated 860 tonnes (1.9Mlb) of uranium oxide at a 100 ppm U3O8 cutoff. The Shelf Deposit contains an Inferred Resource estimated at 810 tonnes (1.8Mlb) of uranium oxide at a 100 ppm U3O8. Expanded summaries of the work related to each estimate are available in the modified JORC table (Appendix 1)3.

Manhattan’s resource estimate for the Highway deposit is based on 304 drill holes totaling 18,236m of drilling. Drilling has been completed on 200m and 400m spaced lines with holes drilled at 100m centres along each grid line across the palaeochannel within mineralised zones. All drill holes were gamma- logged.

Apart from some shallow lignite-hosted uranium mineralisation encountered along the northern part of the palaeochannel at Highway, the geological controls and style of the channel sand-hosted uranium mineralisation is like the mineralisation encountered at Stallion.

Manhattan’s resource estimate for the Shelf deposit is based on 352 drill holes totaling 21,550m of drilling. At the Shelf, drilling on 200m x 100m centres identified shallower lignite-hosted uranium mineralisation within the upper sandstone and claystone.

The application includes the East Arm prospect, where wide-spaced reconnaissance drilling in the 1980s intersected anomalous uranium mineralisation with similar grades to those reported for Stallion and other known deposits in the region.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GTI Energy

Activity Update – Lo Herma & Green Mountain Drill Permitting on Track

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that planning for the 2024 field season in Wyoming has progressed well and permitting is on track to facilitate drilling during Q3.

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Mobilizes Crew and Equipment for Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) ( OTC: TCEFF ) ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to confirm that crew and equipment has begun mobilization for its upcoming work program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit. The south Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with SkyHarbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Confirms High-Grade Uranium Expansion Potential at Westmoreland

Highlights:

  • 2023 drilling campaign included 13 holes for infill and extension at the Huarabagoo uranium deposit.
  • High grade uranium intercepts include:
    • HB23DD002 – 1.5m @ 1,448ppm (0.14%) U 3 O 8 from 74.5m

    • HB23DD004 – 19m @ 519ppm U 3 O 8 from 47m
      Including 2.00m @ 1,690ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 53m

    • HB23DD005 – 6m @ 682ppm (0.07%) U 3 O 8 from 50m
      Including 1m @ 1,066ppm U 3 O 8 (0.11%) from 50m
      and 0.89m @ 1,798ppm (0.18%) U 3 O 8 from 54.75m

    • HB23DD006 – 3m @ 1,236ppm (0.12%) U 3 O 8 from 102m
      Including 1m @ 2,305ppm (0.23%) U 3 O 8 from 103m

    • HB23DD007 – 11m @ 747ppm (0.07%) U 3 O 8 from 42m
      Including 2m @ 1,389ppm (0.14%) U 3 O 8 from 45m
      and 1m @ 1,739ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 49m
      ALSO 5m @ 833ppm (0.08%) U 3 O 8 from 71m
      Including 1m @ 1,651ppm (0.17%) U 3 O 8 from 73m

ALSO 7m @ 3,041ppm (0.30%) U 3 O 8 from 80m Including 5m @ 4,204ppm (0.42%) U 3 O 8 from 81m With 1m @ 10,353ppm (1.04%) U 3 O 8 from 82m

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
justin huhn, uranium periodic symbol

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

All eyes were on uranium at the end of 2023 as the energy fuel soared through US$100 per pound.

But where is the market headed this year? Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, shared his thoughts in an extensive interview with the Investing News Network, emphasizing his continued bullishness.

Outlining current supply/demand dynamics, Huhn said that although 2023's sizeable deficit of about 40 million pounds will shrink a little in 2024, he sees a "very large" deficit persisting for a number of years.

Keep reading...Show less

How Supply & Demand is Likely Driving the Uranium Market to Reach a 16-Year Peak This Year

FN Media Group News Commentary - Experts predict that the global uranium market is likely to reach a 16 year peak in 2024. A recent article in Reuters headlined: "Supply risks fuel uranium's flight to more than 16-year peak." The article said that Uranium prices have hit their highest in more than 16 years on a buying frenzy triggered after the world's largest miner of the nuclear fuel highlighted production risks, but the price surge is likely to mean the restart of mothballed capacity. It added: "Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KZAP) in January 2024 said it may cut its 2024 production plan due to difficulties with the availability of sulphuric acid needed to produce uranium. Uranium oxide prices, under pressure for years after the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 battered demand, picked up momentum in August 2021 when disruptions caused by COVID lockdowns hit supplies and created shortages. They have since rocketed 250%, and are up 15% so far this month to their highest since November 2007 at $106 a lb. After a decade of dormancy, uranium suddenly came to life in mid-2021, rising above its long-standing cap at $30 a lb, which also happens to be the global industry's marginal cost of mined production," said Liberum analyst Tom Price. Liberum forecasts a 300,000 lb deficit this year, down from a shortfall of 1.1 million lbs in 2023, and estimates 2024 demand at 174.7 million lbs, up from 170.4 million lbs last year." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSX-V: ISO), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF), Denison Mines Corp (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors with cameco logo

Top Stories This Week: Cameco Gives 2024 Guidance, Billionaire-backed KoBold Touts Big Copper Find

It was a quiet week for gold after last week's US Federal Reserve excitement. The yellow metal largely stayed the course, moving in a relatively narrow range to end the period just under US$2,025 per ounce.

Elsewhere in precious metals, the palladium price fell below the platinum price for the first time since April 2018, slipping as low as US$876.60 per ounce on Thursday (February 8). Palladium hit an all-time high in 2022, but substitution from automakers, which use both platinum and palladium in catalytic converters, is now weighing on its price.

Keep reading...Show less

×