Stored, Safe and Spendable: How Technology is Changing Gold Ownership

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Nov. 05, 2026 12:00PM PSTGold Investing
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Digital ownership and payment technology are making it easier for gold investors to own, manage and access the value of their metal.
Gold has long been treated as a store of value, often leading to selling the metal to generate cash from it. Digital ownership and payment technology are reshaping that idea.
Demand data from the World Gold Council (WGC) shows that investors continue to accumulate gold as a long-term holding. Global bar and coin investment reached an exceptional 477 metric tons in the first quarter of 2026 before settling at 307 metric tons in the second, in line with the five year quarterly average of 305 metric tons.
Digital gold remains a small part of the picture. The market is valued at US$45 billion to US$55 billion, and represents roughly 370 metric tons of gold, equal to about 0.4 percent of the US$13 trillion physical investment gold market.
A study by the WGC and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that digital gold could unlock up to US$700 billion in additional demand. Providers like OneGold are responding to that opportunity by making gold easier to hold, ranging from vaulted ownership to 24/7 access to insured gold.
Gold’s long game
Gold investment is expected to remain the primary driver of growing demand. This is attributed to the yellow metal’s established role as a portfolio diversifier and store of value.
Gallup's 2026 survey results show that 18 percent of Americans named the yellow metal the best long-term investment. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analysts forecast that private investors who secured gold to protect against macro and policy uncertainty are likely to keep holding their assets.
Still, holding gold is different from tapping its value. Dealers sell metal above — and buy it back below — the spot price, a gap known as the spread and is a cost of every exit. Using the value of physical gold has therefore generally meant selling the metal below spot and moving the proceeds into cash before they can be spent.
Complications surrounding physical ownership also remain. Coins and bars need secure storage and insurance, and metal kept in a home safe or bank deposit box is typically uninsured.
Storage and administrative fees can also add to the cost of holding metal. Digital ownership grew out of these frictions, with the current market formed by 89 percent vaulted digital gold and 11 percent tokenized gold.
Vaulted ownership offers professional custody in place of direct possession of the metal. Tokenized ownership works differently. Each digital token on a blockchain represents a full or fractional claim on physical gold stored in a secure vault.
Developments in the digital gold market
The digital gold market is projected to grow to US$160 to US$170 billion by 2031, about 27 percent a year. Smaller minimums, simpler transactions and mobile access are attracting younger investors.
WGC found that digital gold penetration is up to seven times higher in familiar channels such as super apps, payment platforms and banking apps. This is especially seen in China, India and Indonesia, which collectively hold over 50 percent of global vaulted digital gold apps and platforms.
A survey by the WGC and BCG states that trust remains the sticking point for digital gold investment, with nearly four in five investors saying they need to trust a provider before committing. Within that group, 33 percent said they want better proof of physical backing, while 35 percent seek clearer regulation.
The survey also revealed that digital gold may be acting as a gateway to bullion. 52 percent of current digital gold holders said that they did not possess gold in any form prior to making their first digital purchase, while 92 percent shared that they bought gold in another form afterward.
The WGC notes that “other forms of gold” means more than coins and bars, and that digital gold is “likely to grow the gold market more than carve it up.”
Platforms such as OneGold are responding by strengthening digital gold offerings, ranging from vaulted metals to 24/7 access via an in-house app.
How does OneGold work?
OneGold holds insured, audited and allocated metal in vaults in the US, Canada, Switzerland and the UK, offering gold, silver and platinum. The company was founded in 2018 by precious metals e-retailer APMEX and Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials.
Investors can buy, sell, hold, redeem and use their metals through a single account with the benefits of an exchange-traded fund. The platform offers 24/7 access to its services, including AutoInvest for recurring purchases and Limit Access for orders that execute automatically at a target spot price.
The company extends that ease into spending through the OneGold Card, available to eligible customers. OneGold said the idea for the card came from its users, many of whom “see gold as savings and an inflation hedge.” Cross River Bank backs the card under a Mastercard (NYSE:MA) license, and the metal stays allocated and in the cardholder’s name until a purchase is made, with only the required amount sold at spot pricing.
“For centuries, gold has been the ultimate store of value and inflation hedge, but it hasn’t been something you could spend at the register,” said Bullion International Group CEO Ken Lewis. “The OneGold Card removes that final barrier, making precious metals as liquid as the cash in your wallet.”
Investor takeaway
Digital gold remains a small part of the multitrillion-dollar gold market, with limited access and utility constraining its growth.
Investors who are watching whether providers can widen everyday utility for vaulted metal may find answers in companies like OneGold, which provides proof of physical backing and diverse platform features. The company’s card, app and automated tools are examples of how digital gold ownership is moving toward active management and spending.
This INNspired article is sponsored by OneGold. This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by OneGold in order to help investors learn more about the company. OneGold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This INNspired article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with OneGold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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