Global Lithium Resources

ASX:GL1

Global Lithium Resources Ltd is an emerging lithium exploration company with a primary 100% focus on the Marble Bar Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and an 80% interest in...

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Gold Reserve Jumps with 132 Percent Gain

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Rio Tinto, Glencore Restart Talks on US$260 Billion Mining Mega-Merger

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Energy Transition Minerals Leads With Greenland Rare Earths

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Mining and Energy Projects

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends for Lithium in 2026

Global Lithium Resources Ltd is an emerging lithium exploration company with a primary 100% focus on the Marble Bar Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and an 80% interest in the exploration rights and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated comineral rights in the Manna Lithium Project.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES