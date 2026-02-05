The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of AI and Technology Companies (defined below). The Funds 80% policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days notice prior to any such change. The Roundhill Generative AI Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks longterm capital appreciation.
Latest News
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Emerging Technology Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES