Steppe Gold Exec Shares Insights on Building Community Engagement
“You have to treat the land and leave it better than when you started. You have to treat the people well, and show them the benefit,” Steppe Gold Executive Vice President and Director Aneel Waraich said.
Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is taking a page from its Mongolian operations as it looks to engage the local community at its newly acquired Tres Cruces project.
Steppe Gold recently acquired Anacortes Mining, giving it ownership of the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru.
The company’s executive vice president and director, Aneel Waraich, said education is key to building mutually beneficial relationships between mining companies and the local communities.
“Before we even broke ground (in Mongolia) in 2018, we went around a 1,400 square kilometer radius … and told (the people) what we're doing — how they can benefit, and how they can even get jobs,” Waraich said. The company currently employs almost 300 local Mongolians, which is about 75 percent of its workforce at the ATO gold mine, located in the Tsagaan Ovoo district of the Dornod province in Eastern Mongolia.
Waraich discussed the company's next steps at Tres Cruces, which reflects its actions in Mongolia. "We'll educate everyone in the area about who we are, what we're going to do — how we've done it in Mongolia, and how they'll benefit," he said. The company also intends to start drilling, and wants to move the project to feasibility and potentially permitting in the next 18 to 24 months.
Watch the full interview with Steppe Gold executive vice-president and director Aneel Waraich above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Steppe Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Steppe Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Steppe Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
