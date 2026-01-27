Standard Uranium CEO Outlines Athabasca Exploration Plans and Uranium Market Outlook

Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF) is advancing an ambitious exploration strategy in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, according to CEO and Chairman John Bey, who spoke with the Investing News Network at the 2026 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The company is preparing for a multi-project drill campaign that includes its flagship Davidson River project, as well as inaugural drilling at the Corvo and Rocas projects. Bey highlighted Davidson River’s proximity to NexGen Energy's (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) Rook I project, noting that the Southwestern Athabasca Basin is emerging as a key area for high-grade uranium discoveries.

Bey also discussed Standard Uranium’s project generator model, which the company adopted in 2023 to manage risk and funding challenges during weaker market conditions. Under this approach, joint venture partners fund exploration in exchange for earning project interests, while Standard Uranium receives cash, shares and operatorship fees.

Bey said the model has allowed the company to advance multiple projects simultaneously, keep exploration teams active and maintain strong relationships with local communities and service providers, while preserving upside exposure to potential discoveries.

Watch the full interview with Bey above.