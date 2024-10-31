- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Spectacular High-Grade Hits Continue to Extend Mineralisation Outside Resource
Latest results to underpin the Resource update proposed for next quarter
Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce further spectacular drilling results which will form part of the next Resource update at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile.
- Latest drilling has delivered more bonanza-grade intersections, continuing to expand the Pegaso 7 and Cristal extensions of mineralisation at Cerro Bayo
- New drill assays from Pegaso 7 include:
- 3.2m @ 864g/t AgEq (511g/t Ag & 4.3g/t Au)
- Incl. 1.4m @ 1,871g/t AgEq (1,140g/t Ag and 8.8g/t Au)
- 5.2m @ 259g/t AgEq (115g/t Ag & 1.7g/t Au)
- Incl. 1.5m @ 582g/t AgEq (235g/t Ag & 4.2g/t Au)
- 0.4m @ 1,683g/t AgEq (1,099g/t Ag & 7.0g/t Au)
- 3.2m @ 864g/t AgEq (511g/t Ag & 4.3g/t Au)
- At Cristal, drilling has defined the target horizon of mineralisation to an ~80m vertical extent that incorporates previous bonanza-grade veins observed on surface
- New drill assays from Cristal include:
- 4.5m @ 584g/t AgEq (380g/t Ag & 2.5g/t Au)
- 2.6m @ 600g/t AgEq (120g/t Ag & 5.8g/t Au)
- 3.4m @ 478g/t AgEq (13g/t Ag & 5.6g/t Au)
- Incl. 1.2m @ 1,252g/t AgEq (27g/t Ag & 14.8g/t Au)
- Drilling also continues to define a large halo surrounding the Cristal veins with results of:
- 153.8m @ 62g/t AgEq (8g/t Ag & 0.6g/t Au)
- A third drill rig to be mobilised to site in November to begin targeting extensions of the main lodes within the Laguna Verde Mine Complex at Cerro Bayo
Andean Chief Executive Tim Laneyrie said: “These are spectacular results, not just because of the bonanza grades but also because of the significant extensions they add to the known mineralisation.
“These results also provide more evidence of the compelling exploration upside at Cerro Bayo with the mineralisation still open in so many areas and vast vein systems yet to be tested.
“Our ongoing drilling at both the Pegaso 7 and Cristal targets has yielded impressive results, further refining our geological model of the high-grade mineralisation controls. These findings not only underscore the quality of the mineralisation but also enhance our understanding of the core high-grade zones within the Pegaso 7 veining corridor.
“Similarly, our initial shallow drilling at the Cristal target, being the first in 10 years, has been equally encouraging, highlighting key lithological controls to the high-grade mineralisation currently defined over an approximately 80m vertical interval. This aligns with previous interpretations of super high- grade veins throughout the Cristal project.
“To further capitalise on this momentum, we are mobilising a third drill rig to the site in November. This will target the main lodes within the Laguna Verde Mine Complex through extensional drilling.
“This strategic expansion of our drilling program is aimed at maximising our discovery rate and driving substantial resource growth”.
Figure 1. Hole CBD164 showing mineralised intercept 4.5m @ 584g/t AgEq from 7.1m at the Cristal West structure.
Drilling and Exploration Update
The drilling at Pegaso 7 and Cristal continues to expand and refine the key mineralising controls within the broader systems. The current drill rig at Cristal has a further 1,200m of drilling planned as part of the initial scout drilling program and is targeting 40m above the previous drill fan. Pegaso 7 drilling has a further 3,500m of drilling remaining on the current program.
Cristal Prospect
The main Cristal structures have been intercepted up to 80m below the outcropping veins (Figure 2) within the prospective Temer Formation. The Cristal Prospect is interpreted to represent a highly prospective juncture of a number of major district scale structures (Figure 4) that control the mineralised orientations at the LVMC including the Coyita, Dagny, Yasna deposits and resource areas.
The current drilling at Cristal is ~40m above the previously drilled central structure. This drilling has intercepted a previous unknown part of the Cristal West structure (see Figures 1 and 3) sitting ~5m below the surface and below the historic Cristal west underground workings. This vein extension was unknown as it has been covered by a 1m thick backfill layer for >20 years.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Andean Silver, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
46% Antimony (Sb) & 1,022 g/t Silver Assay Results at the Mojave Project
Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (“Locksley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade antimony grades up to 46% Sb from the recent rock chip sampling program. Eighteen (18) rock chips returned grades in excess of 1.4% Sb with eight (8) returning grades over 17% Sb. Since mid-2023, Locksley Resources has completed four surface sampling programs, mainly focused on detecting rare earth minerals at the Mojave Project, CA, located 45 minutes from Las Vegas. The most recent surface sampling program focused on the Desert Antimony Mine and potential for high-grade antimony mineralisation to be present along strike of the historically mined mineralised structures in an east-west and north-south direction. The sampling program revealed polymetallic mineralisation along strike of the mineralised structures suggesting a zoned reduced intrusive related system (RIRS).
Highlights:
- Extremely high-grade rock chip assays up to 46% antimony received
- 8 rock chip assays returned values over 17% antimony with over 18 of the returned assays over 1.4% antimony
- High-grade antimony is represented by historic workings developed on the quartz-calcite-stibnite veins
- Drill targeting and drilling approval application being prepared for submission to the Bureau of Land Management, alongside the Plan of Operations & Environmental Assessment Plan
- Antimony is listed as a critical mineral by the U.S. Department of Interior as it is used in a wide variety of military, energy, industrial and consumer applications
- U.S. has very limited domestic mined sources of Antimony and China has restricted export of antimony
- Funding opportunities for exploration through the Department of Défense (DoD) is being investigated with the next solicitation for funding through the Défense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) being considered
Figure 1: Desert Antimony Mine Area
The Company is preparing drilling targets post receiving the recent high-grade antimony results and has commenced work to submit a drilling approval application to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which includes a comprehensive Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment Plan. As antimony is designated a critical mineral by the U.S. Department of Interior, due to its widespread use in military, energy, industrial, and consumer sectors, domestic supply is crucial for national security and economic stability. With China recently restricting global exports, the U.S. faces a significant supply gap, highlighting the importance Locksley’s antimony asset could play if it can be commercialised. The Company is exploring funding opportunities through the Department of Defense, with particular interest in the next Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) solicitation to support the advancement of the Mojave Desert Antimony project.
Locksley Resources Limited Managing Director, Steve Woodham commented:
“The high-grade results from the follow-up sampling around the Desert Antimony Mine have exceeded expectations and highlights how well mineralised the property is, and not just for REEs. The surface strike length based on the recent high-grade results looks to be over 400m which has us very encouraged and looking forward to commencing a drill program post receiving the necessary approvals”.
We certainly look forward to sharing the outcomes of this review and unlocking value for our shareholders.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Locksley Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Silver Stocks With Dividends (Updated 2024)
Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction.
However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.
Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.
Dividends are especially attractive in the often-unstable mining sector because they give investors a degree of security — if a company pays a dividend, it generally feels that it has the cash to do so, and believes it will have the ongoing profits it needs to keep those payments coming.
There are several dividend-paying silver stocks for investors to choose from. The companies below are ordered by dividend yield, and all data is current as of October 24, 2024.
1. Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS)
TSX market cap: C$12.84 billion
NYSE market cap: US$9.19 billion
Dividend yield: 1.54 percent
Founded by Ross Beaty in 1994, Pan American Silver currently operates four primary silver mines, which are located in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. It also has a portfolio of gold mines that also contribute silver production.
Last year, Pan American Silver completed the successful acquisition of Yamana Gold, bringing the latter's four producing Latin American precious metals assets into Pan American's portfolio.
The company’s 2023 silver production came in at 20.4 million ounces alongside 882,900 ounces of gold. For Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, output reached a combined total of 9.58 million ounces of silver and 225,700 ounces of gold. Production is expected to increase in the second half of the year.
The highest dividend Pan American has ever paid is US$0.125 per share, and it was able to pay a dividend of that amount a noteworthy nine times in a row between March 18, 2013, and March 13, 2015. The silver stock paid its most recent quarterly dividend on August 30, 2024, at US$0.10 per share.
2. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF)
LSE market cap:GBP 3.82 billion
Dividend yield: 1.11 percent
Major miner Fresnillo bills itself as the world’s leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer. Its precious metals operations are all located in Mexico, include the Fresnillo mine, which is the largest primary silver mine in the world. It also holds a portfolio of exploration prospects in the country and silver streaming contracts.
Fresnillo's attributable output from its mines for the full-year 2023 came to 53.5 million ounces of silver and 610,600 ounces of gold. The company's reported mine production for the the first three quarters of the year comes to 41 million ounces of silver and 427,631 ounces of gold.
This silver stock pays two dividends per year, and its dividend policy takes business profitability and underlying earnings growth into account, as well as capital requirements and cash flow. Dividends from the company are paid in pounds sterling unless shareholders elect to be paid in US dollars. Fresnillo paid its 2024 interim dividend of 5.0063 pence, or US$0.064, on September 17, 2024.
3. Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM)
TSX market cap: C$42.34 billion
NYSE market cap: US$30.45 billion
Dividend yield: 0.88 percent
Wheaton Precious Metals is a well-known name in the silver space largely because of its business model — it is the world’s biggest precious metals streaming company. Streaming companies operate differently from miners, making upfront payments to a variety of metals companies in order to gain the right to purchase all or a portion of their metal production at a low, fixed cost.
The company currently has streaming agreements in place for 18 operating mines and 27 development-stage projects. It is interested in companies operating in politically stable jurisdictions, and states that its value should rise with the price of silver and gold. As a result, Wheaton sees itself offering investors multiple benefits while reducing many of the downside risks that traditional miners face.
Wheaton has paid out a dividend US$0.15 per share three times so far in 2024, with the latest on September 4, 2024.
4. Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSE:SVM)
TSX market cap: C$1.43 billion
NYSE market cap: US$1.02 billion
Dividend yield: 0.52 percent
Silvercorp Metals operates the Gaocheng and Ying silver-mining operations in China, and is focused on acquiring and growing underdeveloped projects with high upside.
Its fiscal year 2024 silver equivalent production came in at approximately 6.8 million ounces, down 2 percent from the previous year. The company has reported a total of 3.4 million ounces of silver equivalent production over the first and second quarters of its fiscal year 2025.
Silvercorp offers shareholders a semiannual dividend, which it states is “based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.” Its most recent dividend was paid on June 27, 2024, at a rate of US$0.0125 per share.
5. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)
NYSE market cap: US$4.4 billion
Dividend yield: 0.45 percent
Last on this list of silver stocks that pay dividends is Hecla Mining, the largest primary silver producer in the US and Canada and the third largest in the world. The oldest precious metals miner in North America, Hecla owns the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday silver mines in Alaska and Idaho, US, and the Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada. It also operates the Casa Berardi gold-silver mine in Québec, Canada.
With the acquisition of Alexco Resource in 2022, Hecla gained its position in the Keno Hill silver district, which has Canada's highest-grade silver reserves. The following year, Hecla acquired ATAC Resources, giving it control of the Rackla and Connaught properties in the Yukon.
Hecla reported 2023 production of 14.3 million ounces of silver and 151,259 ounces of gold. As for 2024, the company produced a combined 8.65 million ounces of silver and 74,822 ounces of gold through the first two quarters. The Keno Hill mine is currently ramping up to commercial production.
Hecla pays an annual minimum common stock dividend, distributing it on a quarterly basis. The silver stock also pays a silver-price-linked common stock dividend based on the company’s average realized silver price for the preceding quarter.
On September 5, 2024, Hecla paid out a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01375 per share of common stock ($0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component plus $0.01 per share for the silver-linked component). Then, on September 16, it paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock.
FAQs for silver dividend stocks
What are dividend stocks?
Dividend stocks regularly pay a sum of money to a class of shareholders out of the company's earnings. To qualify for a dividend payout, an investor must have owned the stock on the ex-dividend date.
Dividends are often issued as cash payments sent to a shareholder’s brokerage account, but can also be issued as stock or discounts on share purchases.
How to invest in dividend stocks?
Contact your broker to learn more about how to take advantage of companies offering dividend programs. Some dividend stocks may also offer a dividend reinvestment program, allowing shareholders to automatically buy new shares with their dividends, either commission-free or at a reduced cost.
How much do dividend stocks pay?
A company's board of directors is responsible for setting a dividend policy and will determine the size of the dividend payout based on the firm's long-term revenue outlook.
The size of an individual shareholder's dividend payout depends on the number of shares owned in that company. For example, if an investor owned 1,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals, which is currently paying a dividend of US$0.15 per share, they would get US$150 every quarter — or US$600 annually.
What Silver ETFs pay dividends?
There are no physical backed Silver ETFs with dividends. However, ETFs that track dividend-paying silver stocks such as those listed above may offer the potential for dividend income. A few examples of are Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SIL), and IShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP).
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Final Assay Results from Cobar Project Confirm Potential for Intrusion-Related Mineralisation
Copper anomalism confirmed at Windmill Dam, with IP survey planned to define key targets for follow-up drilling
Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report final assay results from recent reconnaissance drilling at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Final assay results received from reconnaissance drilling at the newly defined Windmill Dam target and the advanced Evergreen prospect within the 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Results from Windmill Dam show broad intercepts of Cu mineralisation, with assays from hole WDRCDD001 including:
- 20m @ 0.3% Cu from 186m; and
- 30m @ 0.15% Cu from 271m.
- Assay results from hole BRD022 at Evergreen have extended the strike extent of known mineralisation by a further 50m to the NNW:
- 2.4m @ 0.6g/t Au, 5g/t Ag, 1.9% Pb and 3.7% Zn from 163.6m, including 0.5m grading at 1.47g/t Au from 164.5m.
- Latest results follow previously reported assays from the new Kelpie Hill target, where hole KHRC001 intersected significant high-grade gold plus base metal mineralisation:
- 7m @ 4.3g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb from 50m and 1m @ 4.17g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag from 82m.
- Induced Polarisation (IP) survey due to commence over the Cobar Project in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for immediate, follow-up drill testing.
Hole WDRCDD001 at Windmill Dam returned broad intercepts of copper mineralisation in both the Clements and Preston formations, with 20m @ 0.3% Cu from 186m and 30m @ 0.15% Cu from 271m along with silver, lead, zinc and gold suggesting intrusion-related mineralisation.
Assay results from hole BRD022 at Evergreen returned 2.4m @ 0.6g/t Au, 5g/t Ag, 1.9% Pb and 3.7% Zn from 163.6m, including 0.5m grading at 1.47g/t Au from 164.5m. Refer to Table 1 for a summary of significant intercepts.
The Company is finalising the design of an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey, which is due to commence in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for follow-up drill testing.
Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “The broad intercepts of copper mineralisation at Windmill Dam provide an enticing target for follow-up exploration, suggesting the potential for an intrusion-related mineral system. Drilling has also successfully extended the mineralised footprint at the Evergreen prospect by 50m to the north-northwest.
We are now completing planning for an IP survey across the Cobar Project area to help define and prioritise targets for follow-up drilling. This will include Windmill Dam and Evergreen, as well as the high-priority Kelpie Hill target where recent drilling returned high-grade intercepts of up to 7m @ 4.3g/t Au.”
Figure 1: Location of EL6321 (Browns Reef) and the Kelpie Hill, Windmill Dam & Evergreen prospects.
Key Points
- Assays results have been received for one drillhole at the newly identified target, Windmill Dam, and one drill-hole at the advanced Evergreen prospect within the 100% owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Drilling at Windmill Dam intersected two broad low grade copper zones of 20m @ 0.3% Cu from 186m and 30m @ 0.15% Cu from 271m down-hole.
- Alteration assemblages intersected downhole within WDRCDD001 include chlorite-carbonate and phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) alteration with significant breccia associations, and stringer style vein fill and fracture-controlled chalcopyrite and Pb-Zn mineralisation. These suggest the presence of an intrusion-related heat, fluid and metal source, a mineralisation style that has not previously been described at Browns Reef despite the presence of rhyolites observed in diamond core (e.g. BRD013).
- An Induced Polarisation survey will be undertaken in the coming weeks to identify targets for further drilling.
- BRD022 extended the strike of known mineralisation at the advanced Evergreen prospect 50m to the NNW, intersecting base and precious metal mineralisation for 2.4m @ 0.6g/t Au, 5g/t Ag, 1.9% Pb, 3.7% Zn from 163.6m, including 0.5m grading at 1.47g/t Au from 164.5m.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)
Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.
Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios.
While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.
With those factors in mind, let’s look at the pros and cons of buying silver bullion.
What are the pros of investing in silver bullion?
Silver can offer protection
Silver bullion is often considered a good safe-haven asset. As mentioned, investors often flock to precious metals in times of turmoil, politically and economically. For example, physical silver and gold have both performed strongly in recent years against a background of geopolitical instability and high inflation.
"What you can know with absolute certainty is that good money — so physical gold, physical silver in your possession — is the single safest thing that you can do to protect yourself from all of those issues, plus so many more," Lynette Zang of ITM Trading told the Investing News Network at the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.
Silver bullion is a tangible asset
While cash, mining stocks, bonds and other financial products are accepted forms of wealth, they are essentially still digital promissory notes. For that reason, they are all vulnerable to depreciation due to actions like printing money. A troy ounce of silver bullion, on the other hand, is a finite tangible asset. That means that, although it is vulnerable to market fluctuations like other commodities, physical silver isn’t likely to completely crash because of its inherent and real value. Market participants can buy bullion in different forms, such as silver coins or silver jewelry, or they can buy silver bullion bars.
Silver's cheaper and more flexible than gold
Compared to gold bullion, silver is significantly cheaper, which makes it more accessible for investors looking for an affordable entrance to the precious metals market. This can make it easier for investors to build up a portfolio over time.
Another benefit is that investors who need to convert their precious metals to currency will have an easier time selling a portion of their silver portfolio than those looking to sell part of their gold. Just as a US$100 bill can be a challenge to break at the store, divvying up an ounce of gold bullion can be a challenge. As a result, silver bullion is more practical and versatile, particularly for everyday investors who need flexibility in their investments.
Silver offers higher returns than gold
Silver tends to move in tandem with gold: when the price of gold rises, so too does the price of silver. Because the white metal is currently worth around 1/86th the price of gold, buying silver bullion is affordable and stands to see a much bigger percentage gain if the silver price goes up. In fact, silver has outperformed the gold price in bull markets. It’s possible for an investor to hedge their bets with silver bullion in their investment portfolio.
History is on silver’s side
Silver and gold have been used as legal tender for thousands of years, and that lineage lends them a sense of stability. Many buyers find comfort in knowing that silver has been recognized for its value throughout a great deal of mankind’s history, and so there’s an expectation that it will endure while a fiat currency may fall to the wayside. When individuals invest in physical silver, there is a reassurance that the metal has value that will continue to persist. Additionally, its increasing use as an industrial metal in the energy transition has improved the metals fundamentals even further.
What are the cons of investing in silver bullion?
Danger of theft
Unlike most other investments, such as stocks, holding silver bullion can leave investors vulnerable to theft. And of course, the more physical assets, including silver jewelry, that reside within your home, the more at risk you are for losing significantly if a burglary takes place. It's possible to secure your assets from looting by using a safety deposit box in a bank or a safe box in your home, but this will incur additional costs.
Weaker return on investment
Silver may not perform as well as other investments, such as real estate or even other metals. Mining stocks, especially silver stocks that pay dividends, may also be a better option than silver bullion for some investors. Royalty and streaming companies are another option for those interested in investing in silver, as are exchange-traded funds and silver futures.
High silver demand leads to higher premiums
When investors try to buy any bullion product, such as an American silver ounce coin known as a silver eagle, they quickly find out that the physical silver price is generally higher than the silver spot price due to premiums used by sellers. What’s more, if demand is high, premiums can go up fast, making the purchase of physical silver bullion more expensive and a less attractive investment.
Bullion lacks quick liquidity
Silver bullion coins are not legal tender, meaning they can't be used for every day purchases. Since the metal is usually used as an investment, this isn't often an issue. However, it does mean that if silver needs to be sold in a hurry to cover expenses, investors will need to find a buyer. If you can't access a bullion dealer and are in a jam, pawn shops and jewelers are an option, but they won't necessarily pay well.
How to add physical silver to your portfolio?
Interested in adding silver to your portfolio? Watch the Investing News Network's interview with Mark Yaxley of precious metals dealer SWP. He discusses how much to buy, what products to consider and more.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW
Reconnaissance drilling hits 7m at 4.3g/t Au in the oxide zone, plus base metal mineralisation in the first three drillholes
Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report encouraging initial assay results from a recent reconnaissance drilling program across newly identified high-priority targets at its 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Reconnaissance drilling completed at two new targets, Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, and at the advanced Evergreen prospect within the 100%-owned Cobar Project in NSW.
- Assay results received for three Reverse Circulation percussion (RC) holes completed at Kelpie Hill, with hole KHRC001 intersecting significant high-grade gold plus base metal mineralisation:
- 7m @ 4.3g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb from 50m and 1m @ 4.17g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag from 82m
- Holes KHRC002 and 003 intersected anomalous base metals, and were extended as diamond tails into the primary sulphide zone, returning intercepts of up to:
- 3.05m @ 3.9% Zn, 2% Pb, 29.5g/t Ag from 298.5 and 0.5m @ 7.2% Zn, 2.4% Pb from 299m
- Assays pending for two holes completed at Windmill Dam and Evergreen.
- Induced Polarisation (IP) survey due to commence in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for immediate, follow-up drill testing.
The Company has completed drilling at its two new targets, Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, as well as drilling at the more advanced Evergreen prospect (refer to Figure 1). Assays results have so far been received for three (3) holes at Kelpie Hill, where hole KHCRC001 returned an intercept of 7 metres at an average grade of 4.3g/t Au (incl. 1m at 8.56g/t Au) in the weathered, oxidised zone of the Preston Formation, along with silver and base metals. Refer to Table 1 for a summary of significant intercepts.
Base metal results were also returned from the other two holes, including deeper base metal zones in the primary (sulphide zone) of hole KHRCDD003. Assay results from drilling at Windmill Dam and Evergreen are still pending. In light of these highly encouraging results, the Company is finalising the design of an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey, which is due to commence in the coming weeks. Results from the IP survey will help define and prioritise targets for follow-up drill testing.
Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “While the high-grade gold zone intersected in the first hole was somewhat of a surprise, given that this was primarily a base metals target, intersecting significant mineralisation is an exciting development for any exploration team. While we are still in the process of evaluating the results and working out the geological context and significance of what we have seen in the first three holes at Kelpie Hill, the key takeaway for investors is that this is a highly complex, mineralised system which offers enormous discovery potential, particularly when considering how little drilling has been done. With results pending from the remaining holes, and an IP survey starting shortly, it’s definitely a case of ‘watch this space!’”.
Figure 1: Location of EL6321 (Browns Reef) and the Kelpie Hill, Windmill Dam & Evergreen prospects.
Kelpie Hill Prospect, Browns Reef (EL6321)
Three Reverse Circulation percussion (“RC”) holes were completed at the Kelpie Hill prospect for 560 metres. Two of the holes (KHRC001 and KHRC002) directly targeted a strong lead-arsenic soil geochemical anomaly, while the third (KHRC003) was drilled as a pre-collar for a planned diamond tail (KHRCDD003) to intersect the target zone at greater depth (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: Cross-section of Kelpie Hill drill-holes KHRC001, KHRC002 and KHRCDD003 showing significant intercepts including 7m @ 4.3g/t gold (Au) from 50m downhole.
All three holes intersected anomalous lead-zinc gossanous ironstones, with KHRCDD003 also intersecting primary sulphides below the depth of oxidation. Diamond cored HQ “tails” were drilled to extend holes KHRC002 and KHRC003.
The 50-56 metre interval was logged by the site geologist as “massive red haematitic ironstone, gossanous” in the weathered oxidised zone of the Preston Formation to the west of the interpreted Woorara Fault, a large regional scale structure on the Preston-Clements contact. Refer to Figure 3.
Significant intercepts for KHRC001 include:
- 7m @ 4.3g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb from 50m, including:
- 1m @ 8.56g/t Au from 51m
- 1m @ 4.17g/t Au, 2.7g/t Ag from 82m
- 5m @ 3.45g/t Ag, 0.35% Zn from 103m, including:
- 1m @ 8.3g/t Ag from 106m
Figure 3: Kelpie Hill plan view of drillholes KHRC001, KHRC002 and KHRCDD003 with Pb soil contours, and interpreted faults.
Hole KHRC002 was extended as hole KHRCDD002 with a diamond cored tail from 197 metres to 201.35 metres; however, this hole was abandoned due to drilling complications and did not reach the planned target depth into the Clements Formation on the eastern side of the target zone.
The oxide zone interval 169 to 197 metres is strongly lead anomalous, with the interval 175.5 to 197 metres logged by the site geologist as “strongly silica altered ex-shale and sandstone, often highly ferruginous to gossanous, limonite and haematite stain, pits ex-sulphide, quartz veins”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024
Silver stocks in 2024 are benefiting from a strong performance from the price of silver, which has moved above the US$30 per ounce mark for the first time since 2012.
It has been buoyed by a variety of factors, including those driving the gold price’s record-setting performance this year, as well as its own unique tailwinds.
According to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is set to outstrip mine supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising consumption from sectors dependent on the energy transition, including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.
India in particular has seen silver demand soar after the country introduced regulations for domestic production of new solar projects. This has set the path for the country to nearly double its silver imports this year compared to the 3,625 metric tons of silver it imported in 2023.
How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX and TSXV? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on October 16, 2024, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.
1. GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL)
Year-to-date gain: 187.5 percent
Market cap: C$75.83 million
Share price: C$0.23
GR Silver Mining is a small-cap explorer and developer that is working to advance its Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, to production. The district consists of three core mining areas: Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad.
The company’s primary focus has been the development of Plomosas and neighboring San Marcial, a 9,764 hectare land package that hosts a past-producing silver, gold, lead and zinc underground mine.
In March 2023, the company released an updated resource estimate for Plomosas showing total indicated resources of 97 million silver equivalent ounces, with additional inferred resources of 53 million silver equivalent ounces.
Shares of GR Silver saw significant gains in the first quarter alongside a rising silver price and a March 4 announcement that GR started small bulk sampling and test mining at Plomosas.
The company provided results from the sampling program in an update on June 27. In the report, GR Silver said it had completed 280 meters of underground development and processed 15,170 metric tons of material. Silver recovery rates from the samples were between 84 and 92 percent. Assays from channel sampling produced high grades, with one sample grading 1,625 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 14.1 g/t gold over 2.5 meters.
Since then, the company has spent time fundraising. Its most recent news came on September 27, when GR announced it had closed an oversubscribed private placement for C$2.37 million. The company said it intends to use the proceeds toward exploration activities at its Plomosas project.
GR Silver's share price reached a year-to-date high of C$0.235 on October 9.
2. Gatos Silver (TSX:GATO)
Year-to-date gain: 174.8 percent
Market cap: C$1.6 billion
Share price: C$23.55
Gatos Silver is a silver-focused production and exploration company. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine and district, located south of Chihuahua City, Mexico.
The site consists of 14 predominantly silver, lead and zinc mineralization zones, and is a joint venture with Dowa Metals and Mining, which holds a 30 percent stake in the operation; Gatos owns the remaining 70 percent.
On February 21, the company released its full-year results for 2023, indicating it had produced 9.2 million ounces of silver, marking a decline from the 10.3 million ounces produced in 2022. However, the company said it improved operational efficiencies to offset inflationary pressure, lowering all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) to the lower end of 2023 guidance.
In the release, Gatos also notes that it expects similar production totals for 2024, with guidance of 8.4 million to 9.2 million ounces of silver at an AISC of US$9.50 to US$11.50 per payable ounce. The company said it anticipates that exploration efforts at the South-East Deeps target will further extend the life of the mine.
On July 23, Gatos reported an update on regional exploration programs. Drilling at the South East Deeps zone extension resulted in a highlight of 214 g/t silver over 3.5 meters.
Additionally, results from its ongoing drilling at the Portigueño target included a highlight of 49 g/t silver over 1.6 meters, and results from two holes testing the depth of the San Luis target produced a highlighted intercept more than 150 meters below surface of 66 g/t silver over 8.9 meters, including 111 g/t silver over 2.5 meters.
On September 5, Gatos announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement in which it will be acquired by First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG). Under the terms of the deal, Gatos shareholders will receive 2.44 common shares of First Majestic for each share of Gatos held at a price of US$13.49 based on the closing price of First Majestic on the NYSE on September 4, 2024. The transaction sets the total equity value of Gatos at US$970 million. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2025.
In a Q3 production update on October 9, Gatos reported its silver equivalent production in Q3 increased 11 percent year over year. Additionally, through the first nine months of 2024, Gatos produced 7.1 million ounces of silver, up from 6.65 million ounces in the same period in 2023.
The higher figures allowed the company to increase guidance for 2024 to 9.2 million to 9.7 million ounces of silver from its original guidance of 8.4 million to 9.2 million ounces.
Shares in Gatos Silver reached a year-to-date high of C$23.55 on October 15.
3. Avino Silver and Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)
Year-to-date gain: 145.07 percent
Market cap: C$226.98 million
Share price: C$1.74
Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.
The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 metric tons of ore per day ore, and in 2023 produced 928,643 ounces of silver, 7,335 ounces of gold and 5.3 million pounds of copper. While within the company's guidance, there was a 6 percent decrease in silver production over 2022, when it produced 985,195 ounces in the same time period.
In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, holds measured and indicated quantities of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.
On February 28, the company provided an update for La Preciosa, saying it was preparing for the first phase of production at the Gloria and Abundancia veins. Avino also said it has the equipment needed to commence operations at the site once it receives the necessary environmental permits, which it expects later in 2024.
In its Q2 2024 results released on August 13, Avino reported that it had generated record quarterly revenues of C$14.8 million during the second quarter, an increase of 60 percent over the same quarter in 2023. Additionally, the company said it had produced 543,589 ounces of silver through the first half of the year, a 16 percent increase from the 466,755 ounces of silver in the six months of 2023.
Avino's share price marked a year-to-date high of C$1.74 on October 15.
4. Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)
Year-to-date gain: 132.32 percent
Market cap: C$1.49 billion
Share price: C$6.11
Endeavour Silver is a silver company with two operating silver-gold mines in Mexico — Guanaceví and Bolañitos — plus the advanced-stage Terronera development project and several exploration properties.
Its primary focus for 2024 has been its Terronera project in Jalisco, Mexico, which is under construction. Once complete, the new mine will become the company’s flagship operation. According to a 2023 update to its 2021 feasibility report, Terronera will produce an estimated 4 million ounces of silver per year over a 10 year mine life.
On July 24, Endeavour announced that construction at the site had progressed, with surface construction achieving 77 percent completion. The company said it should be ready for dry commissioning during Q3 2024 and that final earthworks and concrete pouring were also expected to take place during the third quarter.
Endeavour reported on August 19 that, following a failure that occurred at the primary ball mill trunnion on August 12, it had resumed processing at its Guanacevi mine site. However, the company noted that its processing capacity would be halved during a ramp up with temporary modifications. At the time, it stated that permanent repairs to return to regular capacity should take 16 weeks for fabrication and installation.
The company estimated that silver production for the year would be 900,000 to 1.1 million ounces lower than previous guidance due to this.
In Endeavour’s Q3 production results released on October 8, the company said the failure and temporary fix had reduced throughput at the mill to 565 metric tons per day, resulting in production of 847,717 ounces of silver, a decrease of 24 percent compared to Q3 2023. For the first nine months of the year, Endeavour produced 3.65 million ounces of silver, 15 percent lower year-over-year.
Endeavour expects Guanacevi to be back to full operations in December.
Shares of Endeavour reached a year-to-date high of C$6.80 on July 15.
5. Defiance Silver (TSXV:DEF)
Year-to-date gain: 129.17 percent
Market cap: C$135.07 million
Share price: C$0.66
Explorer Defiance Silver is working to advance its district-scale Zacatecas silver project in Zacatecas, Mexico.
The project consists of a 4,300 hectare land package and includes four project areas: San Acacio, Lucito, Panuco and Lagartos. Both San Acacio and Lagartos have seen previous exploration and mining activity.
On January 15, the company announced results from its 2023 drill program at the San Acacio target, reporting well-developed silver and zinc values with elevated gold and copper. This includes a highlighted assay of 223.53 g/t silver over 12.82 meters with an interval of 306.86 g/t silver over 7.79 meters.
Defiance provided an update on April 15 on a surface-sampling campaign at the Lucita target. The results show widespread high-grade polymetallic mineralization, with Defiance highlighting grades of up to 795 g/t silver from Lucita North and 2,350 g/t silver from Lucita South. The company said the results reinforce the district-scale potential at Zacatecas.
On July 29, the company announced it closed the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The aggregate gross proceeds for both rounds came to a total of C$3.22 million, which the company intends to use for exploration and general working capital.
Shares of Defiance reached a year-to-date high of C$0.425 on May 15.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
