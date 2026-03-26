S&P Global Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) first quarter 2026 results will be issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.

Martina Cheung, President and CEO; Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 28, 2026 to discuss the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results.

The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides, supplemental deck, and any additional information provided during the presentation will be made available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings. The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access:  Live and Replay
The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.
- For callers in the U.S.:         (888) 603-9623
- For callers outside the U.S.:  +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
- Conference passcode         S&P Global

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 28, 2026.
- For callers in the U.S.:         (866) 360-7720
- For callers outside the U.S.:  +1 (203) 369-0172 (long-distance charges will apply)

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.  

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today.

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:

Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media:

Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (410) 382-3316
christina.twomey@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-schedules-first-quarter-2026-earnings-announcement-and-conference-call-for-tuesday-april-28-2026-302726245.html

SOURCE S&P Global

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