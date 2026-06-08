S&P Global Expands AI Ecosystem Reach with Cohere to Power Trusted, Agentic Workflows for Financial Institutions

  • New collaboration brings S&P Global's essential intelligence into Cohere's secure enterprise AI platform, North, extending the reach of S&P Global data across the applications and platforms where customers work.
  • Customers can now access financial data directly within Cohere's secure agentic AI platform, accelerating research, analysis, and reporting workflows across financial services.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced a strategic collaboration with Cohere, a leading global sovereign AI provider for governments and regulated industries, to bring its trusted financial data directly into Cohere's secure enterprise platform, North. The collaboration will enable customers to leverage S&P Global's essential intelligence across more AI and agentic workflows grounded in verifiable fact, delivering faster research and greater accuracy with trusted, citation-backed information. 

S&P Global logo

With this integration, customers can run sensitive on-premise workloads directly within North powered by Cohere's cutting-edge AI models, combining S&P Global's trusted data with their own enterprise data to generate faster, more accurate answers to complex questions. The collaboration reflects S&P Global's strategy of integrating its data across the AI platforms where customers operate, ensuring its differentiated data translate into real productivity gains, no matter which AI environment a customer chooses.

"We've done the work on the backend to make our data AI-ready, build the retrieval infrastructure, and partner with best-in-class AI providers, so that customers can simply put S&P Global to work in the platforms they already use," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief AI Officer of S&P Global and CEO of Kensho. "As agentic workflows become the norm, we deliver value by ensuring that customers can access our data seamlessly and accurately, wherever they work."

"By combining S&P Global's financial intelligence with Cohere's enterprise‑grade sovereign AI platform, we're giving financial institutions a secure foundation to build agentic workflows wherever their data lives that deliver measurable impact," said Frank O'Dowd, Chief Revenue & Commercial Officer of Cohere. "Regulated industries need AI they can trust with their most sensitive workloads, and they want it deeply connected to the proprietary data that drives their business. This collaboration marks a major step forward in how the global financial ecosystem puts high‑trust AI to work."

The Cohere collaboration builds on S&P Global's broader strategy of making its data available across the AI platforms that customers use. This approach ensures customers can access S&P Global's high-quality intelligence in their preferred AI environments, with data validated at every step through source citations without the friction of building custom pipelines.

That reach is enabled by S&P Global and Kensho's sustained investment in building a foundational data retrieval layer for customers, enabling access to S&P Global intelligence at scale across AI and agentic workflows.

To learn more about S&P Global's AI solutions, visit: spglobal.com

Media Contacts:
Orla O'Brien 
S&P Global 
+1 857-407-8559 
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Madeline McSherry
Kensho
Madeline.mcsherry@spglobal.com

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today.

About the Kensho LLM-ready API
The Kensho LLM-ready API integrates with any large language model, enabling customers to use natural language to query a range of S&P Global datasets, including S&P Capital IQ Financials, earnings call transcripts, and more. Unlike typical APIs, it is optimized for LLMs by offering a simplified structure that supports function calling patterns. It comes with a Python library that streamlines everything from authentication to LLM integration. Designed for professionals such as investment bankers, equity analysts, consultants, and other data-driven roles, this LLM-ready API supports efficient retrieval of financial data, including financial statement line items, security identifiers, and company information—ideal for creating pitch books, research reports, and market positioning presentations. The API was developed by Kensho, S&P Global's hub for AI innovation and transformation.

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SOURCE S&P Global

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