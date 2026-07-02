Miivo Engages Apaton Finance for Investor Awareness Services

Miivo Engages Apaton Finance for Investor Awareness Services

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton Finance") to provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services to the Company, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The Company has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement dated July 2, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Apaton Finance, a Hannover, Germany-based investor relations and capital markets communications firm.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Apaton Finance will provide investor awareness, communications and marketing services designed to increase awareness of the Company among investors and the broader capital markets community. Services include the preparation, publication and distribution of up to twelve articles based on publicly available information through German and English-language media channels.

As Miivo's common shares trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "L7S", the Company believes the engagement will help increase awareness of Miivo among investors in Germany and across the broader European market.

The Agreement has an initial term of five weeks commencing July 2, 2026, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). As consideration for the services, the Company will pay Apaton Finance a cash fee of €10,000 plus applicable taxes. No stock options or other securities are being granted in connection with the engagement.

To the knowledge of the Company, Apaton Finance and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not presently own any securities of the Company.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at company scale. The Company's AI-powered platform empowers businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI software market for business intelligence and operational optimization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the anticipated services to be provided by Apaton Finance, the expected duration of the engagement, and the expected benefits of the Company's investor awareness and marketing initiatives, specifically among investors in Germany and across the broader European market. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the ongoing engagement by the Company of Apaton Finance for the provision of investor and public relation services and TSXV approval thereof. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and the global financial climate, all affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including those risk and concerns more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303795

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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