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July 05, 2026
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth
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24 July 2025
Carbonxt Group
30 April
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 April
Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 February
HY26 Results Announcement
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY26 Results AnnouncementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 February
Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 June
FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval ProcessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 June
Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of 1,600,000 common shares and 3,254,369 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering, and warrants to purchase up to 4,854,369 common shares... Keep Reading...
22 June
Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 Program
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 June
Trading Halt
24 May
CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands CommercialisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 May
CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs
(TheNewswire) New agreement anchors a scalable hydrogen supply chain in one of North America's fastest-growing energy hubs Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated... Keep Reading...
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