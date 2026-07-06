CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Strengthens Balance Sheet to Support Kentucky Growth

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Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities Keep Reading...
Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q3 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $750,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
HY26 Results Announcement

HY26 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY26 Results AnnouncementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note FundingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval ProcessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Announces Closing of US$10 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has closed the previously announced sale of 1,600,000 common shares and 3,254,369 pre-funded warrants in a registered direct offering, and warrants to purchase up to 4,854,369 common shares... Keep Reading...
Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 Program

Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 Program

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising Completed to Support 2026 ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands Commercialisation

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced CO2 Milestone with Yinson Expands CommercialisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

CHARBONE and Vema Hydrogen Build Quebec Hydrogen Supply Chain to Meet Wellhead-to-Industrial Gas Demand and Reduce Transport Costs

(TheNewswire) New agreement anchors a scalable hydrogen supply chain in one of North America's fastest-growing energy hubs Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated... Keep Reading...

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