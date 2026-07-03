Graphite remains one of the most strategically important battery materials, but weak prices continue to weigh on investment across the sector.

According to Amy Bennett, principal consultant at Fastmarkets, the issue isn't a lack of long-term demand—it's China's overwhelming control of the global processing industry.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Fastmarkets Global Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Bennett said Western governments have focused heavily on developing new mines, while the greater supply chain bottleneck lies in midstream processing and anode production.

The interview also explores how the rapid growth of energy storage systems is changing demand expectations across battery materials markets. While electric vehicles remain an important driver, Bennett says the expansion of grid storage and AI-related power demand is creating a broader and increasingly resilient market for critical minerals. Listen to the full interview above for Bennett's outlook on graphite, vanadium, China's evolving role in battery supply chains and the policy decisions that could determine whether Western markets can build competitive alternatives over the coming decade.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.