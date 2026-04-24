S&P Global 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on May 20

Virtual-only meeting at 8:30 a.m. (EDT)
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) in a virtual-only meeting format. The Company's Proxy Statement and the latest Annual Report are available at www.edocumentview.comSPGI. Shareholders of Record were mailed their proxy materials with instructions on how to attend, vote, and submit questions online.
Lord Ian Livingston, the independent Chair of the Board, will preside over the business portion of meeting. Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer, will also offer remarks and lead the general question and answer session. The discussions may include forward-looking information.
Shareholders and guests may attend this meeting online at https://meetnow.global/MQJTHK2. All participants are asked to log in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting to ensure they can hear streaming audio. Shareholders are required to enter their unique 15-digit control number if they wish to vote during the meeting or submit a written question. A guest option is also available for listen-only access.
Further information is provided on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.spglobal.com/proxy, including:
- How to attend the virtual meeting
- How to locate or obtain your 15-digit control number
- How to vote shares
- How to submit shareholder questions
- Rules of Conduct
Webcast Replay
An archived replay of the Annual Meeting webcast will be made available within 24 hours following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting and will remain accessible for one year through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations.
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: + 1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com
Media:
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (646)407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-2026-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-to-be-held-on-may-20-302753317.html
SOURCE S&P Global