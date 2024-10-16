Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metal Hawk Limited

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
  • METAL HAWK IS A DEDICATED EXPLORER FOCUSED ON EARLY- STAGE DISCOVERIES IN WA
  • New greenfields gold discovery at the Leinster South Project - Siberian Tiger
  • Surrounded by multi-million ounce gold deposits

Disclaimer

Summary information

This Presentation has been prepared by Metal Hawk Ltd (Metal Hawk). This document contains background information about Metal Hawk current at the date of this presentation. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport be all inclusive or complete, it does NOT contain all of the information that may be required for evaluating Metal Hawk, its assets, prospects or potential opportunities. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not a disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This Presentation contains references to exploration results previously announced. Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.23.2 Metal Hawk confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included.

Not financial product advice or an offer

Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities transactions involve risks, which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Metal Hawk , its officers, employees, agents and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of Metal Hawk . Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the ASX Listing Rules (when applicable), Metal Hawk does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Jurisdiction

This presentation may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. Recipients should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction. A failure to do so may result in a violation of securities laws in such jurisdiction.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MHK:AU
Metal Hawk Limited
Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk Limited


Gold nuggets on dark ground.

5 Best-performing Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Gold has seen astonishing gains in 2024, rising nearly 30 percent and breaking all time prices along the way. Its most recent record was set at US$2,682.79 per ounce on September 26.

The new record came just days after the US Federal Reserve shifted its fiscal policy as post-pandemic inflation figures neared the central bank's target rate of 2 percent. This, along with a softening job market caused the Fed to make an outsized cut to its benchmark rate and slashed 50 basis points.

However, fiscal policy wasn’t the only factor affecting gold prices in 2024. Continued central bank gold buying provided critical support for much of the year and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East pushed investors toward the safety of the precious metal.

Barrick Reports Q3 Preliminary Production Results With Continued Improvement at Pueblo Viejo

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q3 production of 943 thousand ounces of gold and 48 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 sales of 967 thousand ounces of gold and 42 thousand tonnes of copper. The Company continues to expect a materially stronger Q4 to deliver 2024 production within the range of its full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold By Aurum Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (“Aurum”) and Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (“Mako”) refer to today's announcement "Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold by Aurum Resources" and enclose a copy of bid recommendation agreement.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold mineralised quartz veining at the new Grenadier Prospect at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).

Aurum Resources

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold by Aurum Resources

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (“Aurum”) and Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (“Mako”) are pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to merge to create a well-funded, stand-out emerging exploration and development gold business in West Africa.

Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

With the election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump less than three weeks away, polling is showing the candidates in a virtual dead heat.

In the resource sector, investors are wondering how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.

Metal Hawk Limited
Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

×