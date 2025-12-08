Snow Lake Receives FIRB Approval for the Acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited and its Investment in Ubaryon

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a nuclear fuel cycle company, announces that it has received its Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") approval for the acquisition of 100% of Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE"), previously announced by Snow Lake on October 6, 2025, and the acquisition of an indirect 21.9% in Ubaryon Pty Ltd. ("Ubaryon"). FIRB approval is one of the conditions precedent to Snow Lake's acquisition of GUE and Ubaryon.

Highlights

  • FIRB approvals granted for:

  • Snow Lake to acquire 100% of GUE

  • Snow Lake to acquire 21.9% of Ubaryon

  • Urenco to acquire 13% of Ubaryon 

  • Snow Lake is working towards closing the acquisition of GUE in early 2026

Snow Lake CEO Remarks

"We are very pleased to have received FIRB approval to both our acquisition of 100% of Global Uranium, and a 21.9% interest in Ubaryon. In addition, Urenco has received FIRB approval to make its A$5million investment in Ubaryon for a 13% interest" said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. "We will now turn our attention to moving forward and working towards completion of the acquisition of GUE and Ubaryon in early 2026."

Mr. Wheatley continued: "Receipt of these FIRB approvals moves Snow Lake one step closer to building out our capabilities across the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, with uranium assets in Wyoming and Colorado, an investment in Ubaryon (developing next generation uranium enrichment technology) and our investment in Kamos Energy Services (developing small light water reactors based on existing, proven designs, proven fuel technology and robust, established component supply chains).

Our development of U.S. focused capabilities across the nuclear fuel cycle directly aligns with and supports the U.S. Administration's policies underpinning the development of a domestic nuclear industry to enhance and ensure U.S. national, economic and energy security."

Acquisition of Global Uranium and Enrichment Ltd.

In March 2025, Snow Lake became a cornerstone 19.9% investor in GUE and a 50/50 joint venture partner with GUE to acquire 100% of the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, United States. GUE in turn owns 21.9% of Ubaryon. On October 6, 2025, Snow Lake announced that it had entered into an agreement with GUE to acquire all of the shares of GUE which it does not currently own and is currently targeting completion of the acquisition in early 2026.

Ubaryon Strategic Partnership with Urenco

As announced by Ubaryon on May 5, 2025, Ubaryon agreed to form a strategic partnership with Urenco, a global uranium enrichment company. The agreement was reached after a comprehensive process involving a targeted group of potential investors and partners, conducted within the controls of the security legislation that Ubaryon's technology is regulated by. Ubaryon's board of directors considers Urenco's investment will also significantly assist the future commercialization of Ubaryon's technology.

Urenco Background

Urenco is an international supplier of enrichment services with sustainability at the core of its business. Operating in the nuclear fuel supply chain for 50 years, Urenco has its head office near London, UK, and enrichment facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and the U.S.1

Urenco's deep technical, regulatory, market expertise, resources and strategic position in the nuclear fuel supply chain industry will make them the ideal strategic shareholder for Ubaryon moving forward. Urenco has received FIRB approval for its investment of A$5 million into Ubaryon for a 13% interest in Ubaryon.

Ubaryon Background

Ubaryon is a private Australian company which is developing and commercializing a unique uranium enrichment technology based on the chemical separation of naturally occurring uranium isotopes. The Australian Safeguards and Non-Proliferation Office, and Defense Export Controls, regulate all Ubaryon's technical disclosure. A significant feature of the Ubaryon enrichment technology is that it eliminates the need for conversion from uranium oxide or yellowcake (UO4 or U3O8) to gaseous uranium (UF6) and the need for deconversion from UF6 to uranium oxide. Removing conversion and deconversion simplifies the enrichment process and allows for additional flexibility in the nuclear fuel supply chain.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on Nasdaq:LITM, with a portfolio of U.S. focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and small modular reactors. The Pine Ridge uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States and the Engo Valley uranium project is an exploration stage project located on the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including rare earths and lithium, in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Resources Ltd. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Further Information:

Frank Wheatley Investor Relations
Chief Executive Officer ir@snowlakelithium.com
fw@snowlakelithium.com

1 www.urenco.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277146

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Snow Lake ResourcesLITMNASDAQ:LITMLithium Investing
LITM
The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to provide a corporate update as gold prices have reached all-time highs in 2025 and the Company advances its portfolio of gold and lithium assets in North America."Gold is reaffirming its... Keep Reading...
Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited Reports: Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited Reports: Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF, Global Uranium, GUE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Powder River Basin LLC (Powder River) — a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM), has completed another 15 holes (now a total of... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Brings Industry-Leading Enterprise AI to Even More Users with New Advancements to Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake ML

Snowflake Brings Industry-Leading Enterprise AI to Even More Users with New Advancements to Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake ML

Snowflake Cortex AI delivers easy, efficient, and trusted enterprise AI to thousands of organizations — making it simple to create custom chat experiences, fine-tune best-in-class models, and expedite no-code AI development Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Doubles Down on Developers with End-to-End Capabilities for Building Enterprise-Grade Pipelines, Models, and AI-Powered Apps

Snowflake Doubles Down on Developers with End-to-End Capabilities for Building Enterprise-Grade Pipelines, Models, and AI-Powered Apps

New innovations including Snowflake Notebooks, Snowflake Trail, DevOps tools, and more accelerate end-to-end development for builders, all from Snowflake's unified platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 ,... Keep Reading...
Snowflake Furthers Leadership as the Best Data Foundation for Enterprises

Snowflake Furthers Leadership as the Best Data Foundation for Enterprises

Customers now gain increased interoperability with open data, governed internal collaboration, and enhanced efficiency with new advancements to Snowflake's leading platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced at its annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2024 ,... Keep Reading...
Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) advises that it has received A$663,000 in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive rebates from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year ("FY25"), relating to its wholly owned subsidiary VSPC Pty Limited ("VSPC"). The rebate... Keep Reading...
Two glowing green batteries on grass with small white flowers.

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

As scrutiny continues to intensify across the battery metals supply chain, the conversation around sustainability has moved far beyond carbon footprints. At this year’s Benchmark Week, Stefan Debruyne, director of external affairs at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM), made that... Keep Reading...
Colorful batteries arranged by size against a dark textured wall.

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

Speaking at Benchmark Week, Iola Hughes, head of battery research at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, outlined a market that is undergoing “very strong growth" and becoming indispensable to energy security.Hughes described energy storage as the fastest-growing segment in the battery sector today.... Keep Reading...
Gina Rinehart, executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry. After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest... Keep Reading...
Long State Funding Update

Long State Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Long State Funding UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Finger pushing block to form "restart" on orange background.

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine by December

Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,OTC Pink:CTATF) is preparing to restart its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Jiangxi province as soon as early December, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The sources, who declined to be named, said the company, better known as CATL, has asked... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes