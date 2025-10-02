Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF, Global Uranium, GUE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Powder River Basin LLC (Powder River) — a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM), has completed another 15 holes (now a total of 49 holes) on the Company’s flagship Pine Ridge Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, delivering encouraging intercepts including 1.8m at 550ppm U3O8 and 1.7m at 520ppm U3O8.

Highlights

  • Drill results continue to demonstrate the strong development opportunity at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming.
  • On going drilling continues to focus on defining roll front mineralisation and has returned excellent results, including:
    • 1.8m at 0.055% (550 ppm) U3O8 from 258.3m in PR25-041 including:
      • 0.8m at 0.070% (700ppm) U3O8 at 258.9m
    • 1.7m at 0.052% (520 ppm) U3O8 from 307.2m in PR25-040 including:
      • 0.9m at 0.068% (680 ppm) U3O8 from 307.4m
    • 3.8m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 220.2m in PR25-045
    • 1.5m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 267.8m in PR25-046
    • 1.7m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 260.1m in PR25-048
  • Recently the permitted area was expanded over a key part of the Pine Ridge Project with the approval of a BLM Exploration Permit.
  • Drilling has confirmed the existence and increased continuity of at least two major sandstone units that appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR development.
  • Drilling is progressing and is expected to continue through to the end of November 2025.

Since the commencement of the maiden drill program in mid-July, a total of 18,239m (59,840 ft) of drilling has been completed. The total program of 125 holes, including 38,000m (125,000 ft), is expected to be completed during November 2025.

Global Uranium’s Managing Director, Mr. Andrew Ferrier said:

“We are very pleased to continue delivering strong results at the Pine Ridge Project, where ongoing work persists in defining roll-front mineralisation, yielding strong results.

“The uranium market is regaining significant momentum, with spot prices now pushing back above US$80/lb, underpinned by increased US government support for domestic energy security and critical minerals, reinforcing uranium’s role as a foundational component of the US energy mix. With Pine Ridge positioned in the right place at the right time, we look forward to continuing to deliver across this project as well as our wider portfolio and capitalising on this strengthening market.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

