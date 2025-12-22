Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has completed an agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd. dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake") to sell its remaining 49% interest in 37 mineral claims in south-eastern Manitoba for total consideration of $650,000.

Pursuant to an option agreement dated January 29, 2024 between Surface Metals and Snow Lake, Surface Metals granted to Snow Lake an option to earn up to a 90% undivided interest in the following mineral claims located in south-eastern Manitoba (the "Properties"):

  1. 21 mineral claims totaling 8,883 acres (3,595 hectares) (the "Shatford Lake Mineral Claims");

  2. 10 mineral claims totaling 5,196 acres (2,102 hectares) (the "Birse Lake Mineral Claims"); and

  3. 6 mineral claims totaling 2,930 acres (1,186 hectares) (the "Cat-Euclid Lake Mineral Claims").

Snow Lake had previously earned a 51% interest in the Properties under the option agreement, which agreement will terminate upon Surface Metal's sale of its remaining 49% interest.

The Properties are subject to a 2% gross overriding royalty in favour of Lithium Royalty Corporation (LRC), and Snow Lake acquires Surface Metal's remaining interest subject to the existing royalty.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in the state of Nevada, USA. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an NI-43-101 compliant inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing a lithium project in neighbouring Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

For more information, please visit: www.surfacemetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@surfacemetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278777

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface MetalsSUR:CCCSE:SURBattery Metals Investing
SUR:CC
Surface Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Surface Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals

Gold and lithium portfolios in North America’s most strategic jurisdictions

Gold and lithium portfolios in North America’s most strategic jurisdictions Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, New York-based... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on October 20, 2025. The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the "Units") at... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. Grants Options and Provides Update on Financial Marketing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") has granted 250,000 options priced at $0.255 to a consultant, and directors and officers have voluntarily surrendered 499,999 options issued on April 14, 2022 at $3.84 (post consolidation).As per the... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to provide a corporate update as gold prices have reached all-time highs in 2025 and the Company advances its portfolio of gold and lithium assets in North America."Gold is reaffirming its... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Announces Stock Option Grants

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has granted a total of 3,250,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of... Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce assay results from the drilling program at the Tungstonia Tailings deposit, which is part of the company's 100% owned... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed surface geophysical and geochemical exploration surveys at its Griffon Gold Mine Project ("Griffon", or the "Project") in White Pine County,... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 6,672,291 of its common shares (the "Shares") representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", as defined under... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the full logging of all eight drill holes completed in the Trapper zone and confirms shipping three... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Surface Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Surface Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Shareholders Updates

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Related News

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook

Base Metals Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project