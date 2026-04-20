Emyria Launches Global Services Platform Targeting International Drug Sponsors

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April 19, 2026
Emyria’s established, world-first, unique national clinical delivery network to drive a new services-led revenue stream focused on global drug sponsors.
Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”), a leader in innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce the launch of its Empax Global Partnership Program, a new services platform enabling international drug sponsors to access Emyria’s established clinical delivery infrastructure.
Key Highlights:
- Emyria establishes dual-revenue model with launch of global services platform - Introduces high-margin, sponsor-funded revenue opportunity alongside existing reimbursed treatment programs, marking a strategic global inflection point.
- Already operational with North American based sponsor Psyence Group (CSE: PSYG and OTCQB: PSYGF) - Demonstrates immediate commercial application and validates Emyria as a trusted clinical delivery partner.
- US Government moves to fast-track next-generation mental health treatments – The US confirms Executive Order for policy action to accelerate research into psychedelic drugs with a view to expediting medical treatments for serious mental illness1.
- Solving a critical global bottleneck in therapy rollout - Clinical delivery capacity, not drug development, is emerging as a key constraint in next-generation mental health treatments.
- Scarce clinical infrastructure built over multiple years - Emyria’s national network, trained workforce and governance capability are difficult and time-intensive to replicate.
- High-margin, capital-light services model supported by strong inbound demand - Growing engagement from global CROs and drug sponsors expected to drive revenue opportunity and scalable expansion.
The launch represents a strategic inflection point, positioning Emyria as a global clinical delivery platform, and establishes a dual-revenue model combining existing reimbursed treatment programs with high-margin, sponsor-funded services.
The Program provides a structured pathway for drug sponsors and clinical research organisations (CROs) to deliver complex treatment protocols through Emyria’s Empax network, supporting both clinical trial execution and post-approval commercial rollout.
Global Inflexion Point Driving Immediate Demand
More than 50 psychedelic-assisted therapy programs are currently in global clinical development2, targeting large and under-served patient populations across PTSD, treatment- resistant depression and other serious mental health conditions.
Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals, these therapies require:
- Intensive psychotherapy
- Long-duration treatment sessions
- Purpose-built clinical environments
- Highly trained, multidisciplinary teams
As a result, clinical delivery capacity—not drug development—is emerging as a primary constraint to global rollout.
This dynamic is being reinforced by accelerating government and regulatory momentum, particularly in the United States where recently announced Executive Order to enact policy initiatives are focused on accelerating research on psychedelic drugs with a view to expediting medical treatments for serious mental illness1.
A Scarce and Differentiated Clinical Delivery Platform
Emyria has spent several years building the infrastructure, workforce and clinical governance required to safely deliver complex mental health therapies at scale.
Through its Empax network, the Company offers:
- Established treatment programs across PTSD and treatment-resistant depression (TRD)
- National patient access pathways supported by strong referral demand
- A trained workforce of ~100 therapists and specialist psychiatrists
- Purpose-built clinical environments, including private hospital infrastructure
- Advanced clinical governance, including TGA engagement, licensing, ethics approvals, drug logistics and protocol design
In addition, Emyria captures standardised, longitudinal real-world outcome data, with published results demonstrating durable remission outcomes in treatment-resistant PTSD at 12 months and beyond3.
This combination of infrastructure, workforce, governance and data represents a highly differentiated and difficult-to-replicate clinical delivery platform.
High-Margin Services Model with Immediate Application
Under the Empax Global Partnership Program, international drug sponsors engage Emyria to plan and execute clinical delivery, leveraging already-operational infrastructure, clinicians and governance systems.
This enables:
- Rapid deployment of complex clinical protocols
- Reduced execution risk for sponsors
- Efficient scaling from clinical trials through to commercial rollout
Sponsor-funded clinical delivery is expected to command premium commercial rates, reflecting the complexity and scarcity of the required expertise and infrastructure.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Emyria Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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