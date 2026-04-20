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April 19, 2026
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development Strategy
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INN Article Notification
09 February
Kinetiko Energy
Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 April
Global Energy Markets Rethink Strategy as Strait of Hormuz Reopens
In a sudden diplomatic turn, Iran announced on Friday (April 17) that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ending a nearly two-month blockade that had crippled energy shipments from the Persian Gulf. The decision followed weeks of heightened military tensions and a brief but disruptive conflict... Keep Reading...
16 April
Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation
Highlights include 27.6 MMbbl 2C (unrisked) Contingent Oil Resource to Trillion on North Lead Discovery;
Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z620) ("Trillion" or the "Company") announces the results of an independent evaluation of contingent and prospective oil resources for Block M47C3,C4 in Southeast Türkiye, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering... Keep Reading...
15 April
Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - April 15, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the South East Asia Petroleum Exploration Society ("SEAPEX") Regional Convention in Manila,... Keep Reading...
14 April
Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery
32.4° API Light Oil Discovery Confirmed at C-1 Well with 38 Metres Net Pay
Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z62) ("Trillion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant light oil discovery at the Çetinkaya-1 ("C-1") well in Southeast Türkiye, and a strategic realignment to focus on high-impact oil exploration.Light Oil... Keep Reading...
14 April
Syntholene Energy Signs Site Lease and Receives Construction Permit at Historic Husavik Power Station for Demonstration Facility
Lease Anchors Company's Icelandic Operations With Access to Regional Geothermal Infrastructure, Industrial Workforce, and Major Grid Expansion InitiativesSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a definitive... Keep Reading...
13 April
QIMC Announces $15.0 Million Bought Deal LIFE Offering of Units
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC" or... Keep Reading...
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