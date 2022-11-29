Zinc as Critical Metal Spurs Development Potential, Slave Lake Zinc CEO Says
Canada’s designation of zinc as a critical metal has put a spotlight on the base metal and the potential for production growth, said Slave Lake Zinc CEO Ritch Wigham.
Zinc as critical metal spurs development potential, Slave Lake Zinc CEO saysyoutu.be
The Canadian government's designation of zinc as a critical mineral is placing renewed interest on the base metal, which could spur further development of domestic production, according to Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ).
Wigham said his company has already been approached by offshore companies interested in Slave Lake’s O’Connor Lake zinc asset in the Northwest Territories.
“We've done a lot of work and we've advanced through interaction with the local Indigenous communities,” he said. "We were first to do that, and we're very proud of where we stand with all those things. So we've de-risked this property a great deal already."
Slave Lake has established an agreement with the Metis Nation that allows the company to stake land for planned exploration. The O’Connor Lake project now covers 76.25 square kilometers, about 15 times bigger than the original 1948 lease, and is approximately 185 kilometers from Yellowknife by air. Historical results indicate the presence of high-grade zinc, lead, copper and precious metals, but the asset has not yet received any exploration with modern technologies and techniques.
“I’d like to draw the property after Christmas, and we need to raise some money to move forward with it from there,” Wigham said.
Slave Lake has conducted a 900 kilometer line airborne geophysics survey on the O’Connor Lake property in an effort to demonstrate its economic potential. The asset is approximately 60 kilometers from a hydroelectric power station, and is 149 kilometers from Pine Point, operated by Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM,OTCQX:OMZNF), which provides year-round, all-weather road access and year-round supply access. The O’Connor Lake property can also be accessed from Yellowknife by air.
Watch the full interview with Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Slave Lake Zinc in order to help investors learn more about the company. Slave Lake Zinc is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Slave Lake Zinc and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
