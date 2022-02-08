Skychain Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bernard Fung to the board of directors. Mr. Fung has over 30 years' experience in the corporate management, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions of high-tech, as well as clean and renewable energy companies. Since 2009, Mr. Fung has been the Deputy Chairman of Advanced Fiber Resources Ltd., listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and previously held executive positions in technology companies involved in manufacturing and distribution of computer hardware.