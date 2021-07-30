Skychain’s Debt Settlement Transaction

Skychain Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that the Exchange has approved a debt settlement with Houston BC Mining Power Corp. previously announced on June 7, 2021. Pursuant to the settlement, the Company issued 243,590 common shares at a deemed price of $0.78 per share to settle $190,000 of debt owing to Houston BC Mining Power Corp. The Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one …

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Exchange has approved a debt settlement with Houston BC Mining Power Corp. previously announced on June 7, 2021. Pursuant to the settlement, the Company issued 243,590 common shares (the “Settlement Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.78 per share to settle $190,000 of debt owing to Houston BC Mining Power Corp. The Settlement Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Skychain Technologies INC

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91632