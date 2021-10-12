Skychain’s Share Issuance for Past Services

Skychain Technologies Inc. announces that the board has approved the issuance of up to 290,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.70 per share to settle CDN$203,000 in employment andor consulting fees that are earned by employees and consultants from the Company pursuant to existing engagement agreements. Shares for Past Services are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange .The Shares may be subject …

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the “Company”) announces that the board has approved the issuance of up to 290,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.70 per share to settle CDN$203,000 in employment andor consulting fees that are earned by employees and consultants from the Company pursuant to existing engagement agreements. Shares for Past Services are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Shares may be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Securities issued to certain consultants of the Company will be subject to an additional hold period for a total of 12 months.

About Skychain Technologies INC

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

info@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99356