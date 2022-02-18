SKRR Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the previously announced non-arm's length acquisition agreement dated November 4, 2021 to acquire a 100% interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.'s Watts Lake zinc property consisting of twenty-four mineral claims compromising a total of 13,708.109 hectares. The Property covers multiple, ...

SKRR:CA