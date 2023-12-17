Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Siren Gold

Siren Intersects High Grade Gold and Antimony at Bonanza East

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Highlights

  • Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
    • ACDDH011 intersected 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m, including 3.1m @ 6.5g/t Au, 11.4% Sb for 33.4g/t AuEq.
    • ACDDH014 intersected 2.7m @ 2.8g/t Au, 1.1% Sb for 5.3g/t AuEq.
    • ACDDH012 intersected 5m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 18.7m.
    • ACDDH011 also intersected the footwall of the Fraternal Shoot and the base of the block model, returning 1.7m @ 3.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 6.8g/t AuEq.
    • ACDDH013 intersected 4.5m @ 1.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 5.5g/t AuEq.
  • The deepest hole ACDDH014 intersected the Bonanza Shoot approximately 75m below the surface and is open at depth.
  • The next stage of drilling will target the untested Bonanza and Fraternal North mineralisation.

Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:

“Siren’s Auld Creek Prospect has once again proven its significance as a key project, with assays from recent drilling at Bonanza East returning high grades of gold & antimony from all five diamond holes.

The continued high-grade results from Auld Creek reinforce the potential to add considerably to the current high-grade Inferred resource of 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq with further drilling at depth and additional mineralised zones.

We are looking forward to our continued exploration focus and unlocking the full potential of the gold-antimony resource that Auld Creek can deliver.”

Background

The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au.

More recently Oceana Gold Limited (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine.

Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.

The Auld Creek Prospect represents high-grade gold-antimony (Sb) mineralisation that was potentially offset to the west, along NE-SE trending faults between Globe Progress and Crushington.

Siren has acquired the Cumberland exploration permit that was part of the Globe Progress mining permit. Siren now holds the ground immediately to the north (Auld Creek) and south (Cumberland) of the Globe Progress mine.

The gold-antimony mineralisation extends from Auld Creek south through Globe Progress and the Cumberland prospects (Figure 1) and on to Big River, a strike length of 12kms, with 9kms in Siren’s permits and 3kms in the remaining Globe Progress reserve area.

The Globe Progress mineralisation extends for over 200m vertically below the bottom of the open pit before it was offset by the Chemist Shop Fault (CSF). The offset mineralisation on the other side of the CSF has not been found.

Soil sampling and trenching at Auld Creek has defined an arsenic soil anomaly over 700m along strike and clearly defines the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation (Table 1 and Figure 2). The Fraternal zone has been subdivided into the Fraternal and Fraternal North zones and Bonanza into the Bonanza and Bonanza East zones. The Fraternal and the Bonanza zones dip steeply to the west, while the Bonanza East zone dips steeply to the east and appears to link the two west dipping mineralised zones (Figures 2 & 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:snggold investinggold stockssiren goldGold Investing
SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL: An Exciting Gold Development Play in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Lithium Exploration in Menzies Uncovers Multiple Outcropping Pegmatites

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to advise the completion of its first phase of lithium-focused field exploration activities at the Menzies Northern Trend (Figure 1), where early-stage exploration efforts into potential lithium mineralisation have occurred in parallel with the drilling underway at the Aspacia and Link Zone Gold Deposits in Menzies.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Magnetic Resources lodged a Mining Lease application over its Lady Julie North 4 discovery. M38/1315 (pending) overlays Magnetic tenements P38/4170 and E38/3127 and covers an area of 238Ha (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: FG), is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). As previously announced on October 31, 2023, November 14, 2023, and November 28, 2023, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") due to an expected delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The BCSC granted the MCTO on October 31, 2023 and the Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete the Required Filings. The Company reports that:

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Heliostar Metals Limited (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the following changes and additions to its Board. We believe that these changes will provide strengthened governance while also adding depth and skills, providing clarity of responsibility and purpose for the company's next stage of growth. The board has approved the following Board and Management changes.

Heliostar Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt commented, "The past 12 -months were transformational for the Company with the addition of Ana Paula and San Antonio projects in Mexico to the Unga project in Alaska. The management team made great strides in advancing the Company the past year. The next 12-18 months will lead Heliostar inexorably from being an exploration company, to a development company with an exciting portfolio of exploration projects. This growth requires additional governance, depth, skills, judgement, discipline and clarity of purpose which we believe these changes will help ensure."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Related News

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

cleantech investing

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Closes $6.37 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Start Here – Investing in Precious Metals

Lithium Investing

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

×