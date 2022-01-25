TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV SilverCrest Metals Inc. is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at the Company's Las Chispas Project located in Sonora, Mexico . All currency amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated. Highlights Construction Ahead of Schedule - At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 overall construction progress at Las Chispas was 86.2% ...

