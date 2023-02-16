Silver Viper Minerals Eyes New Resource at La Virginia Silver-Gold Target
“Our goal on the next resource will be taking it over that million (ounce) gold equivalent number," said Steve Cope, president and CEO of Silver Viper Minerals.
Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR,OTCQB:VIPRF) intends to develop an underground resource for the El Rubi zone of its La Virginia silver-gold project in Sonora, Mexico, according to President and CEO Steve Cope.
The company conducted a geophysical survey at El Rubi last year and identified potential high-grade targets underground.
“We want to definitely start to target that this year and test that theory and model and look to make a further discovery and start to develop an underground resource above our open-pit resource,” Cope said.
Silver Viper has been building its La Virginia resource, expanding El Rubi to about 300 meters to the south. In 2021, the company released a mineral resource estimate at La Virginia comprising 154,000 ounces (oz) of gold and 6.93 million oz of silver in the indicated category, and 260,000 oz of gold and 12.94 million oz of silver in the inferred category.
“Our goal on the next resource will be taking it over that million (ounce) gold equivalent number. The independent will help calculate that and use their own parameters, but with that 300 meters I think we'd be pushing close to that already, if we’re not already over that,” Cope said.
Silver Viper’s recent geophysical and geochemical survey also identified new targets at the El Molino zone and along the Macho Libre trend, according to a company press release.
“El Molino has become probably our number one exploration target, both based on high-grade geochem samples that we're getting at surface, and then again with that geophysics showing us some very interesting things happening at depth as well. So these are all targets that have the potential to produce additional ‘El Rubis,’” Cope said.
Watch the full interview above, featuring Silver Viper Minerals President and CEO Steve Cope.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR,OTCQB:VIPRF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Viper Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Viper Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Viper Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
