Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS NEW SILVER VEIN FRAGMENTS AND OUTLINES NEW COPPER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional large silver vein fragments along the major east-west 417 vein structure, immediately to the west of the large angular and unabraded 417 pound (189 kg) silver vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver (see February 5, 2020 January 11, 2021 company's news releases and Figure 1).  The distribution of these newly discovered vein fragments, one weighing up to 6+ pounds (2.7 kg), extends the area of potential mineralization 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound silver vein fragment (see Figure 2 below), significantly expanding the area of potential high-grade silver prospectivity.

Figure 1. From left to right: 5 lb silver fragment with quartz walls, 4.7 lb silver fragment (70% native silver) with dark gray coating of cerargyrite and a patch of hematized quartz, 3.4 lb silver fragment (45% native silver) with hematized quartz matrix and white quartz walls, 6.2 lb silver vein fragment with white quartz walls. See Figure 2 for location. Estimated silver contents are based on specific gravity calculations. (PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

Geological reconnaissance on the new claims staked in October and December, 2023 (see company's news releases of October 23 and December 19, 2023 ) has also uncovered several new copper and silver prospects with up to 1,785 g/t Ag and 2.74 % Cu in selected samples (Table 1, Figure 3, and Figure 5 below).  The southern portion of the Phoenix Silver property has numerous copper and silver showings and hosts potential for the discovery of porphyry related copper mineralization.  The southern part of the project is immediately northeast of the Freeport McMoRan Miami copper mine and the recently discovered Ocelot porphyry project being actively explored by BHP (see Figure 4 below).

Highlights:

  • New silver fragments discoveries extend the area of potential silver vein mineralization for 600+ metres to the west of the previously discovered 417 lb (189 kg) angular and unabraded vein fragment that was estimated to contain over 70% silver and an 18.7 lb (8.5 kg) specimen assaying 459,000 g/t (14,688 oz/t) silver (see news release dated February 5, 2020 ).
  • The project is permitted for drilling on the potentially high-grade silver targets (See Figure 2).
  • New copper showings on recently acquired claims highlight the potential for porphyry copper mineralization immediately along strike from the Freeport McMoRan Miami copper mine and the recently discovered Ocelot porphyry project being actively explored by BHP
    • Copper values in selected samples range between 0.1% to 2.7% and silver between 10.9 g/t and 1,785 g/t containing locally abundant lead and zinc in veins, breccias and bed planes.

Greg Crowe , President and CEO of Silver One commented: "The Phoenix Silver project continues to evolve, not only in the size and distribution of mineralized areas, but also in the very nature of the mineralized systems.  What started as a rare opportunity in potentially identifying areas of extremely rich silver vein mineralization, has now expanded to include large areas of copper-silver porphyry potential.

Large angular and unabraded silver vein fragments were detected by metal detectors and uncovered in overburden within a metre of the surface.  These have been interpreted as being near their original source, as silver is very soft and large fragments break apart easily upon transport over even small distances.  One vein fragment weighed 417 lb (189 kg) and was estimated by specific gravity methods to contain 70% silver.  Assays of smaller fragments returned up to 459,000 g/t (14,688 oz/T) silver (see Company News Release of February 5 , 2020).  The recently discovered silver vein fragments have extended the known area of mineralization along the 417 vein structure for an additional 600+ metres to the west of the 417 pound vein fragment.  This illustrates the significant potential for outlining additional high-grade silver targets.

A drill permit has been secured to test structures believed to be the host to these very high-grade vein fragments (see Company News Release of March 2 , 2023).  Emphasis will be placed on the 417 vein structure.

The southern portion of the project also hosts regional northeast-trending veins, alteration and breccia zones, with several selected samples returning over 1% copper.  Recent sampling has uncovered more copper mineralization on the claims acquired in October and December of 2023.  The property lies to the northeast of Freeport McMoRan's copper producing Miami Complex and BHP's Ocelot porphyry copper exploration project.  Phoenix Silver lies at the northeast margin of a 30+ km long porphyry copper and silver belt and has excellent potential to host high-grade silver mineralization as well as porphyry related copper-silver mineralization.

The Phoenix Silver project is truly a unique and exceptional exploration opportunity."

Table 1: Selected assays in new claims staked in the Phoenix Silver Project ( October 23 , and December 19, 2023 news releases). All samples are rock chip samples.  Selected copper assays are shown in Fig. 3 .

Sample

Ag (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Cu (%)

MnO (%)

Fe 2 O 3 (%)

Mo (ppm)

Description

91812

33.9

0.07

0.06

0.01

0.09

1.72

12.50

Silicified breccia

91813

195.0

0.19

0.34

0.05

3.83

2.85

5.00

Silicified breccia with MnFeOx in matrix

91814

588.0

2.54

7.44

1.17

12.90

18.70

44.20

5m quartz-manganese vein w/CuOx in vn&bed planes

91815

36.9

0.21

0.17

0.01

2.59

1.65

4.34

3m silicified breccia with MnFeOx

98009

1,695.0

0.36

0.08

1.46

0.47

3.76

3.04

Abdt FeMnOx & malachite in veinlets and fractures in quartzite

98010

548.0

1.42

0.59

0.55

5.70

6.82

11.65

Fractured quartzite with MnFeOx veins

98011

10.9

0.01

0.09

2.74

0.05

4.00

2.05

Bedded quartzite w/malachite & CuOx in bed planes

98012

1,785.0

1.50

0.26

0.61

3.40

4.49

11.30

Silicified breccia with MnFeOx and local CuOx

98019

116.0

0.43

0.09

0.13

1.94

2.03

8.75

Quartz vein with FeMnOx

Elevated copper and silver values with abundant manganese, iron oxides and local base metals (lead and zinc) shown in Table 1 above, are representative of the mineralization in veins, hydrothermal breccias, and fracture systems that are widespread throughout the southern part of the property.  These values along with elevated molybdenum (to 44 ppm)  and local chlorite hydrothermal alteration suggest the presence of intrusive centered hydrothermal systems and are distal manifestations potentially related to the margins of porphyry copper deposits.  Examples of these manifestations can be seen at the Silver Queen and Silver King mines and the Old Dominion vein, which are the surface expression of the Magma copper deposits and Ocelot porphyry copper discovery, respectively.

Silver One plans to continue the geologic reconnaissance and sampling of the new claims staked in October and December 2023.  Assays of 30 samples currently at Skyline laboratories in Tucson AZ are expected within 30 days.

Analytical and QA/QC

Chip samples were collected by geologists during a recent property visit and varied in size from approximately 1 kg to 5 kg.  Samples were submitted to ALS USA Inc. ("ALS") in Reno, NV , USA for sample preparation and analyzed at ALS in North Vancouver, BC , Canada (ISO accredited Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015). Samples were analyzed for fifty-one elements by four acid digestion on a 0.25 g sample and ICP-MS finish (ME-MS61L). Over limit silver, copper, manganese, lead and zinc were analyzed by ore-grade four acid digestion (0.4 g sample) and ICP-AES (OG62). Gold was analyzed by 30 g FA/ICP-AES (Au-ICP21). Chromium, niobium, silica, tantalum, titanium, yttrium,  zircon, and niobium were also semi-quantitatively analyzed at ALS by portable XRF (pXRF) on sample pulps. ALS inserts blanks, standards and includes duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann , P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects.  The Company owns a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada.  Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production.  Additional opportunities lie in unmined historic resources as well as in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip, which can potentially increase the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and  five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada , host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect, recently permitted for drilling, which lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe , Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974–5274

Mobile : (720) 273-6224
Email : gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574720/4707106/Silver_One_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413069/Figure_1_Silver_One.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413070/Figure_2_Silver_One.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413071/Figure_3_Silver_One.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413072/Figure_4_Silver_One.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413073/Figure_5_Silver_One.jpg

Figure 2. 417 Area map showing the location of selected silver fragments found along the western portion of the 417 Vein. Permitted drill pads within the high-grade silver target are shown with orange squares. (PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

Figure 3: Property Map showing selected copper assays (see Table 1), silver targets, copper targets and regional magnetic anomalies (contours are 0.0002 increments in SI units). (PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

Figure 4: Phoenix Silver location map showing new claims staked in October and December 2023 as well as the location of Miami-Inspiration mining complex and BHP's porphyry copper discovery area. Blue contours are northeast-oriented regional magnetic (MVI – contour interval 0.0002 SI) anomalies which form a spatially coincident signature of the mineral belts of the Miami-Globe porphyry copper district. (PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

Figure 5. Left: sample 8011 location: Azurite-malachite in bed planes and fractures with 2.7% Cu. Right: Fragment of a quartz vein with iron and manganese oxides with azurite, malachite and chrysocolla (assays pending). (PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Silver One Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-one-discovers-new-silver-vein-fragments-and-outlines-new-copper-showings-on-its-phoenix-silver-project-in-arizona-302145696.html

SOURCE Silver One Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c5417.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver One Resources Inc.SVE:CATSXV:SVESilver Investing
SVE:CA
The Conversation (0)

Discovery Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The Company also provided a summary of key events since the beginning of 2024, including the release on February 20, 2024, of the feasibility study results (the "Feasibility Study" or "Study") for Discovery's 100%-owned Cordero silver project ("Cordero" or the "Project") in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "During Q1 2024, we achieved a major milestone with the release of the Feasibility Study for our Cordero Project. The Study results clearly establish Cordero as one of the world's largest silver development projects both in terms of reserves and estimated production. The Project will average 37 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") 1 ounces ("Moz") annually over the first 12 years with low unit costs that will generate attractive economic returns. Very importantly, the Project will deliver substantial socio-economic benefits in Mexico in the form of job creation, skills training, direct investment, the purchasing of local goods and services and tax revenue, and will be developed and operated in a manner that achieves best practice in responsible mining. In addition, we will be bringing valuable technology and infrastructure as part of the Project that will provide important benefits in key areas like water treatment and purification. We will also be continuing our work to build Cordero's presence in the community around Parral, and in Chihuahua State, through ongoing direct participation in, and support for, local initiatives, organizations and institutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Dividends" written in red pen.

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.

Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.

Keep reading...Show less

Mag Silver Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the " Preliminary Shelf Prospectus ") with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 will be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended and the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the " Registration Statement ") at the time of filing of the final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus " and, together with the Preliminary Shelf Prospectus, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports First Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024 MD&A"), please see the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") at ( www.sec.gov ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Andean Precious Metals Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated Production of 1.8 million AgEq oz. 2024 Guidance Reaffirmed

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating highlights and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated. This news release should be read together with Andean's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and condensed interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • The Companyproduced a total 1.8 million silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq oz")1, an 82% increase from Q1 2023

  • Golden Queen production exceeded the Company's expectation by producing a total of 11,490 AuEq oz or 1.0 Moz AgEq despite the fire incident that occurred during Q4 2023. Operating cash costs ("OCC") per ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce sold for the quarter was $1,936/oz and $1,627/oz, respectively1

  • $43.1 million of revenue reported for Q1 from the sale of total 1.8 million AgEq oz at an average realized silver price of $23.64 per ounce

  • Higher gross operating income. The Company recorded gross operating income of $3.2 million for Q1 2024 compared to $0.4 million for the same period of 2023

  • Net loss after tax of $0.1 million compared to net income of $0.2 million in Q1 2013

  • Strong liquid assets maintained to support ongoing strategic growth, totaling $72.8 million as of March 31, 2024

  • The Company reaffirms 2024 guidance of 60 Koz AuEq at Golden Queen and 5.0 Moz AgEq at San Bartolome (see Company news release dated March 27, 2024)

  • Share buyback continued. In the first quarter of 2024, The Company repurchased 5,333,291 common shares for $2.8 million through its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program

  • Strengthened management team with the addition of Marcos Holanda joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Morales stated, "Our acquisition of Golden Queen represents a significant transformation, effectively doubling our Company's size across critical metrics such as revenue, production, reserves, and workforce. As we integrate Golden Queen into our operations this quarter, our team has been focused on streamlining processes to enhance efficiency and performance, in alignment with our annual plan for 2024. We anticipate the upcoming quarters will reflect this integration, with improved production and enhanced operational efficiencies."

Mr. Morales continued, "Despite the fire incident setback at Golden Queen and unusual weather conditions in Bolivia, our consolidated production for Q1 2024 reached 1.8 million AgEq oz, displaying resilience and adaptability. Golden Queen's performance exceeded expectations with 11,490 AuEq oz, while San Bartolome experienced lower production due largely to a historic rainfall season that affected road transportation. However, we anticipate a significant production increase, revenue growth and margin improvement in the upcoming quarters reaffirming our guidance in accordance with our year plan. With a strong financial position, we continue to prioritize strategic growth initiatives to enhance value to our shareholders, as exemplified by our ongoing share buyback program, and are continuing to look into other growth opportunities. Welcoming Marcos Holanda as Chief Operating Officer, we're strengthening and broadening our operations team. This will position us well to pursue new growth opportunities and support the integration and optimization of our operations."

Summary of Financial and Operating Results

(In thousands except for net income per share and oz)
Q1 2024

Q1 20232

Change










Financial Performance








Revenue$43,070
$23,045

87%
Cost of sales
37,279

21,217

76%
Depreciation and depletion
2,630

1,454

81%
Gross operating income
3,161

374

745%
Net (loss) income after tax
(76)
219

(135%)
Net income (loss) per share
 

 

 
-Basic
(0.00)
0.00

100%
-Diluted
(0.00)
0.00

100%
Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities
(4,699)
(4,323)
(9)%
Free cash flow3
(8,091)
(4,874)
(65%)
EBITDA3
3,601

1,516

138%
Adjusted EBITDA3
2,939

1,373

114%
Capital expenditures
3,392

563

502%
Inventories
77,846

12,215

537%
Ending cash and cash equivalents
41,495

75,793

(45%)
Marketable securities and investments
29,853

5,162

478%
Total cash and short-term investments
71,348

80,955

(12%)


 

 

 
(In thousands except for metal price per oz)
Q1 2024

Q1 20231

Change
Operating highlights
 

 

 


 

 

 
Production
 

 

 
Golden Queen
 

 

 
    Silver (koz)
105

-

100%
    Gold (oz)
10,259

-

100%
    Total AuEq ounces produced (oz)
11,490

-

100%
San Bartolomé
 

 

 
    Silver (koz)
812

978

(17%)
    Gold (oz)
174

234

(26%)
    Total AgEq ounces produced (koz)
827

997

(17%)
Consolidated
 

 

 
    Golden Queen AgEq ounces (koz)
1,009

-

100%
    San Bartolomé AgEq ounces (koz)
827

997

(17%)
Total Consolidated AgEq ounces produced (koz)
1,836

997

84%


 

 

 
Sales
 

 

 
Golden Queen
 

 

 
    Silver (koz)
108

-

100%
    Gold (oz)
11,121

-

100%
    Total AuEq ounces sold (oz)
11,343

-

100%
San Bartolomé
 

 

 
    Silver (koz)
811

982

(17%)
    Gold (oz)
170

215

(21%)
    Total AgEq ounces sold (koz)
826

1,000

(17%)
Consolidated ounces sold
 

 

 
    Golden Queen AgEq ounces (koz)
996

-

100%
    San Bartolomé AgEq ounces (koz)
826

1,000

(17%)
Total Consolidated AgEq ounces sold (koz)
1,822

1,000

82%


 

 

 
Average realized silver price ($/oz)$23.64
$23.04

3%
Average market silver price ($/oz)$23.35
$21.73

7%


 

 

 
Average realized gold price ($/oz)$2,074
$1,930

7%
Average market gold price ($/oz)$1,942
$1,801

8%

 

2024 Outlook and Guidance

Production guidance

The Company is maintaining the 2024 annual gold and silver equivalent production guidance for Golden Queen and San Bartolomé.


2024 AuEq ounces Guidance4
+/- 5%		2024 AgEq ounces Guidance4
+/- 5%
Golden Queen (koz) 605,429
San Bartolomé (koz)555,000
Consolidated (koz)11510,429

 

Quarter-to-quarter gold production in 2024 is expected to fluctuate during the year, with production continuing to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

Cost guidance

The Company is maintaining the 2024 cost guidance for Golden Queen and San Bartolomé as shown below:

2024 Guidance +/- 5%
Golden Queen

Operating cash cost ("OCC") per gold ounce sold, on a by-product credit basis5$1,500
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per gold ounce sold, on a by-product credit basis5$1,750




San Bartolomé   
CGOM$3.88 
GMR
19.5% 

 

In line with 2024 guidance, capital investment is expected to total $24.0 million (+/-5%), largely due to the $9.5 million included in the growth capital for the procurement of six new 785-8 haul trucks, as part of the Company's strategic mobile fleet replacement and mine optimization. Included in the sustaining capital at Golden Queen is the capitalization of the major overhaul maintenance/rebuild of equipment costs of $8.3 million. As at March 31, 2024, two new trucks out of the planned additional six have been commissioned.

Capital expenditures guidance

In $'000
2024 Guidance +/- 5%
Sustaining capital


    Golden Queen
$10,300
    San Bartolomé
3,400
Total sustaining capital
$13,700
Growth capital


    Golden Queen
$9,500
    San Bartolomé

840
Total growth capital
$10,340
Total capital
 
    Golden Queen
$19,800

    San Bartolomé

4,240
Total capital expenditures
$24,040

 

Q1 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million oz of silver equivalent per year. The Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable, and responsible operations.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved 8 by Donald J. Birak, Independent Consulting Geologist to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Registered Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Fellow, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr. Birak has visited Manquiri's various sites frequently, most recently in September 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough
Director, Investor Relations
amallough@andeanpm.com
T: +1 647 463 7808

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which we refer to collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Company's production and cost outlook and capital expenditure expectations for 2024. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the Company's ability to secure and to meet obligations under property and option agreements and other material agreements; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; that there is no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that contracted parties provide goods or services in a timely manner; that no unusual geological or technical problems occur; that plant and equipment function as anticipated and that there is no material adverse change in the price of silver, costs associated with production or recovery. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein.

Some of the risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations; results of initial feasibility, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks relating to possible variations in reserves, resources, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages and strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the uncertainty of profitability based upon the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental or local community approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment; and other factors contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A dated March 31, 2024.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, you are cautioned that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other factors that the Company has not identified. Furthermore, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Ratios and Supplementary Financial Measures

This news release "specified financial measures" within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure, specifically the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures described below. Management believes that the use of these measures assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in understanding the costs associated with producing silver and gold, understanding the economics of silver and gold mining, assessing operating performance, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and on an overall Company basis, and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

The specified financial measures used in this news release do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, even as compared to other issuers who may be applying the World Gold Council guidelines. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures used in this news release:

  1. OCC includes total production cash costs incurred at the Company's mining operations, which form the basis of the Company's cash costs, less by-product revenue.

  2. AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as AISC on a by-product basis divided by ounces of silver equivalent ounces sold for San Bartolomé operations. For Golden Queen operations, AISC on a by-product basis per ounce is calculated on a by-product basis divided by ounces of gold equivalent ounces sold. AISC on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the aggregate of production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income (loss), refining and transport costs, cash component of sustaining capital expenditures, lease payments related to sustaining assets, corporate general and administrative expenses and accretion expenses. When calculating AISC on a by-product basis, all revenue received from the sale of gold at San Bartolomé or silver at Golden Queen are treated as a reduction of costs incurred. The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing silver and gold from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders of the Company with additional information relating to the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow.

  3. AIC represents AISC plus growth capital and non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs.

    Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs represent costs associated with the Company's exploration portfolio, primarily relating to activities at the FDF and DSF. Certain other cash expenditures including tax payments, debt payments, dividends and financing costs are also not included in the calculation of AIC. The Company reports these measures on a per silver or gold ounce sold basis.

  4. CGOM per equivalent ounce sold is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale (cost of sales, allocated corporate administrative costs and business unit general and administration cost) per equivalent ounce sold from the average selling price per equivalent ounce. It is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

  5. GMR is calculated by subtracting the cost of sale as reported in the income statement from the revenue of equivalent ounces divided by revenue from sales of equivalent ounces. GMR is a measure of financial performance with no prescribed definition under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

  6. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss) for items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. This measure adjusts for the impact of items not associated with ongoing operations. A reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

  7. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property, plant and equipment additions. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor the amount of cash available to reinvest in the Company and allocate for shareholder returns.

  8. Average realized price is a supplementary financial measure calculated by dividing the different components of precious metal sales by the number of ounces sold. Management uses this measure to monitor its sales of precious metal ounces against the average market gold price.

OCC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the OCC per ounce sold on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen
FY 2024

FY 2023
    Costs of sales, as reported$18,997
$-
    Total OCC before by-product credits
18,997

-
    Less: by-product silver credits
(2,534)
-
    Total OCC $16,463
$-
    Divided by Au ounces sold
10,121

-
    OCC per Au sold, on a by-product basis$1,627
$-

 

AISC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AISC per ounce on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen
Q1 2024

Q1 2023
    OCC, net of by-product credits$16,463
$-
    General and administrative expenses 6

1,374

-
    Allocated corporate general and administrative expenses
538

 
    Sustaining capital expenditures
111

-
    Accretion for decommissioning liability
1,109

-
    AISC $19,595
$-
    Divided by Au ounces sold
10,121

-
    AISC per Au ounces sold, on a by-product basis$1,936
$-

 

AIC

The following table provides a reconciliation of the AIC per ounce on a by-product basis to the Financial Statements:

Golden Queen
Q1 2024

Q1 2023
    AISC$19,595
$-
    Non-sustaining capital
409

-
    AIC $20,004
$-
    Divided by Au ounces sold
10,121

-
    AIC per Au ounce sold, on a by-product basis$1,976
$-

 

CGOM

The following table provides a reconciliation of the CGOM per ounce to the Financial Statements and the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolomé
Q1 2024

Q1 2023
    Costs of sales, as reported$18,283
$21,217
    Total cost of sales before by-product credits
18,283

21,217
        General and administration-site
1,417

1,355
        Allocated corporate general and administrative expenses
447

1,000
    Total gross operating costs$20,147
$23,370
    Divided by Ag Eq ounces sold (koz)
826

1,000
    Gross operating cost per Ag Eq ounce sold$24.39
$23.37
    Average realized silver price per oz 7$23.66
$23.04
    CGOM per Ag Eq oz$(0.73)$(0.33)

 

GMR

The following table provides a reconciliation of the GMR per ounce to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:

San Bartolomé
Q1 2024

Q1 2023
    Costs of sales, as reported$18,283
$21,217
    Divided by Ag Eq ounces sold (koz)
826

1,000
    Costs of sales per Ag Eq oz sold$22.13
$21.22
    Average realized silver price per oz$23.66
$23.04
    GM per Ag Eq oz sold$1.53
$2.40
    GMR per Ag Eq oz sold
6.47%

7.90%

 

Free Cash Flow

The Company has included free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company considers net cash provided from (used in) operating cash flow less capital expenditures to be a measure that allows the Company and investors to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow. Accordingly, free cash flow is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to the Financial Statements:



Q1 2024

Q1 2023
Net cash flow used in operating activities $(4,030)$(4,323)
Less:
 

 
    Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
(4,061)
(563)
Free cash flow$(8,091)$(4,886)

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company excludes certain items from net income (loss)to provide a measure which allows the Company and investors to evaluate the results of the underlying core operations of the Company and its ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the Financial Statements:



Q1 2024

Q1 2023
Net (loss) income $(76)$219
Add:
 

 
    Income taxes
(603)
(557)
    Finance costs
1,650

400
    Depreciation and depletion
2,630

1,454
EBITDA$3,601
$1,516
Add: Non-sustaining exploration and evaluation costs
232

448
Add: Corporate development costs
179

173
Add: Change in fair value of derivative contracts
(852)
-
Add: Change in fair value of marketable securities
(221)
(764)
Adjusted EBITDA$2,939
$1,373

 

Average Realized Gold and Silver Prices Per Ounce

The Company has included average realized prices as a supplementary non-GAAP financial measure in this news release. The Company quantifies average realized price per ounce as revenue per the Statement of Income (loss) divided by ounce of gold or silver sold. Management uses this measure to monitor sales of silver and gold ounces against the average market silver and gold prices.

The following table provides a reconciliation of average realized prices to the most directly comparable IFRS measure:



Q1 2024

Q1 2023
Silver revenue$21,724
$22,630
Silver sold (k oz)
919

982
Average realized silver price per oz$23.64
$23.04

 



Q1 2024

Q1 2023
Gold revenue $21,348
$415
Gold sold (oz)
10,291

215
Average realized gold price per oz$2,074
$1,930

 

Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)



March 31,
2024
 December 31,
2023
ASSETS


 

       
Current


 

    Cash and cash equivalents$41,495
$64,907
    Marketable securities and other investments
29,853
 5,162
    Accounts receivables
1,094
 888
    Inventories
74,473
 68,391
    Other current assets
13,412
 15,251
Total current assets
160,327
 154,599


 
  
Non-Current
 
  
    Property, plant and equipment
94,958
 92,353
    Long term inventory
3,373
 3,047
    Deferred income tax asset
4,518
 6,156
    Other assets
13,051
 13,735
Total non-current assets
115,900
 115,291
Total assets$276,227
$269,890


 
  
LIABILITIES
 
  


 
  
Current
 
  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$31,625
$
29,719
    Current portion of long-term debt
9,182
 8,870
    Current income taxes payable
1,121
 7,353
    Other liabilities
8,168
 8,294
Total current liabilities
50,096
 54,236


 
  
Non-Current
 
  
    Long-term debt
50,743
 38,588
    Provisions for reclamation
26,914
 26,726
    Deferred income tax liability
14,996
 13,430
    Other liabilities
5,075
 4,941
Total non-current liabilities
97,728
 83,685
Total liabilities
147,824
 137,921


 
  
EQUITY
 
  
    Issued capital
19,121
 22,826
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss
390
 390
    Contributed surplus
2,537
 2,322
    Retained earnings
106,355
 106,431
Total equity
128,403
 131,969
Total liabilities and equity$276,227

269,890

 

Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


 Three months ended

 March 31, 2024
 March 31, 2023
       
Revenue$
43,070
$23,045
Cost of sales (37,279) (21,217)
Depreciation and depletion (2,630) (1,454)
Gross operating income 3,161
 374

  
  
General and administrative (4,548) (2,455)
Exploration and evaluation (232) 452
Loss from operations (1,619) (1,629)

  
  
Other income  295
 1,325
Finance costs (1,650) (400)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)  2,295
 366
Net loss before income taxes (679) (338)

  
  
Income taxes  
  
Current income tax recovery 3,806
 320
Deferred tax income (expense) recovery  (3,203) 237
Net (loss) income$(76)$219
       
(Loss) earnings per share:  
  
Basic net (loss) income per share (0.00) 0.00
Diluted net (loss) income per share (0.00) 0.00
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  
  
Basic 155,075,752
 158,730,182
Diluted 155,075,752
 158,934,883

 

Andean Precious Metals Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of US dollars, unaudited)


Three months ended


March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023







Net (loss) income $(76)$219


 

 
Adjustments:
 

 
    Depreciation and depletion
2,630

1,454
    Accretion on provision for reclamation
323

318
    Share-based compensation
215

128
    Accretion on deferred payment liability
136

-
    Loss on disposal of equipment
337

-
    Unrealized derivative gain
(852)
-
    Change in fair value of marketable securities
(221)
(764)
    Reclamation payments
(7)
(44)
    Current income taxes recovery
(3,806)
(182)
    Deferred income taxes expense (recovery)
3,204

(237)
    Foreign exchange gain
(2,295)
(366)
Operating cashflow before changes in non-cash working capital
(412)
526
Changes in non-cash working capital
(4,287)
(4,849)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,699)
(4,323)
       
Investing activities
 

 
Expenditures on property, plant and equipment
(3,392)
(563)
Net investment in marketable securities and other investments
(24,433)
(17)
Net cash used in investing activities
(27,825)
(580)
       
Financing activities
 

 
Shares repurchased for cancellations
(2,774)
(399)
Drawn down of line of credit
10,000

-
Payment of debt
(409)
-
Net cash provided (used in) from financing activities
6,817

(399)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,295

366
Net decrease in cash during the period
(23,412)
(4,936)
Cash, beginning of year
64,907

80,729
Cash, end of year$41,495
$75,793

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Silver Upsizes Financing to $8.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Impact Silver Upsizes Financing to $8.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is amending and increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $6,200,000 to gross proceeds of up to C$8,200,000 (the "Offering") due to increased investor interest.

The revised financing has been increased to $5,000,000 from the sale of 18,518,518 units (the "Standard PP Units") at a price of C$0.27 per Standard PP Unit, up from the original proposed $3,000,000 and 11,111,111 Standard PP Units. Each Standard PP Unit is comprised of one common share and one full share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.34 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Options Prospectus

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

PATRIOT ALBEMARLE MOU CONCLUDED

Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

Options Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

QEC Presentation - Project Grandis

Battery Metals Investing

PATRIOT ALBEMARLE MOU CONCLUDED

rare earth investing

Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex

Rare Earth Investing

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

manganese investing

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

×