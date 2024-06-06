Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, BC, June 6, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 from the sale of the following:

(i) non-flow-through units of the Company (the " NFT Units ") to be sold at a price of $0.16 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 from the sale of NFT Units; and (ii) charity flow-through units of the Company (the " CFT Units ", and together with the NFT Units, the " Offered Securities ") to be sold at a price of $0.225 per CFT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 from the sale of CFT Units. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each CFT Unit will be comprised of one Common Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") for a period of 48 months from the issue date of the Offered Securities at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds raised from the sale of CFT Units for exploration and related programs on the Company's Haldane and GDR mineral properties. The gross proceeds from the sale of NFT Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of CFT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act, to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Tax Act (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in the Yukon, on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the CFT Units effective December 31, 2024. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each CFT Unit subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

The Company may pay finders' fees comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Offered Securities will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issuable from the sale of Offered Securities to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silvernorthres.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project), the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining,

Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon) and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807- 7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit:   www.silvernorthres.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilverNorthRes

LinkedIn: https://

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD- LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver NorthSNAG:CCTSXV:SNAGPrecious Metals Investing
SNAG:CC
Silver North
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver North Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North


Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Options GDR Silver Project, Silvertip-Midway District, Yukon

Silver North Options GDR Silver Project, Silvertip-Midway District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

  • Three strategic claim groups located in Silvertip-Midway District

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Grants Options

Silver North Grants Options

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") announces that th e Board of Directors have approved a grant of stock options under the Company's stock option plan to its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,860,000 common shares.  The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years, vesting immediately, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 11, 2024 TheNewswire S ilver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the financing announced on March 14, 2024 and updated April 4, 2024.  The Company raised $650,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 "Units" at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce plans for the 2024 drilling program at the Tim Property, under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" NYSE-CDE). Coeur intends to commence exploration on the property in June, and plans to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling targeting silver-lead-zinc Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") mineralization similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip Mine Property, 19 km to the south of Tim

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces it is completing a private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for up to an aggregate of $3,000 ,000 (6,000,000 Units) at a price of $0.50 per Unit inclusive of both traditional private placement funds and shares for debtprevious services (the "Private Placement"). The completion of the Private will be subject to Canadian Securities ‎Exchange ("CSE") approval. All shares issued pursuant to this Private Placement and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining properties with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 1,624 hectares. The newly secured titles, including SH2-08001 (789.75 Ha), SH2-08002X (57.36 Ha), SID-09152X (64.70 Ha), and SHO-08001 (712.96 Ha), collectively referred to as the "Concession Contracts," which are approximately within less than 10km from Aris Mining Corporation's ("Aris") gold mining sites which significantly expand Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").  The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000.  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Juan Pablo Bayona and Mr. Pietro JL Solari have been appointed as new directors of the Company, effective 23 May 2024 . Mr. Bayona will act as Executive Chairman for the board. The appointments bolster Quimbaya's expertise in the areas of management, capital markets, mining, local Colombian knowledge and represent a significant acquisition experience in Latin America.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver North
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver North Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Gold Investing

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$4.5 MILLION

Critical Metals Investing

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Resource Investing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Iron Investing

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

×