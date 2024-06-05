Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Signal Gold Begins Drilling at the Western Extension of Goldboro, Targeting Increased Mineral Resources

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce exploration drilling has commenced on the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia ("Goldboro", or the "Project"). The drill program, which comprises up to 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, is designed to extend near-surface mineral resources immediately west of the existing Goldboro Deposit (Exhibit A and B). Geological modelling of the gold mineralization identified in 2023 indicates the potential to delineate additional open-pit Mineral Resources, and the potential for further gold discoveries. Initial drilling of the first two drill holes has successfully intersected gold mineralization with 5 occurrences of visible gold as well as intersecting the host structure and associated alteration. Assays are pending for all samples collected to date

The Company has also further consolidated its position in the Goldboro Gold District through the staking of seven (7) additional exploration licences comprising 81 claims over 1,311 hectares. The Company's exploration land position in the Goldboro Gold District is now 28,525 hectares (Exhibit C). There are no royalties associated with the newly acquired exploration licences.

"We are pleased to start drilling at the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit and follow-up on our 2023 discovery of continued gold mineralization to the west, which brings the total strike length of known gold mineralization to 3.4 kilometres at the Goldboro Project. Based on our geological modelling, we believe there exists the strong potential to both develop an open-pit mineral resource and further expand the known gold mineralization. Early observations of drill core show the presence of mineralization with visible gold intersected in both drillholes completed to date. We also continue to be opportunistic in further consolidating the Goldboro Gold District through staking of additional mineral licences, which will complement our ongoing regional exploration work at the Stewart, Fowlers, Armstrong and Hurricane Targets."

~ Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

Selected composited highlights from previously reported drilling, located within the western extension target area, include:

  • 26.09 g/t gold over 8.9 metres (105.5 to 114.4 metres) in hole BR-23-393 including 79.18 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 371.59 g/t gold over 0.5 metres;
  • 11.79 g/t gold over 4.1 metres (49.9 to 54.0 metres) in hole BR-23-386 including 47.23 g/t gold over 1.0 metres;
  • 10.85 g/t gold over 1.3 metres (209.6 to 210.9 metres) in hole BR-23-395;
  • 109.91 g/t gold over 0.5 metres (92.8 to 93.3 metres) in hole BR-23-399;
  • 1.76 g/t gold over 2.4 metres (167.6 to 169.3 metres) in hole BR-23-399;
  • 19.15 g/t gold over 1.2 metres (114.7 to 115.9 metres) in hole BR-23-388;
  • 21.16 g/t gold over 0.7 metres (80.5 to 81.2 metres) in hole BR-23-397; and
  • 2.44 g/t gold over 1.7 metres (167.6 to 169.3 metres) in hole BR-23-405

Drill results in 2023 conclusively demonstrate continuous gold mineralization between the western extent of the Goldboro Deposit and the past producing Dolliver Mountain Mine, bringing the total strike length of known mineralization to 3.4 kilometres. Further drilling success of the western extension of Goldboro could potentially result in additional open-pit Mineral Resources that could leverage planned mine and mill infrastructure.

Exhibit A. A map showing the location of the West and East proposed pits of the Goldboro Project and the location of the western extension of the Goldboro deposit and the of the current drill program, against the backdrop of the trend an IP geophysical survey.
Exhibit B. A plan map showing the location of drill holes completed during recent drilling and the area of the current drill program as well as the planned mine and mill infrastructure at Goldboro.
Exhibit C. A map showing the extent of the 28,525 ha Goldbro Gold District including the 7 recently staked exploration licences comprising 1,311 hectares, shown in pink, at the Goldboro Gold Project.

Footnotes:

  • Intervals are reported as core length only. True widths are estimated to be between 70% and 100% of the core length.
  • All drill hole results are reported using fire assay only. See notes on QAQC procedures at the bottom of this press release.
  • Drill holes were oriented along a north-south trend with holes on the north limb of the hosting anticlinal structure drilled southward and holes located south of the anticlinal structure drilled northward. The dip of holes is dependent upon the location relative to the anticline with the goal of intersecting mineralized zones orthogonally.

All samples and the resultant composites referred to in this release are collected using QA/QC protocols including the regular insertion of standards and blanks within the sample batch for analysis and check assays of select samples. All samples quoted in this release were analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, NL, for Au by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish.

All assays in this press release are reported as fire assays only. For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern Analytical Ltd. via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this press release may be updated in a future news release.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD
Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule 2 Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 28,525 hectares (~285 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Signal Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Signal Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, available on www.sedarplus.com. Although Signal Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Signal Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@signalgold.com		Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE:Signal Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Signal Gold Inc.SGNL:CATSX:SGNLGold Investing
SGNL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Identifies Further Growth Targets at Hurricane and Armstrong in the Goldboro Gold District

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at the Hurricane and Armstrong growth targets located west and southwest, respectively, of the Goldboro Deposit and planned mine and mill infrastructure at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ("Goldboro", or the "Project") (Exhibit A). Following the completion of data compilation and a regional airborne geophysical survey, the Company has been able to identify many high priority targets across its extensive exploration land package of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the historic Goldboro Gold District, including Hurricane and Armstrong

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to report its business and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis documents can be found at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website, www.signalgold.com. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

"Despite ongoing challenging capital markets for junior mining companies, Signal Gold has made strong progress at the Goldboro Project during the first quarter of 2024. We remain focused on value creation through exciting exploration initiatives to generate new discoveries and increased mineral resources in the Goldboro Gold District, especially at the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit where we recently commenced a 5,000-metre drill program. The Company also continues to advance key Project permits, with consultations with respect to the Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule 2 Amendment having commenced during the quarter. In parallel, we continue to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to advance the Goldboro Project, with BMO Capital Markets acting as financial advisor, as well actively considering options with respect to the credit facility with Nebari. The Company remains committed to advancing the Goldboro Project to become the next fully permitted, construction ready, gold project in Canada. "

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold to Commence Exploration at the High Priority Stewart Target North of the Goldboro Deposit

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at the Stewart target approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Goldboro Deposit and planned mine and mill infrastructure at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ("Goldboro", or the "Project") (Exhibit A). Recently staked by the Company, the area has quickly become a high priority growth target within its extensive exploration land package of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the historic Goldboro Gold District

The Stewart target comprises a 10 by 4-kilometre area of combined gold, antimony, and tungsten till anomalies that is centered on two large granite intrusives that, along with adjacent sedimentary rocks, have potential to host poly-metallic skarn mineralization (Exhibit A). Information from the recently completed airborne geophysical survey has outlined a 4-kilometre-long zone of highly magnetic rocks at the terminus of the till anomaly that forms a compelling exploration target (Exhibit B). Additionally, initial prospecting has located numerous quartz-vein boulders throughout the target area, as well as historic undocumented trenches that require follow-up exploration. Historic samples taken within the target region demonstrate gold in till values ranging from 0 to 7,000 parts per billion ("ppb") gold, with 20 of these samples assaying above 220 ppb gold within the target area. Using this information, the Company is planning a program of geological mapping and prospecting, soil and till geochemistry, as well as targeted ground geophysical surveys to identify specific drill targets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold to Commence Exploration at the Fowler Target, Directly Along Strike to the East of the Goldboro Deposit

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce its exploration program at the Fowler target, located along strike to the east of the multi-million-ounce Goldboro Deposit1. The Fowler target is located within the Goldboro Trend, a 28-kilometre-long geological trend defined by an anticlinal fold structure that hosts the Goldboro Deposit. The Fowler target is part of an initial group of high-priority regional growth targets identified from an airborne geophysical survey across the Company's extensive exploration property of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the Goldboro Gold District (Exhibit A). The Company recently collected 335 soil samples at Fowler to complement existing historical sampling and surveys, which assayed up to 144 ppb gold with 51 samples assaying 10 ppb gold and above. The Company is initiating an exploration program that will include geological mapping, prospecting, surface geochemical sampling, and ground geophysics, with the aim of identifying drill specific targets to discover gold mineralization at Fowler

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Peloton Closes the Final Tranche of an Over-subscribed Financing for Lithium Exploration in Northern Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation

June 5, 2024, London, Ontario TheNewswire Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second, and final tranche, of an over-subscribed financing with total proceeds of $1,022,518 (the "Financing"). The Financing was over-subscribed by 70% from the original $600,000 sought. The Company intends to use the proceeds to fund its summer exploration program and for working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

GOLD ROYALTY PUBLISHES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND UPDATED ASSET HANDBOOK

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report and Asset Handbook.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented, "Our 2023 Sustainability Report and updated Asset Handbook highlight Gold Royalty's exceptional growth and the Company's exciting outlook ahead. 2023 through to the beginning of this year have been transformational for the Company as our recent acquisitions supplement the cash flow of our cornerstone development stage assets. Not only have we bolstered the strength of our portfolio, but we have done so while remaining steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and responsible resource development. This is evident through the Borborema transaction in December 2023 , where Gold Royalty committed up to $300,000 in sustainability-linked contributions to Aura Minerals to benefit communities where their project is located. This is a novel practice we aim to incorporate in our future project financing transactions. We are pleased to share these reports with our investors and stakeholders and we are confident they will assist you in understanding the fundamental value of our assets and our commitment to building a sustainable long-term business."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thesis Gold Receives Positive Metallurgical Tests Results for Lawyers-Ranch Project: Achieves Average Precious Metal Recovery of 95% for Gold and 92% for Silver

Thesis Gold Receives Positive Metallurgical Tests Results for Lawyers-Ranch Project: Achieves Average Precious Metal Recovery of 95% for Gold and 92% for Silver

Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of preliminary metallurgical testing at the Company's 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project. This testing aims to assess the economics of an expanded project that integrates high-grade feed from Ranch and higher-grade underground material to a processing site at Lawyers. The program was designed based on the updated Mineral Resource Estimate from May 1, 2024 (link to news release). The Project is road-accessible and forms a contiguous, 495 km2 land package in the prolific Toodoggone Mining District in northern British Columbia.

The testing, completed by SGS Canada, focused on evaluation of the project's metallurgical response to a variety of flowsheets investigating gravity, flotation, and cyanidation methods. The comprehensive laboratory study concluded with the full treatment circuit evaluation including locked cycle flotation by testing of three separate master composites. These composites were from blended feed samples of known resources from both the Lawyers and Ranch properties that had variations in gold, silver, and sulphur head grade. The laboratory full circuit evaluation demonstrated a recovery range of 93% to 96% for gold and 86% to 96% for silver. This included producing a primary precious metal flotation concentrate with gold grades exceeding 160 g/t, indicating a marketable precious metal concentrate with favorable payables. The metallurgical results will be used as part of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the project, scheduled for Q3-2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals

Schemes of Arrangement – Court Approval of Schemes

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone to be conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes), as announced on 13 February 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Raises $725,000 from Exercise of Options

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has raised $724,996.20 from the exercise of its listed options IPTOB that expired on June 2nd 2024. These funds, in addition to the recently completed $3 million placement, will significantly bolster the company’s financial position, ensuring that Impact is fully funded to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project as well as continuing exploration of its other projects (ASX Release May 17th 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Private Placement Completed to Raise A$5.2M

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that it has completed a A$5.2 million equity raise within a 24-hour period from a small number of high-net-worth and institutional investors to accelerate exploration over an extensive area of gold anomalous geochemistry with early but very encouraging drilling results at the Odienne and Ferke Gold Projects located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CrowdStrike Named a Leader in XDR by Independent Research Firm

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Oil and Gas Investing

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of US$625 Million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2029

Silver Investing

New High-Priority Targets Identified at Browns Reef, NSW

Base Metals Investing

Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Lithium Investing

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Gold Investing

Brightstar Completes Acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance Listed Investments Portfolio increase to $35 million

Resource Investing

Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty

×