Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

ALX Resources

AL:CA

International Lithium

ILC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

Signal Gold Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting held today were duly passed

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Kevin Bullock

63,146,423

84.181

11,866,586

15.819

George Furey

50,268,089

67.012

24,744,920

32.988

P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh

66,860,234

89.132

8,152,775

10.868

Lewis Lawrick

61,726,736

82.288

13,286,273

17.712

Mary-Lynn Oke

65,474,828

87.285

9,538,181

12.715

Ian Pritchard

48,928,728

65.227

26,084,277

34.773

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximately 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the ‘NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone, and the Company has now submitted all key permits including the Industrial Approval, Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule II Amendment, and the Mining and Crown Land Leases. The Goldboro Project has significant potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth, and the Company has consolidated 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@signalgold.com		Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Signal Gold Inc.SGNL:CATSX:SGNLGold Investing
SGNL:CA
The Conversation (0)

Signal Gold Identifies Further Growth Targets at Hurricane and Armstrong in the Goldboro Gold District

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at the Hurricane and Armstrong growth targets located west and southwest, respectively, of the Goldboro Deposit and planned mine and mill infrastructure at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ("Goldboro", or the "Project") (Exhibit A). Following the completion of data compilation and a regional airborne geophysical survey, the Company has been able to identify many high priority targets across its extensive exploration land package of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the historic Goldboro Gold District, including Hurricane and Armstrong

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to report its business and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024"). The condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis documents can be found at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website, www.signalgold.com. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

"Despite ongoing challenging capital markets for junior mining companies, Signal Gold has made strong progress at the Goldboro Project during the first quarter of 2024. We remain focused on value creation through exciting exploration initiatives to generate new discoveries and increased mineral resources in the Goldboro Gold District, especially at the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit where we recently commenced a 5,000-metre drill program. The Company also continues to advance key Project permits, with consultations with respect to the Fisheries Act Authorization and Schedule 2 Amendment having commenced during the quarter. In parallel, we continue to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to advance the Goldboro Project, with BMO Capital Markets acting as financial advisor, as well actively considering options with respect to the credit facility with Nebari. The Company remains committed to advancing the Goldboro Project to become the next fully permitted, construction ready, gold project in Canada. "

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold to Commence Exploration at the High Priority Stewart Target North of the Goldboro Deposit

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at the Stewart target approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Goldboro Deposit and planned mine and mill infrastructure at the Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ("Goldboro", or the "Project") (Exhibit A). Recently staked by the Company, the area has quickly become a high priority growth target within its extensive exploration land package of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the historic Goldboro Gold District

The Stewart target comprises a 10 by 4-kilometre area of combined gold, antimony, and tungsten till anomalies that is centered on two large granite intrusives that, along with adjacent sedimentary rocks, have potential to host poly-metallic skarn mineralization (Exhibit A). Information from the recently completed airborne geophysical survey has outlined a 4-kilometre-long zone of highly magnetic rocks at the terminus of the till anomaly that forms a compelling exploration target (Exhibit B). Additionally, initial prospecting has located numerous quartz-vein boulders throughout the target area, as well as historic undocumented trenches that require follow-up exploration. Historic samples taken within the target region demonstrate gold in till values ranging from 0 to 7,000 parts per billion ("ppb") gold, with 20 of these samples assaying above 220 ppb gold within the target area. Using this information, the Company is planning a program of geological mapping and prospecting, soil and till geochemistry, as well as targeted ground geophysical surveys to identify specific drill targets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold to Commence Exploration at the Fowler Target, Directly Along Strike to the East of the Goldboro Deposit

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce its exploration program at the Fowler target, located along strike to the east of the multi-million-ounce Goldboro Deposit1. The Fowler target is located within the Goldboro Trend, a 28-kilometre-long geological trend defined by an anticlinal fold structure that hosts the Goldboro Deposit. The Fowler target is part of an initial group of high-priority regional growth targets identified from an airborne geophysical survey across the Company's extensive exploration property of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) in the Goldboro Gold District (Exhibit A). The Company recently collected 335 soil samples at Fowler to complement existing historical sampling and surveys, which assayed up to 144 ppb gold with 51 samples assaying 10 ppb gold and above. The Company is initiating an exploration program that will include geological mapping, prospecting, surface geochemical sampling, and ground geophysics, with the aim of identifying drill specific targets to discover gold mineralization at Fowler

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Signal Gold Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey and Identifies Multiple Exploration Targets in the Goldboro Gold District

Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a 1,245-line kilometre airborne magnetic and very low frequency ("VLF") electromagnetic survey over its recently expanded exploration land position immediately north of, and contiguous with, the Goldboro Project ("Goldboro", or the "Project). The Company now has geophysical and VLF data over the entirety of its exploration property package of approximately 27,200 hectares (~272 km2) of prospective exploration land in the Goldboro Gold District

In addition, the Company has completed the compilation of historic geological and exploration data from the expanded property, which included databasing and the interpretation of more than 10,000 till and soil geochemical samples, 416-line kilometers of ground geophysics, 14 diamond drill holes, 116 reverse circulation drill holes, and more than 1,500 rock samples. The preliminary analysis of the historical data along with recently completed airborne and ground geophysical surveys has led to the identification of an initial four high priority growth targets: the Stewart, Fowler, Armstrong and Hurricane targets (Exhibit A and B). The Company is initiating exploration programs this spring which will further assess these prospective areas and develop specific drill targets, with the goal of identifying new discoveries while we continue drilling the western extension of the Goldboro Deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson.

Piche Resources Poised to Supply North American, Western European Utilities, Exec Says

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson stressed the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions to ensure security. Citing the company’s promising assets in Australia and Argentina, he said Piche will play an important role in the critical metals supply chain.

“We saw both China and Russia politicise or militarise their commodities … I think that's created an enormous awareness (for) the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions (and) ensuring security (of supply),” he said.

“Being a company that has critical metals and energy in locations like Australia and Argentina, if we can supply the quantities, the volume within the first quartile of costs, we will be a very attractive supplier to North American and Western European utilities.”

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Options Band-Ore Gold Property and Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Property Includes Historical Gold Resource

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased announce that it has entered into an agreement with Golden Share Resources Corporation ("Golden Share") acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100% interest in the Band-Ore property (the "Property"). The Bandore property is located approximately two (2) kilometres west of the Delta-1 Property which in turn lies 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Property hosts two historic high-grade gold resources that are not considered National Instrument 43-101 compliant1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR)

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects


Keep reading...Show less
Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
Income $ 513 $ 520
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ 52,664 $ 48,905
Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228,632,750 228,332,384

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Operations Update

Altair to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Related News

Lithium Investing

Operations Update

Copper Investing

IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand

Resource Investing

Fraser Institute Crowns Utah as Most Attractive Mining Investment Jurisdiction

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

×