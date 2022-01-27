Base Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Sherritt International Corporation will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on February 9, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 10, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial and ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after market close on February 9, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 10, 2021 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (866) 521-4909

International dial-in number:

(647) 427-2311

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt – metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. The Corporation has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from its 2021 totals and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt International S:CA SHERF Cobalt Investing
S:CA,SHERF
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 102 Meters Grading 1.41% Copper, at Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 102 Meters Grading 1.41% Copper, at Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the on-going 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia and San Andres targets within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

Dalmacia is in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about 6 kilometers south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui ore concentration plant (see Figure 1).

Keep reading... Show less
FPX Nickel to Present at TD Securities Global Mining Conference

FPX Nickel to Present at TD Securities Global Mining Conference

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at this year's TD Securities Global Mining Conference (the " TD Conference ") on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:50 pm Eastern Time . FPX is one of only two companies invited to present during the TD Conference's session on nickel.

Keep reading... Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Closes First Tranche of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Closes First Tranche of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news release of January 14, 2022. Gross proceeds for the first tranche total C$3,250,000.

The proceeds from the Debentures will be used to fund an extension of the successful 2021 exploration drilling program at the Company's recently acquired Punitaqui copper project in Chile and for general working capital purposes.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects High-Grade Silver Up to 6,188.43 g/t Ag with a Gold Equivalent of 74.67 g/t Au at Castle East

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects High-Grade Silver Up to 6,188.43 g/t Ag with a Gold Equivalent of 74.67 g/t Au at Castle East

Excellent intercepts from the Big Silver Zone will contribute significantly to the upcoming resource update

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a continued expansion of its silver deposit at Castle East with excellent intercepts from the Big Silver Zone containing high-grade silver and cobalt grades. The drill results will be included in the planned resource update expected by the end of Q1 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects High-Grade Silver up to 6,188.43 g/t Ag with a Gold Equivalent of 74.67 g/t Au at Castle East

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects High-Grade Silver up to 6,188.43 g/t Ag with a Gold Equivalent of 74.67 g/t Au at Castle East

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Excellent intercepts from the Big Silver Zone will contribute significantly to the upcoming resource update.

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Minerals Secures Option to Purchase Brownfield Site in Alberta's Industrial Heartland for NICO Refinery

Fortune Minerals Secures Option to Purchase Brownfield Site in Alberta's Industrial Heartland for NICO Refinery

Former steel fabrication plant with buildings and facilities to materially reduce capital costs

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of a large international engineering company, to purchase its former steel fabrication plant, located in Lamont County within Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton. Pursuant to the agreement, Fortune will have six months to carry out additional due-diligence and complete the purchase of the JFSL facility for C$5.5 million. Fortune intends to acquire this brownfield site in order to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the planned NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper mine in the Northwest Territories (" NWT "). The proposed refinery would process concentrates from the mine and produce cobalt sulphate for the rapidly expanding lithium-ion rechargeable battery industry and their use in electric vehicles (" EV's "), portable electronic devices, and stationary storage cells to make electricity use more efficient. In addition to cobalt, the unique mineral assemblage of the NICO deposit includes a highly liquid 1.1 million ounce in-situ gold co-product, 12% of global bismuth reserves, and copper. The vertically integrated NICO development (" NICO Project ") would provide a reliable North American source of three Critical Minerals produced responsibly with Canadian environmental-social governance (" ESG ") values that are essential to support the transformation to new technologies and the growing green economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×