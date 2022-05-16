Base MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2022.

A total of 123,448,400 common shares or 31.07% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Shareholders' meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

% for

Total Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Maryse Bélanger

117,922,210

97.54%

2,972,667

2.46%

Leon Binedell

118,623,433

98.12%

2,271,444

1.88%

Dr. Peter Hancock

118,220,744

97.79%

2,674,133

2.21%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

115,739,011

95.74%

5,155,866

4.26%

Chih-Ting Lo

116,531,047

96.39%

4,363,830

3.61%

Lisa Pankratz

118,194,550

97.77%

2,700,327

2.23%

John Warwick

118,471,726

98.00%

2,423,151

2.00%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Sherritt

Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For more information, please contact:
Mark Preston, Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2406
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt InternationalS:CASHERFCobalt Investing
S:CA,SHERF
Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals Adds Strong New Team Members and Reports High Grade Intervals of Nickel Sulphide at Stillwater West in Montana.

Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals Adds Strong New Team Members and Reports High Grade Intervals of Nickel Sulphide at Stillwater West in Montana.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF). The company is pleased to announce the addition to the team of Dr. Danie Grobler as Vice-President Exploration and Albie Brits as Senior Geologist to Advance the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA.

Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent within 401 meters of continuous mineralization from resource expansion drilling at the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110370/pge



About Group Ten Metals Inc.:

Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.



Source:
Group Ten Metals Inc.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Modified Dutch Auction to Purchase Secured Notes and Fixed Price Tender Offer to Purchase Junior Notes for Aggregate $50 Million

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, announced today the commencement of offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction ") for aggregate cash consideration of up to $50 million (the " Maximum Consideration Amount "), exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Secured Notes.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Higher Nickel and Cobalt Prices Drive Sherritt's Strong First Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Exploration at its Eby-Otto Gold Property Near Kirkland Lake

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Exploration at its Eby-Otto Gold Property Near Kirkland Lake

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - BMR

IIROC Trading Halt - BMR

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Amendment of Option Exercise Price

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

9 May 2022 TheNewswire (Australia) Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that as set out the explanatory statement to the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders in relation to the Annual General Meeting (" AGM "), and in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of the Australian Stock Exchange (" ASX ") to ensure fair and equitable treatment to option holders in the event of Rights Issues, the formula and methodology of outstanding options have been adjusted as per below.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×