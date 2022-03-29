Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating Columbia Care Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related Columbia's agreement to be acquired by Cresco Labs . Under the terms of the agreement, Columbia's shareholders will receive 0.5579 subordinate voting shares of Cresco for each share of Columbia common stock they own.To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: ...

CL:CNX,CRLBF