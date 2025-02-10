Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Download the PDF here.

horizon mineralshrz:auasx:hrzprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Download the PDF here.

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced POS: Court Approval of Schemes

Download the PDF here.

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report December 2024

Download the PDF here.

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Download the PDF here.

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Announces New $1M Financing, and Amends Previously Announced Debt Settlement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, announces further to the Company's news releases dated November 20, 2024, and January 3, 2025, it has closed its private placement for gross proceeds of approximately C$123,000 with no further tranches closed. The Company will commence a new offering of units for C$0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "New Financing").

In connection with the end of the previous financing and the commencement of the New Financing, the Company also intends to amend the exercise price of the 1,230,000 share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the previous financing from C$0.15 per share to C$0.12 per share. The proposed amendment is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Opawica Engages RJLL to Commence Drill Campaign at its Flagship Gold Project in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 6th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. . (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has engaged the services of RJLL Forage Drilling ("RJLL") of Rouyn-Noranda, QC, to conduct drilling on the Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The company possesses over 100 years of drilling expertise, including extensive prospecting experience in the Abitibi region, having undertaken successful drill programs with numerous exploration and Major companies in the area.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective March 3, 2025.

Ms. Lyssoun brings over 16 years of financial expertise, with a focus on the resource sector, to her new role. Most recently, she built and led the corporate accounting team at Gatos Silver Inc., including through their recent merger with First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lyssoun was also responsible for developing Gatos Silver's inaugural Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance program across the organization. Previously, she held positions of increasing responsibilities at Endeavour Mining Plc and QuadReal Property Group.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

SCRi Closes First Tranche of its Third Producing Royalty and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 6, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Corporation" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of (" First Tranche ") of its previously announced royalty with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from the Igor 4 project in Peru, and the concurrent launch of a non-brokered private placement offering of units.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources and Fortuna Mining Progress with Phase 2 Exploration Program After Positive Drill Results from Q4 2024 Cecilia Drill Program Sonora, Mexico

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the next stage of exploration is now progressing, following the successful completion of the joint Q4 2024 drilling program at the Cecilia Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The drill program was conducted in partnership with Fortuna Mining, which continues to advance their earn-in option on the project (See news release: March 13, 2024). Riverside, acting as the operator, completed an initial five-hole, 2,250-meter drilling campaign designed to test four distinct target areas generally with one geological evaluation drill hole per target to seek scale and evidence of a potentially strong hydrothermal system which would set up for a follow up 2025 exploration program which has now begun. The drilling in Q4 hit favorable indicators as outlined below and continued to develop the district scale targets both at Cerro Magallanes and on the broader >60 km sq property package with vast areas to expand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

